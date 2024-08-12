Cam Davis betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Cam Davis looks to improve upon his sixth-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind Aug. 15-18.
The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In his last four appearances at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Davis has an average finish of 20th, and an average score of 10-under.
- In Davis' most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2023, he finished sixth after posting a score of 11-under.
- Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.986 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 2.227 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 in SG: Putting (12th).
- In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 300.9 (37th in field), he hit 63.89% of greens in regulation (37th), and he averaged 26 putts per round (fifth).
Davis' recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/10/2023
|6
|66-67-69-67
|-11
|8/11/2022
|13
|67-71-67-66
|-9
|8/19/2021
|31
|69-70-68-69
|-8
|8/20/2020
|29
|64-65-72-73
|-10
Davis' recent performances
- Over his last five events, Davis has finished first once.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Davis has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 11-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Cam Davis has averaged 304.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Davis is averaging -0.780 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Davis is averaging 4.904 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Davis' advanced stats and rankings
- Davis has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.135 this season (125th on TOUR). His average driving distance (300.3 yards) ranks 79th, while his 64.9% driving accuracy average ranks 53rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Davis owns a -0.056 mark (115th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Davis' -0.228 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 134th this season, while he averages 28.88 putts per round (81st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|79
|300.3
|304.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|143
|63.76%
|62.96%
|Putts Per Round
|81
|28.88
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|120
|24.10%
|26.23%
|Bogey Avoidance
|90
|15.47%
|10.80%
Davis' best finishes
- Davis has played 20 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one win .
- In those 20 events, he made the cut 15 times, a success rate of 75%.
- With 1051 points, Davis currently sits 43rd in the FedExCup standings.
Davis' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Davis' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he posted a 3.275 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 19th in that event.
- Davis' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.326. He finished 20th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Davis produced his best effort this season at the Genesis Scottish Open, ranking third in the field at 4.229. In that event, he finished 26th.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Davis recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.056, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fourth in the field.
- Davis recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.351) in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.
Davis' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|125
|-0.135
|1.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|115
|-0.056
|1.351
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|76
|0.067
|3.309
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|134
|-0.228
|-0.780
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|139
|-0.352
|4.904
Davis' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|40
|73-66-72-72
|+3
|64
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|3
|68-68-65-70
|-17
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|67-67-67-66
|-17
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|12
|67-70-69-70
|-4
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|52
|75-68-73-65
|-11
|11
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|62-70-70-69
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-65-73
|-10
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|70-69-68
|-9
|88
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|49
|65-73-73-75
|+2
|14
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|18
|72-70-74-70
|-2
|105
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|79-82
|+17
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|68-71-68-67
|-6
|37
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|12
|69-72-73-75
|+1
|140
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|70-74-70-67
|-3
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|38
|70-69-72-77
|+4
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|69-70-69-76
|+4
|5
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|50
|73-72-77-79
|+13
|13
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-72
|+9
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|65-71-69-70
|-5
|13
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|1
|68-66-66-70
|-18
|500
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|26
|68-66-66-70
|-10
|29
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|19
|68-69-65-72
|-10
|43
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.