PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
17M AGO

Harris English betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

TROON, SCOTLAND - JULY 16: Harris English of the United States tees off on the 12th hole during a practice round prior to The 152nd Open championship at Royal Troon on July 16, 2024 in Troon, Scotland. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

TROON, SCOTLAND - JULY 16: Harris English of the United States tees off on the 12th hole during a practice round prior to The 152nd Open championship at Royal Troon on July 16, 2024 in Troon, Scotland. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

    Harris English hits the links Aug. 15-18 in the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind following a 50th-place finish in The Open Championship his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for English at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
    • Course: TPC Southwind
    • Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • English's average finish has been 28th, and his average score 10-under, over his last five appearances at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
    • In English's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2023, he finished 52nd after posting a score of 2-under.
    • When Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.986 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 2.227 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 SG: Putting (12th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Glover posted an average driving distance of 300.9 (37th in field), hit 63.89% of greens in regulation (37th), and took 26 putts per round (fifth).

    English's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/10/20235270-71-70-67-2
    8/19/20213169-68-70-69-8
    8/20/2020264-66-66-69-19
    8/23/2018MC75-70+3

    English's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, English has an average finish of 47th.
    • English has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 2-over across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Harris English has averaged 297.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, English is averaging 1.228 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • English is averaging -1.078 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on English .

    English's advanced stats and rankings

    • English has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.155, which ranks 69th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.0 yards) ranks 91st, and his 68% driving accuracy average ranks 23rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, English ranks 132nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.233. Additionally, he ranks 133rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.17%.
    • On the greens, English has registered a 0.550 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 13th on TOUR, while he ranks 27th with a putts-per-round average of 28.46. He has broken par 20.69% of the time (172nd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance91299.0297.0
    Greens in Regulation %13364.17%58.33%
    Putts Per Round2728.4628.4
    Par Breakers17220.69%15.74%
    Bogey Avoidance4114.17%14.51%

    English's best finishes

    • English has taken part in 19 tournaments this season, collecting two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut 16 times (84.2%).
    • English, who has 969 points, currently sits 51st in the FedExCup standings.

    English's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, English's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.106. He finished 10th in that tournament.
    • English's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where his 2.822 mark ranked 25th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, English's best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.635.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, English recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.551 (his best mark this season), which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 17th in that event.
    • English recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.284) in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, which ranked seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.

    English's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee690.1550.821
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green132-0.233-1.758
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green980.000-1.369
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting130.5501.228
    Average Strokes Gained: Total530.473-1.078

    English's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 17-20BMW Championship1068-67-72-66-7262
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2867-71-63-67-14--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational1263-69-65E--
    January 4-7The Sentry1471-66-64-69-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1066-67-70-64-1370
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6468-72-75-73E4
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7675-74-69+25
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1771-67-65-71-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational769-69-65-69-12250
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2169-73-68-77-188
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1969-69-75-66-990
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-77+5--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2272-74-75-71+473
    April 18-21RBC Heritage2869-71-66-70-850
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3471-73-72-71+326
    May 16-19PGA Championship1868-67-68-70-11100
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-74+3--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-74+6--
    June 13-16U.S. Open4170-73-74-71+817
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6370-68-72-68-27
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3468-68-70-65-920
    July 18-20The Open Championship5076-71-72-74+911

    All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.