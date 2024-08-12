Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

Matsuyama has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Matsuyama has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.

He has finished with an average score of -5 those four times he's made the cut.

Hideki Matsuyama has averaged 302.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Matsuyama has an average of -0.508 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.