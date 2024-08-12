Collin Morikawa betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
1 Min Read
Collin Morikawa looks to improve upon his 13th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind Aug. 15-18.
The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Over his last five trips to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Morikawa has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 23rd.
- In 2023, Morikawa finished 13th (with a score of 10-under) in his most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
- With numbers of 0.986 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 2.227 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 in SG: Putting (12th), Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Glover posted an average driving distance of 300.9 (37th in field), hit 63.89% of greens in regulation (37th), and took 26 putts per round (fifth).
Morikawa's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/10/2023
|13
|65-70-67-68
|-10
|8/11/2022
|5
|67-69-66-67
|-11
|8/19/2021
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|8/20/2020
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|8/8/2019
|52
|71-70-72-68
|-3
Morikawa's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Morikawa has finished in the top five once.
- Over his last five appearances, Morikawa has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average five times.
- He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five events.
- Collin Morikawa has averaged 294.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Morikawa is averaging 2.853 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Morikawa has an average of 8.161 in his past five tournaments.
Morikawa's advanced stats and rankings
- Morikawa's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.495 ranks 15th on TOUR this season, and his 76.4% driving accuracy average ranks second.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Morikawa owns a 0.340 mark (41st on TOUR).
- On the greens, Morikawa has registered a 0.151 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 65th on TOUR, while he ranks ninth with a putts-per-round average of 27.97. He has broken par 27.16% of the time (33rd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|138
|293.3
|294.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|112
|65.34%
|54.72%
|Putts Per Round
|9
|27.97
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|33
|27.16%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|5
|12.52%
|9.44%
Morikawa's best finishes
- Morikawa has taken part in 19 tournaments this season, and he has come away with six top-five finishes and seven top-10 finishes.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 17 times (89.5%).
- Currently, Morikawa ranks fourth in the FedExCup standings with 2456 points.
Morikawa's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.812.
- Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Sentry, where his 5.244 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Morikawa delivered his best mark this season at the RBC Heritage, ranking fourth in the field at 3.672. In that event, he finished ninth.
- At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Morikawa recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.089, which ranked 17th in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.
- Morikawa posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.339) at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024. That ranked second in the field.
Morikawa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|15
|0.495
|1.604
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|41
|0.340
|2.316
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|10
|0.386
|1.387
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|65
|0.151
|2.853
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|5
|1.372
|8.161
Morikawa's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|25
|67-70-72-68
|-3
|133
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|6
|61-64-73-72
|-10
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|1
|64-73-66-63
|-14
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|7
|69-69-70-68
|-12
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|65-67-70-65
|-25
|250
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|67-75
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|67-70-69
|-10
|118
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|70-71-70-67
|-6
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|70-80
|+6
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|71-69-70-74
|-4
|14
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|75
|70-74-75-74
|+5
|2
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|3
|71-70-69-74
|-4
|325
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|9
|65-66-68-72
|-13
|200
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|66-70-64-70
|-18
|9
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|67-70-72-74
|-1
|110
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|4
|66-65-67-71
|-15
|313
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|4
|68-69-67-68
|-8
|135
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|2
|68-74-68-71
|-7
|400
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|14
|70-74-66-72
|+2
|130
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|13
|66-63-66-69
|-16
|140
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|4
|65-66-66-69
|-14
|100
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|16
|73-70-72-71
|+2
|115
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|24
|70-68-70-70
|-6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.