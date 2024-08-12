PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
17M AGO

J.T. Poston betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

J.T. Poston betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

    J.T. Poston shot 7-under and took 24th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at TPC Southwind Aug. 15-18 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
    • Course: TPC Southwind
    • Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In his last six appearances at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Poston has an average finish of 36th, and an average score of 7-under.
    • Poston finished 24th (with a score of 7-under) in his most recent go-round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship (in 2023).
    • When Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.986 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 2.227 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 SG: Putting (12th).
    • In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 300.9 (37th in field), he hit 63.89% of greens in regulation (37th), and he averaged 26 putts per round (fifth).

    Poston's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/10/20232466-67-70-70-7
    8/11/20222064-72-68-68-8
    8/19/2021MC76-77+11
    8/20/20203971-67-66-71-9
    8/8/20195967-70-70-75-2
    8/23/2018MC75-75+8

    Poston's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Poston has an average finish of 43rd.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Poston has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, J.T. Poston has averaged 287.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Poston is averaging 2.202 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Poston is averaging -1.121 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Poston .

    Poston's advanced stats and rankings

    • Poston has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.039 this season, which ranks 111th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (289.4 yards) ranks 159th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Poston sports a -0.129 mark (121st on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Poston's 0.234 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 52nd on TOUR this season, and his 28.52 putts-per-round average ranks 34th. He has broken par 25.04% of the time (95th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance159289.4287.6
    Greens in Regulation %12664.51%55.56%
    Putts Per Round3428.5228.7
    Par Breakers9525.04%22.62%
    Bogey Avoidance6114.76%16.27%

    Poston's best finishes

    • Although Poston hasn't won any of the 21 tournaments he has played this season, he has collected two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut 16 times, a success rate of 76.2%.
    • Poston, who has 1193 points, currently sits 36th in the FedExCup standings.

    Poston's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Poston posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking in the field at 1.724. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • Poston's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 2.763 (he finished sixth in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Poston's best performance this season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he delivered a 5.275 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Poston recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.877), which ranked seventh in the field.
    • Poston posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which ranked sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that event.

    Poston's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee111-0.039-0.849
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green121-0.129-2.540
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green420.1960.066
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting520.2342.202
    Average Strokes Gained: Total750.263-1.121

    Poston's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 17-20BMW Championship2269-68-73-66-4156
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open363-69-68-66-18--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4466-72-67-66-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry568-68-66-65-25250
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii670-66-68-61-15100
    January 18-21The American Express1167-65-64-69-2365
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2070-68-69-988
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC70-71-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1068-71-66-71-8150
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6669-71-69-75E4
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5571-74-75-76+811
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4569-68-69-78-414
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3075-74-74-70+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage563-68-70-69-14263
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6073-77-72-72+108
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-75+5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1268-69-69-71-358
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2275-69-72-76+480
    June 13-16U.S. Open3273-71-71-72+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship5566-71-69-70-49
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3066-69-67-68-1427
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC78-72+8--
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-71+2--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

