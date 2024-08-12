Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
1 Min Read
Christiaan Bezuidenhout will appear in the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship from Aug. 15-18 after a 22nd-place finish at the Wyndham Championship.
The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Bezuidenhout has entered the FedEx St. Jude Championship once of late, in 2022. He finished 64th, posting a score of 1-over.
- When Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.986 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 2.227 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 SG: Putting (12th).
- In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 300.9 (37th in field), he hit 63.89% of greens in regulation (37th), and he averaged 26 putts per round (fifth).
Bezuidenhout's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/11/2022
|64
|69-66-76-70
|+1
Bezuidenhout's recent performances
- Bezuidenhout has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Bezuidenhout has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of 11-under in his last five appearances.
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout has averaged 291.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Bezuidenhout is averaging -0.585 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bezuidenhout is averaging 1.107 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings
- Bezuidenhout has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.146 this season, which ranks 129th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (289.3 yards) ranks 160th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bezuidenhout ranks 28th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.391, while he ranks 165th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 61.94%.
- On the greens, Bezuidenhout's 0.526 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 16th this season, while he averages 27.80 putts per round (fourth).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|160
|289.3
|291.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|165
|61.94%
|30.74%
|Putts Per Round
|4
|27.80
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|54
|26.39%
|21.48%
|Bogey Avoidance
|75
|15.09%
|10.00%
Bezuidenhout's best finishes
- Bezuidenhout has participated in 21 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned two finishes in the top-five and three finishes in the top-10.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 16 times (76.2%).
- Bezuidenhout, who has 1406 points, currently ranks 22nd in the FedExCup standings.
Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Bezuidenhout produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Travelers Championship (June 2024), ranking 12th in the field at 2.540.
- Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 6.976 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bezuidenhout's best performance this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where his 3.332 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Bezuidenhout recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.511, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.
- Bezuidenhout recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.339) at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024. That ranked fourth in the field.
Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|129
|-0.146
|1.272
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|28
|0.391
|0.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|31
|0.234
|0.375
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|16
|0.526
|-0.585
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|16
|1.006
|1.107
Bezuidenhout's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|W/D
|75
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|6
|66-69-68-68
|-17
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|56
|71-68-73-66
|-6
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|2
|63-67-65-65
|-28
|300
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|69-70-68
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|67-72-69-68
|-8
|24
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|69-69-70-71
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|44
|74-73-71-73
|+3
|16
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|69-70-68-70
|-11
|135
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|9
|69-69-72-67
|-7
|78
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|73-71-69-71
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|68-70-73-65
|-8
|50
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|70-69-72-72
|-1
|110
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|68-72-70-68
|-2
|45
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|4
|72-67-74-72
|-3
|325
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|72-71-72-72
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|23
|66-70-68-64
|-12
|78
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|W/D
|69
|-1
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|16
|70-71-64-69
|-10
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|70-66-63-71
|-10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.