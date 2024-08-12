Cam Davis betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

This season Davis' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he posted a 3.275 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 19th in that event.

Davis' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.326. He finished 20th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Davis produced his best effort this season at the Genesis Scottish Open, ranking third in the field at 4.229. In that event, he finished 26th.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Davis recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.056, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fourth in the field.