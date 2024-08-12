J.T. Poston betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
J.T. Poston shot 7-under and took 24th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at TPC Southwind Aug. 15-18 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship.
The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In his last six appearances at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Poston has an average finish of 36th, and an average score of 7-under.
- Poston finished 24th (with a score of 7-under) in his most recent go-round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship (in 2023).
- When Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.986 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 2.227 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 SG: Putting (12th).
- In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 300.9 (37th in field), he hit 63.89% of greens in regulation (37th), and he averaged 26 putts per round (fifth).
Poston's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/10/2023
|24
|66-67-70-70
|-7
|8/11/2022
|20
|64-72-68-68
|-8
|8/19/2021
|MC
|76-77
|+11
|8/20/2020
|39
|71-67-66-71
|-9
|8/8/2019
|59
|67-70-70-75
|-2
|8/23/2018
|MC
|75-75
|+8
Poston's recent performances
- In his last five events, Poston has an average finish of 43rd.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Poston has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, J.T. Poston has averaged 287.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Poston is averaging 2.202 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Poston is averaging -1.121 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Poston's advanced stats and rankings
- Poston has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.039 this season, which ranks 111th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (289.4 yards) ranks 159th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Poston sports a -0.129 mark (121st on TOUR).
- On the greens, Poston's 0.234 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 52nd on TOUR this season, and his 28.52 putts-per-round average ranks 34th. He has broken par 25.04% of the time (95th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|159
|289.4
|287.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|126
|64.51%
|55.56%
|Putts Per Round
|34
|28.52
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|95
|25.04%
|22.62%
|Bogey Avoidance
|61
|14.76%
|16.27%
Poston's best finishes
- Although Poston hasn't won any of the 21 tournaments he has played this season, he has collected two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 16 times, a success rate of 76.2%.
- Poston, who has 1193 points, currently sits 36th in the FedExCup standings.
Poston's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Poston posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking in the field at 1.724. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- Poston's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 2.763 (he finished sixth in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Poston's best performance this season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he delivered a 5.275 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Poston recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.877), which ranked seventh in the field.
- Poston posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which ranked sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
Poston's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|111
|-0.039
|-0.849
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|121
|-0.129
|-2.540
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|42
|0.196
|0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|52
|0.234
|2.202
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|75
|0.263
|-1.121
Poston's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|22
|69-68-73-66
|-4
|156
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|63-69-68-66
|-18
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|66-72-67-66
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|68-68-66-65
|-25
|250
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|6
|70-66-68-61
|-15
|100
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|11
|67-65-64-69
|-23
|65
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|70-68-69
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|68-71-66-71
|-8
|150
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|66
|69-71-69-75
|E
|4
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|55
|71-74-75-76
|+8
|11
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|69-68-69-78
|-4
|14
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|75-74-74-70
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|63-68-70-69
|-14
|263
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|60
|73-77-72-72
|+10
|8
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|68-69-69-71
|-3
|58
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|22
|75-69-72-76
|+4
|80
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|73-71-71-72
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|66-71-69-70
|-4
|9
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|30
|66-69-67-68
|-14
|27
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-72
|+8
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
