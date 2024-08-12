Collin Morikawa betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

This season, Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.812.

Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Sentry, where his 5.244 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Morikawa delivered his best mark this season at the RBC Heritage, ranking fourth in the field at 3.672. In that event, he finished ninth.

At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Morikawa recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.089, which ranked 17th in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.