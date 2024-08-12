Jake Knapp betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
1 Min Read
BLAINE, MINNESOTA - JULY 25: Jake Knapp of the United States prepares to play his shot from the 10th tee during the first round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on July 25, 2024 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
Jake Knapp takes the course in the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship Aug. 15-18. He is trying for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the 3M Open.
The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Knapp is playing at the FedEx St. Jude Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- When Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.986 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 2.227 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 SG: Putting (12th).
- In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 300.9 (37th in field), he hit 63.89% of greens in regulation (37th), and he averaged 26 putts per round (fifth).
Knapp's recent performances
- In his last five events, Knapp has an average finish of 44th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Knapp hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 44th.
- He has finished with an average score of -8 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Jake Knapp has averaged 316.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Knapp is averaging -1.510 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Knapp is averaging -3.243 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Knapp's advanced stats and rankings
- Knapp has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.016, which ranks 103rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (309.6 yards) ranks 20th, and his 60.6% driving accuracy average ranks 103rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Knapp sports a 0.102 average that ranks 91st on TOUR. He ranks 105th with a 65.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Knapp's 0.009 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 98th this season, while he averages 29.01 putts per round (102nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|20
|309.6
|316.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|105
|65.59%
|66.99%
|Putts Per Round
|102
|29.01
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|133
|23.47%
|21.57%
|Bogey Avoidance
|120
|16.25%
|17.97%
Knapp's best finishes
- Knapp has participated in 20 tournaments this season, coming away with one win along with three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 70%.
- With 970 points, Knapp currently ranks 50th in the FedExCup standings.
Knapp's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 6.518 mark ranked best in the field.
- Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.709.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Knapp posted his best mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 10th in the field at 2.169. In that event, he finished 70th.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Knapp posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.018, which ranked 16th in the field). In that event, he finished 45th.
- Knapp recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (14.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|103
|-0.016
|1.183
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|91
|0.102
|-1.983
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|141
|-0.170
|-0.934
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|98
|0.009
|-1.510
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|114
|-0.075
|-3.243
Knapp's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|70
|69-65-72-71
|-3
|3
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-73-74
|+2
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|3
|69-69-70-69
|-11
|145
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|68-68-71-69
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|1
|67-64-63-71
|-19
|500
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|68-66-71-66
|-13
|104
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|57
|77-70-81-72
|+12
|9
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|71-72-68-73
|-4
|14
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|55
|74-76-78-73
|+13
|10
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|62
|74-70-69-71
|E
|8
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|8
|64-64-67-70
|-19
|85
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|58
|71-75-71-76
|+9
|9
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|70-70-64-71
|-5
|13
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|70-65-70-74
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|66-71-68-70
|-9
|6
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|W/D
|71-68-81
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.