16M AGO

Corey Conners betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Corey Conners looks to improve upon his sixth-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind Aug. 15-18.

    Latest odds for Conners at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
    • Course: TPC Southwind
    • Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • Conners' average finish has been 18th, and his average score 10-under, over his last five appearances at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
    • Conners finished sixth (with a score of 11-under) in his most recent go-round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship (in 2023).
    • When Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.986 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 2.227 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 SG: Putting (12th).
    • Glover's average driving distance was 300.9 (37th in field), he hit 63.89% of greens in regulation (37th), with 26 putts per round (fifth) en route to his win last year.

    Conners' recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/10/2023667-72-65-65-11
    8/11/20222867-71-67-68-7
    8/19/2021870-69-62-70-13
    8/20/20202572-65-69-67-11
    8/8/20192166-71-70-69-8

    Conners' recent performances

    • Conners has finished in the top 10 in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Conners has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score five times.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 6-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Corey Conners has averaged 301.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Conners is averaging 1.754 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Conners is averaging 6.827 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Conners .

    Conners' advanced stats and rankings

    • Conners has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.375 this season (28th on TOUR). His average driving distance (299.3 yards) ranks 88th, while his 68.7% driving accuracy average ranks 20th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Conners ranks fourth on TOUR with a mark of 0.853.
    • On the greens, Conners has registered a -0.199 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 130th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 142nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.35, and he ranks 59th by breaking par 26.30% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance88299.3301.6
    Greens in Regulation %1170.22%53.89%
    Putts Per Round14229.3528.9
    Par Breakers5926.30%23.06%
    Bogey Avoidance4314.30%11.67%

    Conners' best finishes

    • Conners has taken part in 21 tournaments this season, and he has earned four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut 21 times, a success rate of 100%.
    • With 1249 points, Conners currently sits 30th in the FedExCup standings.

    Conners' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Conners delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking 11th in the field at 3.714.
    • Conners' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he posted a 7.014 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Conners' best performance this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where his 4.513 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Conners posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.922), which ranked seventh in the field.
    • Conners recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.875) at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, a performance that ranked him sixth in the field.

    Conners' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee280.3751.689
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green40.8531.477
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green99-0.0021.906
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting130-0.1991.754
    Average Strokes Gained: Total141.0276.827

    Conners' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 17-20BMW Championship1067-70-67-69-7262
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2670-71-66-74+1--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4472-65-66-68-11--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational259-69-63E--
    January 4-7The Sentry3369-70-68-67-1827
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5770-68-66-70-65
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3170-70-69-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2868-69-73-66-824
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2470-65-70-74-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4169-71-71-66-713
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1870-71-71-74-2105
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1368-68-73-68-11135
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2570-71-75-68-430
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3870-76-76-73+720
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4469-71-66-74-416
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1163-69-66-70-2031
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1370-68-74-70-2135
    May 16-19PGA Championship2670-71-67-67-950
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open669-67-67-65-12100
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2068-76-76-71+398
    June 13-16U.S. Open969-70-71-70E180
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2767-70-66-66-1158
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open1065-67-68-67-1365
    July 18-20The Open Championship2571-70-80-68+563
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition968-69-69-66-12--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
