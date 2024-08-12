Jake Knapp betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

This season Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 6.518 mark ranked best in the field.

Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.709.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Knapp posted his best mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 10th in the field at 2.169. In that event, he finished 70th.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Knapp posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.018, which ranked 16th in the field). In that event, he finished 45th.