16M AGO

Eric Cole betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: Eric Cole of the United States reacts after a putt on the sixth hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Eric Cole hits the links Aug. 15-18 in the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind following a seventh-place finish in the Wyndham Championship his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Cole at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
    • Course: TPC Southwind
    • Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • Cole finished 31st (with a score of 6-under) in his lone appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in recent years (in 2023).
    • Lucas Glover finished with 0.986 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 2.227 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 SG: Putting (12th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Glover averaged 300.9 yards off the tee (37th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 63.89% (37th), and attempted 26 putts per round (fifth) in that victory a year ago.

    Cole's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/10/20233166-70-68-70-6

    Cole's recent performances

    • Cole has finished in the top 10 in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Cole has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Eric Cole has averaged 300.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Cole has an average of 3.640 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cole is averaging 7.624 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Cole .

    Cole's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cole has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.284 this season, which ranks 148th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.6 yards) ranks 104th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Cole ranks 93rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.071. Additionally, he ranks 172nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 60.97%.
    • On the greens, Cole has registered a 0.295 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 41st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 13th with a putts-per-round average of 28.11, and he ranks 75th by breaking par 25.74% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance104297.6300.0
    Greens in Regulation %17260.97%51.94%
    Putts Per Round1328.1128.0
    Par Breakers7525.74%26.39%
    Bogey Avoidance12316.32%13.61%

    Cole's best finishes

    • Cole has taken part in 27 tournaments this season, and he has earned four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 18 times (66.7%).
    • Currently, Cole sits 54th in the FedExCup standings with 948 points.

    Cole's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Cole posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 13th in the field at 3.194.
    • Cole delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking seventh in the field at 5.266. In that event, he finished 33rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole's best performance this season was at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.317 (he finished seventh in that tournament).
    • At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Cole recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.361). That ranked eighth in the field.
    • Cole posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.694) in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic. That ranked seventh in the field.

    Cole's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee148-0.284-0.185
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green930.0711.439
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green530.1432.730
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting410.2953.640
    Average Strokes Gained: Total830.2257.624

    Cole's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 17-20BMW Championship2572-68-68-69-3133
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship468-66-68-70-16--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship3571-68-71-69-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open371-66-67-62-18--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP265-71-66-70-8--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic366-66-61-67-22--
    January 4-7The Sentry1470-66-69-65-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1366-72-64-66-1255
    January 18-21The American Express2166-64-66-72-2040
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-74+4--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1468-71-67-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4970-69-70-70-58
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1073-69-65-69-8150
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC78-71+7--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2170-73-70-74-188
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3373-67-71-71-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-74+4--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5273-72-81-73+1112
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3370-68-67-72-727
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC69-69-6--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6873-72-80-77+186
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-71E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-70+4--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4570-75-74-79+1015
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC73-73+6--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4869-75-66-65-513
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic666-68-70-69-1589
    July 4-7John Deere Classic762-68-64-69-2180
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4671-64-69-69-78
    July 18-20The Open Championship3172-73-72-73+629
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship768-68-69-63-12--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

