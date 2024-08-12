Cameron Young betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

This season, Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.055 (he finished second in that event).

Young put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking fifth in the field at 6.757. In that event, he finished 54th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best performance this season was at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.097 (he finished ninth in that tournament).

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Young recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.214, which was his best so far this season. That ranked seventh in the field.