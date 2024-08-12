PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
17M AGO

Davis Thompson betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Davis Thompson of the United States plays his tee shot on the 16th hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

    Davis Thompson will appear Aug. 15-18 in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, at the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship. In his most recent tournament he took 12th in the Wyndham Championship, shooting 11-under at Sedgefield Country Club.

    Latest odds for Thompson at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
    • Course: TPC Southwind
    • Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • This is Thompson's first time competing at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in the past five years.
    • When Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.986 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 2.227 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 SG: Putting (12th).
    • Glover averaged 300.9 yards off the tee (37th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 63.89% (37th), and attempted 26 putts per round (fifth) in that victory a year ago.

    Thompson's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Thompson has one win and two top-five finishes.
    • Thompson has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including two finishes within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has finished with an average score of -10 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Davis Thompson has averaged 302.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Thompson is averaging 2.875 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Thompson is averaging 10.624 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Thompson .

    Thompson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thompson has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.250 this season (52nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (304.2 yards) ranks 48th, while his 61% driving accuracy average ranks 98th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Thompson owns a 0.312 mark (48th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Thompson's 0.177 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 60th on TOUR this season, and his 28.73 putts-per-round average ranks 57th. He has broken par 28.41% of the time (20th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance48304.2302.7
    Greens in Regulation %4368.10%56.39%
    Putts Per Round5728.7328.0
    Par Breakers2028.41%26.39%
    Bogey Avoidance4714.37%10.83%

    Thompson's best finishes

    • Thompson has taken part in 23 tournaments this season, securing one win along with three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on 18 occasions.
    • Thompson, who has 1385 points, currently ranks 24th in the FedExCup standings.

    Thompson's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.006 (he finished second in that event).
    • Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.460.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thompson's best performance this season was at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.331.
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Thompson posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.438, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fifth in the field (he finished first in that tournament).
    • Thompson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (18.694) at the John Deere Classic (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished first.

    Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee520.2503.133
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green480.3120.681
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green20.4863.935
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting600.1772.875
    Average Strokes Gained: Total91.22610.624

    Thompson's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3070-68-69-74-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1667-70-70-69-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open3564-73-69-67-11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1566-68-69-67-18--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5366-69-66-71-10--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5773-65-69-67-65
    January 18-21The American Express2167-67-66-68-2040
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1569-67-70-67-1154
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2470-70-64-71-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4767-71-71-69-69
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2168-72-68-66-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open4570-73-73-71-110
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1867-68-71-70-1228
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2362-69-68-71-189
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-68-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic265-68-67-68-16135
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1770-70-66-72-245
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC69-74+3--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2773-73-74-73+553
    June 13-16U.S. Open970-72-70-68E180
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic268-69-66-68-17184
    July 4-7John Deere Classic163-67-62-64-28500
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4665-72-71-65-78
    July 18-20The Open Championship6674-73-71-78+126
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1266-66-66-71-11--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

