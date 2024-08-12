Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
When he takes the course Aug. 15-18, Hideki Matsuyama will aim to improve upon his last performance in the FedEx St. Jude Championship. In 2023, he shot 9-under and placed 16th at TPC Southwind.
The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In his last six appearances at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Matsuyama has an average finish of 27th, and an average score of 8-under.
- In Matsuyama's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2023, he finished 16th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Lucas Glover finished with 0.986 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 2.227 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 SG: Putting (12th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Glover also posted numbers of 300.9 in average driving distance (37th in field), 63.89% in terms of greens in regulation (37th), and 26 putts per round (fifth).
Matsuyama's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/10/2023
|16
|67-69-70-65
|-9
|8/19/2021
|43
|69-68-70-70
|-7
|8/20/2020
|29
|70-69-65-70
|-10
|8/8/2019
|30
|68-68-70-72
|-6
|8/23/2018
|15
|67-73-67-68
|-9
Matsuyama's recent performances
- Matsuyama has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Matsuyama has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has finished with an average score of -5 those four times he's made the cut.
- Hideki Matsuyama has averaged 302.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Matsuyama has an average of -0.508 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Matsuyama has an average of 5.111 in his past five tournaments.
Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings
- Matsuyama's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.329 ranks 37th on TOUR this season, and his 63.8% driving accuracy average ranks 70th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Matsuyama ranks 32nd on TOUR with a mark of 0.365.
- On the greens, Matsuyama's -0.230 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 136th on TOUR this season, and his 28.66 putts-per-round average ranks 48th. He has broken par 23.59% of the time (132nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|110
|297.2
|302.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|94
|65.94%
|49.38%
|Putts Per Round
|48
|28.66
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|132
|23.59%
|20.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|15
|13.11%
|13.58%
Matsuyama's best finishes
- Matsuyama has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one win along with two top-five finishes and six top-10 finishes.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut 16 times.
- As of now, Matsuyama has accumulated 1899 points, which ranks him eighth in the FedExCup standings.
Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 4.658 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
- Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 6.436 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Matsuyama's best performance this season was in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.833. He finished first in that event.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Matsuyama recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.297), which ranked third in the field.
- Matsuyama delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.284) at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|37
|0.329
|2.278
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|32
|0.365
|-0.182
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|1
|0.819
|3.523
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|136
|-0.230
|-0.508
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|7
|1.283
|5.111
Matsuyama's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|W/D
|71
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|69-76-68-72
|+5
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|58
|71-68-76-69
|-8
|9
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-68-67-66
|-9
|21
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|66-71-76-67
|-8
|53
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|71
|75-71-70
|E
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|69-68-68-70
|-9
|37
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|1
|69-68-68-62
|-17
|700
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|67-70-72-76
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|6
|69-69-68-67
|-15
|263
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|7
|73-70-66-71
|-8
|85
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|76-74-71-74
|+7
|20
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|35
|70-65-70-71
|-8
|24
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|8
|73-70-74-70
|-1
|191
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|6
|72-66-70-70
|-2
|275
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|23
|66-69-69-64
|-12
|78
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|66
|75-72-75-74
|+12
|6
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|3
|63-68-71-65
|-17
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
