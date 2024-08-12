Harris English betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

This season, English's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.106. He finished 10th in that tournament.

English's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where his 2.822 mark ranked 25th in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, English's best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.635.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, English recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.551 (his best mark this season), which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 17th in that event.