Denny McCarthy betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
1 Min Read
In his last tournament at the Wyndham Championship, Denny McCarthy ended the weekend at 8-under, good for a 33rd-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship Aug. 15-18 trying for a better finish.
The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In his last five appearances at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, McCarthy has an average finish of 52nd, and an average score of 3-under.
- McCarthy finished 66th (with a score of 4-over) in his most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship (in 2023).
- When Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.986 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 2.227 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 SG: Putting (12th).
- In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 300.9 (37th in field), he hit 63.89% of greens in regulation (37th), and he averaged 26 putts per round (fifth).
McCarthy's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/10/2023
|66
|67-73-70-74
|+4
|8/11/2022
|20
|66-65-71-70
|-8
|8/19/2021
|71
|73-68-72-71
|E
|8/20/2020
|49
|69-68-69-71
|-7
|8/8/2019
|MC
|73-71
|+2
McCarthy's recent performances
- McCarthy has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- McCarthy has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 13-under.
- Denny McCarthy has averaged 292.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, McCarthy is averaging -0.036 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, McCarthy is averaging 0.962 Strokes Gained: Total.
McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarthy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.307 this season (151st on TOUR). His average driving distance (289.6 yards) ranks 158th, while his 65.3% driving accuracy average ranks 44th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McCarthy ranks 108th on TOUR with a mark of -0.022.
- On the greens, McCarthy's 0.639 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks fifth this season, while he averages 27.65 putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|158
|289.6
|292.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|173
|60.95%
|50.69%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.65
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|146
|22.85%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|18
|13.22%
|13.54%
McCarthy's best finishes
- McCarthy has not won any of the 21 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has collected one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 17 times.
- As of now, McCarthy has compiled 1045 points, which ranks him 45th in the FedExCup standings.
McCarthy's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked 31st in the field with a mark of 1.033. He finished 24th in that tournament.
- McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.606 (he finished second in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCarthy's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where his 7.960 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, McCarthy posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.150, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished 24th in that tournament).
- McCarthy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (21.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|151
|-0.307
|-1.368
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|108
|-0.022
|-0.342
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|11
|0.377
|2.708
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|5
|0.639
|-0.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|36
|0.688
|0.962
McCarthy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|69-69-65-70
|-7
|262
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|5
|65-67-66-65
|-19
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|4
|57-71-65
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|43
|70-69-71-67
|-15
|18
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|68-70-66-66
|-10
|33
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|68-70-70
|-8
|60
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|72-68-66-69
|-9
|37
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|69-74-68-72
|-1
|20
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|48
|72-74-72-74
|+4
|14
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|71-71-71-69
|-6
|22
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|2
|68-70-67-63
|-39
|300
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|45
|74-74-79-70
|+9
|15
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|69-70-66-71
|-8
|50
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|6
|70-71-69-69
|-5
|263
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|70-66-70-73
|-1
|32
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|39
|76-70-73-76
|+7
|21
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|75-67-72-73
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|31
|67-67-69-67
|-10
|35
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|7
|64-66-69-64
|-21
|80
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-78
|+9
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|68-68-70-66
|-8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.