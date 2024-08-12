Harris English betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
TROON, SCOTLAND - JULY 16: Harris English of the United States tees off on the 12th hole during a practice round prior to The 152nd Open championship at Royal Troon on July 16, 2024 in Troon, Scotland. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Harris English hits the links Aug. 15-18 in the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind following a 50th-place finish in The Open Championship his last time in competition.
The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- English's average finish has been 28th, and his average score 10-under, over his last five appearances at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
- In English's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2023, he finished 52nd after posting a score of 2-under.
- When Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.986 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 2.227 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 SG: Putting (12th).
- En route to his victory last year, Glover posted an average driving distance of 300.9 (37th in field), hit 63.89% of greens in regulation (37th), and took 26 putts per round (fifth).
English's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/10/2023
|52
|70-71-70-67
|-2
|8/19/2021
|31
|69-68-70-69
|-8
|8/20/2020
|2
|64-66-66-69
|-19
|8/23/2018
|MC
|75-70
|+3
English's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, English has an average finish of 47th.
- English has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 2-over across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Harris English has averaged 297.0 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, English is averaging 1.228 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- English is averaging -1.078 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
English's advanced stats and rankings
- English has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.155, which ranks 69th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.0 yards) ranks 91st, and his 68% driving accuracy average ranks 23rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, English ranks 132nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.233. Additionally, he ranks 133rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.17%.
- On the greens, English has registered a 0.550 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 13th on TOUR, while he ranks 27th with a putts-per-round average of 28.46. He has broken par 20.69% of the time (172nd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|91
|299.0
|297.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|133
|64.17%
|58.33%
|Putts Per Round
|27
|28.46
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|172
|20.69%
|15.74%
|Bogey Avoidance
|41
|14.17%
|14.51%
English's best finishes
- English has taken part in 19 tournaments this season, collecting two top-10 finishes.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 16 times (84.2%).
- English, who has 969 points, currently sits 51st in the FedExCup standings.
English's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, English's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.106. He finished 10th in that tournament.
- English's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where his 2.822 mark ranked 25th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, English's best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.635.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, English recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.551 (his best mark this season), which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 17th in that event.
- English recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.284) in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, which ranked seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
English's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|69
|0.155
|0.821
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|132
|-0.233
|-1.758
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|98
|0.000
|-1.369
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|13
|0.550
|1.228
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|53
|0.473
|-1.078
English's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|68-67-72-66
|-7
|262
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|67-71-63-67
|-14
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|12
|63-69-65
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|71-66-64-69
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|66-67-70-64
|-13
|70
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|68-72-75-73
|E
|4
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|76
|75-74-69
|+2
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|71-67-65-71
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|7
|69-69-65-69
|-12
|250
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|69-73-68-77
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|69-69-75-66
|-9
|90
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|72-74-75-71
|+4
|73
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|69-71-66-70
|-8
|50
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|34
|71-73-72-71
|+3
|26
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|68-67-68-70
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|70-73-74-71
|+8
|17
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|63
|70-68-72-68
|-2
|7
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|34
|68-68-70-65
|-9
|20
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|50
|76-71-72-74
|+9
|11
All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
