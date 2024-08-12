Davis Thompson betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Davis Thompson of the United States plays his tee shot on the 16th hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
Davis Thompson will appear Aug. 15-18 in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, at the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship. In his most recent tournament he took 12th in the Wyndham Championship, shooting 11-under at Sedgefield Country Club.
The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- This is Thompson's first time competing at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in the past five years.
- When Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.986 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 2.227 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 SG: Putting (12th).
- Glover averaged 300.9 yards off the tee (37th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 63.89% (37th), and attempted 26 putts per round (fifth) in that victory a year ago.
Thompson's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Thompson has one win and two top-five finishes.
- Thompson has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including two finishes within three strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -10 those five times he's made the cut.
- Davis Thompson has averaged 302.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Thompson is averaging 2.875 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Thompson is averaging 10.624 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thompson's advanced stats and rankings
- Thompson has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.250 this season (52nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (304.2 yards) ranks 48th, while his 61% driving accuracy average ranks 98th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Thompson owns a 0.312 mark (48th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Thompson's 0.177 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 60th on TOUR this season, and his 28.73 putts-per-round average ranks 57th. He has broken par 28.41% of the time (20th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|48
|304.2
|302.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|43
|68.10%
|56.39%
|Putts Per Round
|57
|28.73
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|20
|28.41%
|26.39%
|Bogey Avoidance
|47
|14.37%
|10.83%
Thompson's best finishes
- Thompson has taken part in 23 tournaments this season, securing one win along with three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on 18 occasions.
- Thompson, who has 1385 points, currently ranks 24th in the FedExCup standings.
Thompson's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.006 (he finished second in that event).
- Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.460.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thompson's best performance this season was at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.331.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Thompson posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.438, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fifth in the field (he finished first in that tournament).
- Thompson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (18.694) at the John Deere Classic (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished first.
Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|52
|0.250
|3.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|48
|0.312
|0.681
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|2
|0.486
|3.935
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|60
|0.177
|2.875
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|9
|1.226
|10.624
Thompson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|70-68-69-74
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|67-70-70-69
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|64-73-69-67
|-11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|66-68-69-67
|-18
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|53
|66-69-66-71
|-10
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|73-65-69-67
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|67-67-66-68
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|15
|69-67-70-67
|-11
|54
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|70-70-64-71
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|67-71-71-69
|-6
|9
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|68-72-68-66
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|70-73-73-71
|-1
|10
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|18
|67-68-71-70
|-12
|28
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|62-69-68-71
|-18
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|2
|65-68-67-68
|-16
|135
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|70-70-66-72
|-2
|45
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|73-73-74-73
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|9
|70-72-70-68
|E
|180
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|2
|68-69-66-68
|-17
|184
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|1
|63-67-62-64
|-28
|500
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|65-72-71-65
|-7
|8
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|66
|74-73-71-78
|+12
|6
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|66-66-66-71
|-11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
