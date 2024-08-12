Corey Conners betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

This season, Conners delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking 11th in the field at 3.714.

Conners' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he posted a 7.014 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 13th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Conners' best performance this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where his 4.513 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.

At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Conners posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.922), which ranked seventh in the field.