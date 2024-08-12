PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
16M AGO

Chris Kirk betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    When he hits the links Aug. 15-18, Chris Kirk will try to improve upon his last performance in the FedEx St. Jude Championship. In 2023, he shot 9-under and finished 16th at TPC Southwind.

    Latest odds for Kirk at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
    • Course: TPC Southwind
    • Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In his last five appearances at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Kirk has an average finish of 48th, and an average score of 1-under.
    • In 2023, Kirk finished 16th (with a score of 9-under) in his most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
    • Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.986 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 2.227 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 in SG: Putting (12th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Glover posted an average driving distance of 300.9 (37th in field), hit 63.89% of greens in regulation (37th), and took 26 putts per round (fifth).

    Kirk's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/10/20231671-67-67-66-9
    8/11/2022MC72-72+4
    8/19/20215672-68-68-71-5
    8/23/20187870-72-74-74+6

    Kirk's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Kirk has an average finish of 41st.
    • Kirk has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of 1 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Chris Kirk has averaged 294.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kirk is averaging -0.518 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Kirk is averaging -1.448 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Kirk .

    Kirk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kirk's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.288 ranks 42nd on TOUR this season, and his 67.7% driving accuracy average ranks 25th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kirk ranks 68th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.190. Additionally, he ranks 129th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.41%.
    • On the greens, Kirk's -0.427 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 159th this season, and his 28.71 putts-per-round average ranks 56th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance115296.5294.9
    Greens in Regulation %12964.41%61.11%
    Putts Per Round5628.7129.4
    Par Breakers12323.92%16.67%
    Bogey Avoidance8915.44%16.98%

    Kirk's best finishes

    • Kirk has taken part in 18 tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also secured two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 77.8%.
    • As of now, Kirk has collected 1318 points, which ranks him 28th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kirk's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 4.248 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.722.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kirk's best effort this season was at The Sentry, where his 3.533 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Kirk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.601, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
    • Kirk recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.459) at The Sentry in January 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee420.2880.094
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green680.190-0.563
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green590.128-0.462
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting159-0.427-0.518
    Average Strokes Gained: Total900.179-1.448

    Kirk's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 17-20BMW Championship2966-66-75-71-2115
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2869-67-66-66-14--
    January 4-7The Sentry167-65-66-65-29700
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1866-66-67-70-1144
    January 18-21The American Express4768-64-67-73-169
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2671-69-68-860
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC72-74+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2867-70-73-65-927
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4469-74-72-76+316
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2668-70-73-69-860
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1674-75-68-73+2113
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1069-67-67-69-12170
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4373-72-74-71+617
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-74+5--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-74+8--
    June 13-16U.S. Open2671-71-72-72+658
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6371-70-68-69-27
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic4468-69-69-74-810
    July 18-20The Open Championship3170-76-69-75+629

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

