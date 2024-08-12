Eric Cole betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

Cole has finished in the top 10 in three of his last five tournaments.

Cole has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.

He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Eric Cole has averaged 300.0 yards in his past five tournaments.

Cole has an average of 3.640 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.