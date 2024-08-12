Denny McCarthy betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

This season, McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked 31st in the field with a mark of 1.033. He finished 24th in that tournament.

McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.606 (he finished second in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCarthy's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where his 7.960 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, McCarthy posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.150, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished 24th in that tournament).