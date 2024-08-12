J.T. Poston betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

This season, Poston posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking in the field at 1.724. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

Poston's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 2.763 (he finished sixth in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Poston's best performance this season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he delivered a 5.275 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.

At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Poston recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.877), which ranked seventh in the field.