16M AGO

Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Christiaan Bezuidenhout will appear in the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship from Aug. 15-18 after a 22nd-place finish at the Wyndham Championship.

    Latest odds for Bezuidenhout at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
    • Course: TPC Southwind
    • Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • Bezuidenhout has entered the FedEx St. Jude Championship once of late, in 2022. He finished 64th, posting a score of 1-over.
    • When Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.986 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 2.227 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 SG: Putting (12th).
    • In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 300.9 (37th in field), he hit 63.89% of greens in regulation (37th), and he averaged 26 putts per round (fifth).

    Bezuidenhout's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/11/20226469-66-76-70+1

    Bezuidenhout's recent performances

    • Bezuidenhout has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Bezuidenhout has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 11-under in his last five appearances.
    • Christiaan Bezuidenhout has averaged 291.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Bezuidenhout is averaging -0.585 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bezuidenhout is averaging 1.107 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Bezuidenhout .

    Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bezuidenhout has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.146 this season, which ranks 129th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (289.3 yards) ranks 160th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bezuidenhout ranks 28th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.391, while he ranks 165th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 61.94%.
    • On the greens, Bezuidenhout's 0.526 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 16th this season, while he averages 27.80 putts per round (fourth).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance160289.3291.4
    Greens in Regulation %16561.94%30.74%
    Putts Per Round427.8029.4
    Par Breakers5426.39%21.48%
    Bogey Avoidance7515.09%10.00%

    Bezuidenhout's best finishes

    • Bezuidenhout has participated in 21 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned two finishes in the top-five and three finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut 16 times (76.2%).
    • Bezuidenhout, who has 1406 points, currently ranks 22nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Bezuidenhout produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Travelers Championship (June 2024), ranking 12th in the field at 2.540.
    • Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 6.976 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bezuidenhout's best performance this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where his 3.332 mark ranked sixth in the field.
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Bezuidenhout recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.511, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.
    • Bezuidenhout recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.339) at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024. That ranked fourth in the field.

    Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee129-0.1461.272
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green280.3910.044
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green310.2340.375
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160.526-0.585
    Average Strokes Gained: Total161.0061.107

    Bezuidenhout's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipW/D75E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship666-69-68-68-17--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5671-68-73-66-6--
    January 18-21The American Express263-67-65-65-28300
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-70-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2069-70-68-988
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2867-72-69-68-824
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2469-69-70-71-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-71-1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4474-73-71-73+316
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1369-70-68-70-11135
    March 21-24Valspar Championship969-69-72-67-778
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2573-71-69-71-430
    April 18-21RBC Heritage2868-70-73-65-850
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1670-69-72-72-1110
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC74-68E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1768-72-70-68-245
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday472-67-74-72-3325
    June 13-16U.S. Open3272-71-72-72+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2366-70-68-64-1278
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenW/D69-1--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC75-74+7--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition1670-71-64-69-10--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2270-66-63-71-10--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
