16M AGO

Cameron Young betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

TROON, SCOTLAND - JULY 20: Cameron Young of the United States tees off on the fourth hole during day three of The 152nd Open championship at Royal Troon on July 20, 2024 in Troon, Scotland. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Cameron Young seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship. He placed 31st at the par-70 TPC Southwind in 2023.

    Latest odds for Young at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
    • Course: TPC Southwind
    • Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In his last two appearances at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Young has an average finish of 31st, and an average score of 6-under.
    • Young finished 31st (with a score of 6-under) in his most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship (in 2023).
    • With numbers of 0.986 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 2.227 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 in SG: Putting (12th), Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023.
    • Glover also posted numbers of 300.9 in average driving distance (37th in field), 63.89% in terms of greens in regulation (37th), and 26 putts per round (fifth).

    Young's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/10/20233167-71-69-67-6
    8/11/20223167-71-70-66-6

    Young's recent performances

    • Young has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five appearances.
    • Young has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 4-under.
    • Cameron Young has averaged 315.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Young is averaging -2.048 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Young is averaging 4.668 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Young's advanced stats and rankings

    • Young's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.488 ranks 16th on TOUR this season, and his 64% driving accuracy average ranks 67th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Young ranks 50th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.286, while he ranks 76th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.43%.
    • On the greens, Young's -0.252 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 141st this season, while he averages 28.75 putts per round (62nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance32307.1315.8
    Greens in Regulation %7666.43%54.17%
    Putts Per Round6228.7529.2
    Par Breakers10124.88%22.50%
    Bogey Avoidance6014.73%13.06%

    Young's best finishes

    • Young has participated in 19 tournaments this season, coming away with two top-five finishes and six top-10 finishes.
    • In those 19 tournaments, he made the cut on 18 occasions.
    • Currently, Young has 1227 points, ranking him 31st in the FedExCup standings.

    Young's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.055 (he finished second in that event).
    • Young put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking fifth in the field at 6.757. In that event, he finished 54th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best performance this season was at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.097 (he finished ninth in that tournament).
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Young recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.214, which was his best so far this season. That ranked seventh in the field.
    • Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.547) at the Valspar Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that event).

    Young's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160.4882.482
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green500.2862.107
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green109-0.0292.126
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting141-0.252-2.048
    Average Strokes Gained: Total500.4934.668

    Young's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 17-20BMW Championship1567-71-68-68-6200
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5465-74-72-64-13--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic3866-68-68-68-12--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1569-71-69-74-5--
    January 4-7The Sentry3368-67-74-65-1827
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7071-74-70-16
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open867-67-66-71-1378
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1672-66-69-70-7115
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches465-69-71-66-13104
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3673-70-71-76+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5470-69-73-74-29
    March 21-24Valspar Championship269-69-68-68-10300
    April 11-14Masters Tournament970-73-72-73E180
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6267-71-76-70E8
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3471-69-71-76+326
    May 16-19PGA Championship6369-71-70-71-37
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC69-72+1--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5076-72-76-77+1313
    June 13-16U.S. Open6773-72-75-74+146
    June 20-23Travelers Championship972-66-59-66-17174
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic667-66-67-73-1589
    July 18-20The Open Championship3173-73-71-73+629
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2267-62-69-72-10--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

