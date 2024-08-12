PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Collin Morikawa betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Collin Morikawa looks to improve upon his 13th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind Aug. 15-18.

    Latest odds for Morikawa at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
    • Course: TPC Southwind
    • Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • Over his last five trips to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Morikawa has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 23rd.
    • In 2023, Morikawa finished 13th (with a score of 10-under) in his most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
    • With numbers of 0.986 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 2.227 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 in SG: Putting (12th), Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Glover posted an average driving distance of 300.9 (37th in field), hit 63.89% of greens in regulation (37th), and took 26 putts per round (fifth).

    Morikawa's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/10/20231365-70-67-68-10
    8/11/2022567-69-66-67-11
    8/19/2021MC74-70+2
    8/20/2020MC71-72+1
    8/8/20195271-70-72-68-3

    Morikawa's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Morikawa has finished in the top five once.
    • Over his last five appearances, Morikawa has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average five times.
    • He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five events.
    • Collin Morikawa has averaged 294.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Morikawa is averaging 2.853 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Morikawa has an average of 8.161 in his past five tournaments.
    Morikawa's advanced stats and rankings

    • Morikawa's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.495 ranks 15th on TOUR this season, and his 76.4% driving accuracy average ranks second.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Morikawa owns a 0.340 mark (41st on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Morikawa has registered a 0.151 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 65th on TOUR, while he ranks ninth with a putts-per-round average of 27.97. He has broken par 27.16% of the time (33rd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance138293.3294.2
    Greens in Regulation %11265.34%54.72%
    Putts Per Round927.9728.6
    Par Breakers3327.16%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance512.52%9.44%

    Morikawa's best finishes

    • Morikawa has taken part in 19 tournaments this season, and he has come away with six top-five finishes and seven top-10 finishes.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut 17 times (89.5%).
    • Currently, Morikawa ranks fourth in the FedExCup standings with 2456 points.

    Morikawa's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.812.
    • Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Sentry, where his 5.244 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Morikawa delivered his best mark this season at the RBC Heritage, ranking fourth in the field at 3.672. In that event, he finished ninth.
    • At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Morikawa recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.089, which ranked 17th in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.
    • Morikawa posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.339) at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024. That ranked second in the field.

    Morikawa's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150.4951.604
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green410.3402.316
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green100.3861.387
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting650.1512.853
    Average Strokes Gained: Total51.3728.161

    Morikawa's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 17-20BMW Championship2567-70-72-68-3133
    August 24-27TOUR Championship661-64-73-72-10--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP164-73-66-63-14--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge769-69-70-68-12--
    January 4-7The Sentry565-67-70-65-25250
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC67-75-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1467-70-69-10118
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1970-71-70-67-695
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC70-80+6--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4571-69-70-74-414
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7570-74-75-74+52
    April 11-14Masters Tournament371-70-69-74-4325
    April 18-21RBC Heritage965-66-68-72-13200
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2366-70-64-70-189
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1667-70-72-74-1110
    May 16-19PGA Championship466-65-67-71-15313
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge468-69-67-68-8135
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday268-74-68-71-7400
    June 13-16U.S. Open1470-74-66-72+2130
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1366-63-66-69-16140
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open465-66-66-69-14100
    July 18-20The Open Championship1673-70-72-71+2115
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition2470-68-70-70-6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

