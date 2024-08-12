Corey Conners betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
1 Min Read
Corey Conners looks to improve upon his sixth-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind Aug. 15-18.
The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Conners' average finish has been 18th, and his average score 10-under, over his last five appearances at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
- Conners finished sixth (with a score of 11-under) in his most recent go-round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship (in 2023).
- When Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.986 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 2.227 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 SG: Putting (12th).
- Glover's average driving distance was 300.9 (37th in field), he hit 63.89% of greens in regulation (37th), with 26 putts per round (fifth) en route to his win last year.
Conners' recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/10/2023
|6
|67-72-65-65
|-11
|8/11/2022
|28
|67-71-67-68
|-7
|8/19/2021
|8
|70-69-62-70
|-13
|8/20/2020
|25
|72-65-69-67
|-11
|8/8/2019
|21
|66-71-70-69
|-8
Conners' recent performances
- Conners has finished in the top 10 in three of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Conners has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score five times.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 6-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Corey Conners has averaged 301.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Conners is averaging 1.754 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Conners is averaging 6.827 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Conners' advanced stats and rankings
- Conners has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.375 this season (28th on TOUR). His average driving distance (299.3 yards) ranks 88th, while his 68.7% driving accuracy average ranks 20th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Conners ranks fourth on TOUR with a mark of 0.853.
- On the greens, Conners has registered a -0.199 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 130th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 142nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.35, and he ranks 59th by breaking par 26.30% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|88
|299.3
|301.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|11
|70.22%
|53.89%
|Putts Per Round
|142
|29.35
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|59
|26.30%
|23.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|43
|14.30%
|11.67%
Conners' best finishes
- Conners has taken part in 21 tournaments this season, and he has earned four top-10 finishes.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 21 times, a success rate of 100%.
- With 1249 points, Conners currently sits 30th in the FedExCup standings.
Conners' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Conners delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking 11th in the field at 3.714.
- Conners' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he posted a 7.014 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Conners' best performance this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where his 4.513 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Conners posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.922), which ranked seventh in the field.
- Conners recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.875) at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, a performance that ranked him sixth in the field.
Conners' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|28
|0.375
|1.689
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|4
|0.853
|1.477
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|99
|-0.002
|1.906
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|130
|-0.199
|1.754
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|14
|1.027
|6.827
Conners' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|67-70-67-69
|-7
|262
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|26
|70-71-66-74
|+1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|72-65-66-68
|-11
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|2
|59-69-63
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|69-70-68-67
|-18
|27
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|70-68-66-70
|-6
|5
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|70-70-69
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|68-69-73-66
|-8
|24
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|70-65-70-74
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|69-71-71-66
|-7
|13
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|18
|70-71-71-74
|-2
|105
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|68-68-73-68
|-11
|135
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|70-71-75-68
|-4
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|70-76-76-73
|+7
|20
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|69-71-66-74
|-4
|16
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|63-69-66-70
|-20
|31
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|13
|70-68-74-70
|-2
|135
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|70-71-67-67
|-9
|50
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|6
|69-67-67-65
|-12
|100
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|20
|68-76-76-71
|+3
|98
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|9
|69-70-71-70
|E
|180
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|27
|67-70-66-66
|-11
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|10
|65-67-68-67
|-13
|65
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|25
|71-70-80-68
|+5
|63
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|9
|68-69-69-66
|-12
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.