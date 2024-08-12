Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

Bezuidenhout has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Bezuidenhout has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events.

He has an average score relative to par of 11-under in his last five appearances.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout has averaged 291.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Bezuidenhout is averaging -0.585 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.