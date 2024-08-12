PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
16M AGO

Denny McCarthy betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Denny McCarthy betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

    In his last tournament at the Wyndham Championship, Denny McCarthy ended the weekend at 8-under, good for a 33rd-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship Aug. 15-18 trying for a better finish.

    Latest odds for McCarthy at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
    • Course: TPC Southwind
    • Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In his last five appearances at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, McCarthy has an average finish of 52nd, and an average score of 3-under.
    • McCarthy finished 66th (with a score of 4-over) in his most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship (in 2023).
    • When Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.986 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 2.227 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 SG: Putting (12th).
    • In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 300.9 (37th in field), he hit 63.89% of greens in regulation (37th), and he averaged 26 putts per round (fifth).

    McCarthy's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/10/20236667-73-70-74+4
    8/11/20222066-65-71-70-8
    8/19/20217173-68-72-71E
    8/20/20204969-68-69-71-7
    8/8/2019MC73-71+2

    McCarthy's recent performances

    • McCarthy has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • McCarthy has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 13-under.
    • Denny McCarthy has averaged 292.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, McCarthy is averaging -0.036 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, McCarthy is averaging 0.962 Strokes Gained: Total.
    McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McCarthy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.307 this season (151st on TOUR). His average driving distance (289.6 yards) ranks 158th, while his 65.3% driving accuracy average ranks 44th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McCarthy ranks 108th on TOUR with a mark of -0.022.
    • On the greens, McCarthy's 0.639 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks fifth this season, while he averages 27.65 putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance158289.6292.1
    Greens in Regulation %17360.95%50.69%
    Putts Per Round127.6528.8
    Par Breakers14622.85%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance1813.22%13.54%

    McCarthy's best finishes

    • McCarthy has not won any of the 21 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has collected one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut 17 times.
    • As of now, McCarthy has compiled 1045 points, which ranks him 45th in the FedExCup standings.

    McCarthy's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked 31st in the field with a mark of 1.033. He finished 24th in that tournament.
    • McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.606 (he finished second in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCarthy's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where his 7.960 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, McCarthy posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.150, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished 24th in that tournament).
    • McCarthy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (21.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee151-0.307-1.368
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green108-0.022-0.342
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green110.3772.708
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting50.639-0.036
    Average Strokes Gained: Total360.6880.962

    McCarthy's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 17-20BMW Championship1069-69-65-70-7262
    November 16-19The RSM Classic565-67-66-65-19--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational457-71-65E--
    January 4-7The Sentry4370-69-71-67-1518
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2468-70-66-66-1033
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2668-70-70-860
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2272-68-66-69-937
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3969-74-68-72-120
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-72-1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4872-74-72-74+414
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3571-71-71-69-622
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open268-70-67-63-39300
    April 11-14Masters Tournament4574-74-79-70+915
    April 18-21RBC Heritage2869-70-66-71-850
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship670-71-69-69-5263
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2470-66-70-73-132
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3976-70-73-76+721
    June 13-16U.S. Open3275-67-72-73+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3167-67-69-67-1035
    July 4-7John Deere Classic764-66-69-64-2180
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-74+7--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC73-78+9--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3368-68-70-66-8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

