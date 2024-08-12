Cameron Young betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
TROON, SCOTLAND - JULY 20: Cameron Young of the United States tees off on the fourth hole during day three of The 152nd Open championship at Royal Troon on July 20, 2024 in Troon, Scotland. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Cameron Young seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship. He placed 31st at the par-70 TPC Southwind in 2023.
The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In his last two appearances at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Young has an average finish of 31st, and an average score of 6-under.
- Young finished 31st (with a score of 6-under) in his most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship (in 2023).
- With numbers of 0.986 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 2.227 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 in SG: Putting (12th), Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023.
- Glover also posted numbers of 300.9 in average driving distance (37th in field), 63.89% in terms of greens in regulation (37th), and 26 putts per round (fifth).
Young's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/10/2023
|31
|67-71-69-67
|-6
|8/11/2022
|31
|67-71-70-66
|-6
Young's recent performances
- Young has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five appearances.
- Young has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 4-under.
- Cameron Young has averaged 315.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Young is averaging -2.048 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Young is averaging 4.668 Strokes Gained: Total.
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.488 ranks 16th on TOUR this season, and his 64% driving accuracy average ranks 67th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Young ranks 50th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.286, while he ranks 76th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.43%.
- On the greens, Young's -0.252 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 141st this season, while he averages 28.75 putts per round (62nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|32
|307.1
|315.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|76
|66.43%
|54.17%
|Putts Per Round
|62
|28.75
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|101
|24.88%
|22.50%
|Bogey Avoidance
|60
|14.73%
|13.06%
Young's best finishes
- Young has participated in 19 tournaments this season, coming away with two top-five finishes and six top-10 finishes.
- In those 19 tournaments, he made the cut on 18 occasions.
- Currently, Young has 1227 points, ranking him 31st in the FedExCup standings.
Young's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.055 (he finished second in that event).
- Young put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking fifth in the field at 6.757. In that event, he finished 54th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best performance this season was at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.097 (he finished ninth in that tournament).
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Young recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.214, which was his best so far this season. That ranked seventh in the field.
- Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.547) at the Valspar Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that event).
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|16
|0.488
|2.482
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|50
|0.286
|2.107
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|109
|-0.029
|2.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|141
|-0.252
|-2.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|50
|0.493
|4.668
Young's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|67-71-68-68
|-6
|200
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|65-74-72-64
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|38
|66-68-68-68
|-12
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|15
|69-71-69-74
|-5
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|68-67-74-65
|-18
|27
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|70
|71-74-70
|-1
|6
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|67-67-66-71
|-13
|78
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|16
|72-66-69-70
|-7
|115
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|65-69-71-66
|-13
|104
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|73-70-71-76
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|70-69-73-74
|-2
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|2
|69-69-68-68
|-10
|300
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|9
|70-73-72-73
|E
|180
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|62
|67-71-76-70
|E
|8
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|34
|71-69-71-76
|+3
|26
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|63
|69-71-70-71
|-3
|7
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|50
|76-72-76-77
|+13
|13
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|67
|73-72-75-74
|+14
|6
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|9
|72-66-59-66
|-17
|174
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|6
|67-66-67-73
|-15
|89
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|31
|73-73-71-73
|+6
|29
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|67-62-69-72
|-10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.