Chris Kirk betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

This season Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 4.248 mark ranked fourth in the field.

Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.722.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kirk's best effort this season was at The Sentry, where his 3.533 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.

At The Sentry in January 2024, Kirk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.601, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished first in that tournament.