Chris Kirk betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
When he hits the links Aug. 15-18, Chris Kirk will try to improve upon his last performance in the FedEx St. Jude Championship. In 2023, he shot 9-under and finished 16th at TPC Southwind.
The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In his last five appearances at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Kirk has an average finish of 48th, and an average score of 1-under.
- In 2023, Kirk finished 16th (with a score of 9-under) in his most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
- Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.986 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 2.227 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 in SG: Putting (12th).
- En route to his victory last year, Glover posted an average driving distance of 300.9 (37th in field), hit 63.89% of greens in regulation (37th), and took 26 putts per round (fifth).
Kirk's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/10/2023
|16
|71-67-67-66
|-9
|8/11/2022
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|8/19/2021
|56
|72-68-68-71
|-5
|8/23/2018
|78
|70-72-74-74
|+6
Kirk's recent performances
- In his last five events, Kirk has an average finish of 41st.
- Kirk has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of 1 those four times he's made the cut.
- Chris Kirk has averaged 294.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kirk is averaging -0.518 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Kirk is averaging -1.448 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kirk's advanced stats and rankings
- Kirk's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.288 ranks 42nd on TOUR this season, and his 67.7% driving accuracy average ranks 25th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kirk ranks 68th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.190. Additionally, he ranks 129th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.41%.
- On the greens, Kirk's -0.427 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 159th this season, and his 28.71 putts-per-round average ranks 56th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|115
|296.5
|294.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|129
|64.41%
|61.11%
|Putts Per Round
|56
|28.71
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|123
|23.92%
|16.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|89
|15.44%
|16.98%
Kirk's best finishes
- Kirk has taken part in 18 tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also secured two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 77.8%.
- As of now, Kirk has collected 1318 points, which ranks him 28th in the FedExCup standings.
Kirk's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 4.248 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.722.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kirk's best effort this season was at The Sentry, where his 3.533 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Kirk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.601, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
- Kirk recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.459) at The Sentry in January 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|42
|0.288
|0.094
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|68
|0.190
|-0.563
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|59
|0.128
|-0.462
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|159
|-0.427
|-0.518
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|90
|0.179
|-1.448
Kirk's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|29
|66-66-75-71
|-2
|115
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|69-67-66-66
|-14
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|1
|67-65-66-65
|-29
|700
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|66-66-67-70
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|68-64-67-73
|-16
|9
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|71-69-68
|-8
|60
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|67-70-73-65
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|44
|69-74-72-76
|+3
|16
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|68-70-73-69
|-8
|60
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|16
|74-75-68-73
|+2
|113
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|10
|69-67-67-69
|-12
|170
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|73-72-74-71
|+6
|17
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-74
|+8
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|26
|71-71-72-72
|+6
|58
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|63
|71-70-68-69
|-2
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|68-69-69-74
|-8
|10
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|31
|70-76-69-75
|+6
|29
All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.