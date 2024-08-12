Eric Cole betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
1 Min Read
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: Eric Cole of the United States reacts after a putt on the sixth hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Eric Cole hits the links Aug. 15-18 in the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind following a seventh-place finish in the Wyndham Championship his last time in competition.
The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Cole finished 31st (with a score of 6-under) in his lone appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in recent years (in 2023).
- Lucas Glover finished with 0.986 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 2.227 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 SG: Putting (12th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Glover averaged 300.9 yards off the tee (37th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 63.89% (37th), and attempted 26 putts per round (fifth) in that victory a year ago.
Cole's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/10/2023
|31
|66-70-68-70
|-6
Cole's recent performances
- Cole has finished in the top 10 in three of his last five tournaments.
- Cole has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Eric Cole has averaged 300.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Cole has an average of 3.640 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cole is averaging 7.624 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cole's advanced stats and rankings
- Cole has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.284 this season, which ranks 148th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.6 yards) ranks 104th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Cole ranks 93rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.071. Additionally, he ranks 172nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 60.97%.
- On the greens, Cole has registered a 0.295 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 41st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 13th with a putts-per-round average of 28.11, and he ranks 75th by breaking par 25.74% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|104
|297.6
|300.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|172
|60.97%
|51.94%
|Putts Per Round
|13
|28.11
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|75
|25.74%
|26.39%
|Bogey Avoidance
|123
|16.32%
|13.61%
Cole's best finishes
- Cole has taken part in 27 tournaments this season, and he has earned four top-10 finishes.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 18 times (66.7%).
- Currently, Cole sits 54th in the FedExCup standings with 948 points.
Cole's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Cole posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 13th in the field at 3.194.
- Cole delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking seventh in the field at 5.266. In that event, he finished 33rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole's best performance this season was at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.317 (he finished seventh in that tournament).
- At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Cole recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.361). That ranked eighth in the field.
- Cole posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.694) in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic. That ranked seventh in the field.
Cole's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|148
|-0.284
|-0.185
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|93
|0.071
|1.439
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|53
|0.143
|2.730
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|41
|0.295
|3.640
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|83
|0.225
|7.624
Cole's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|25
|72-68-68-69
|-3
|133
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|4
|68-66-68-70
|-16
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|35
|71-68-71-69
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|71-66-67-62
|-18
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|2
|65-71-66-70
|-8
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|3
|66-66-61-67
|-22
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|70-66-69-65
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|66-72-64-66
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|66-64-66-72
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|68-71-67
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|70-69-70-70
|-5
|8
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|73-69-65-69
|-8
|150
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|70-73-70-74
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|73-67-71-71
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|52
|73-72-81-73
|+11
|12
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|70-68-67-72
|-7
|27
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|69-69
|-6
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|68
|73-72-80-77
|+18
|6
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|45
|70-75-74-79
|+10
|15
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|69-75-66-65
|-5
|13
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|6
|66-68-70-69
|-15
|89
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|7
|62-68-64-69
|-21
|80
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|71-64-69-69
|-7
|8
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|31
|72-73-72-73
|+6
|29
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|68-68-69-63
|-12
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.