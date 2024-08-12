PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
16M AGO

Cam Davis betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Cam Davis betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

    Cam Davis looks to improve upon his sixth-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind Aug. 15-18.

    Latest odds for Davis at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
    • Course: TPC Southwind
    • Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In his last four appearances at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Davis has an average finish of 20th, and an average score of 10-under.
    • In Davis' most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2023, he finished sixth after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.986 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 2.227 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 in SG: Putting (12th).
    • In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 300.9 (37th in field), he hit 63.89% of greens in regulation (37th), and he averaged 26 putts per round (fifth).

    Davis' recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/10/2023666-67-69-67-11
    8/11/20221367-71-67-66-9
    8/19/20213169-70-68-69-8
    8/20/20202964-65-72-73-10

    Davis' recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Davis has finished first once.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Davis has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 11-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Cam Davis has averaged 304.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Davis is averaging -0.780 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Davis is averaging 4.904 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Davis .

    Davis' advanced stats and rankings

    • Davis has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.135 this season (125th on TOUR). His average driving distance (300.3 yards) ranks 79th, while his 64.9% driving accuracy average ranks 53rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Davis owns a -0.056 mark (115th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Davis' -0.228 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 134th this season, while he averages 28.88 putts per round (81st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance79300.3304.3
    Greens in Regulation %14363.76%62.96%
    Putts Per Round8128.8828.6
    Par Breakers12024.10%26.23%
    Bogey Avoidance9015.47%10.80%

    Davis' best finishes

    • Davis has played 20 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one win .
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut 15 times, a success rate of 75%.
    • With 1051 points, Davis currently sits 43rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Davis' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Davis' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he posted a 3.275 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 19th in that event.
    • Davis' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.326. He finished 20th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Davis produced his best effort this season at the Genesis Scottish Open, ranking third in the field at 4.229. In that event, he finished 26th.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Davis recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.056, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fourth in the field.
    • Davis recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.351) in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.

    Davis' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee125-0.1351.024
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green115-0.0561.351
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green760.0673.309
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting134-0.228-0.780
    Average Strokes Gained: Total139-0.3524.904

    Davis' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 17-20BMW Championship4073-66-72-72+364
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship368-68-65-70-17--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open767-67-67-66-17--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1267-70-69-70-4--
    January 4-7The Sentry5275-68-73-65-1111
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3062-70-70-69-921
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-65-73-10--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2070-69-68-988
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4965-73-73-75+214
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1872-70-74-70-2105
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC79-82+17--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2168-71-68-67-637
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1269-72-73-75+1140
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4970-74-70-67-312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3870-69-72-77+421
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC78-71+7--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5669-70-69-76+45
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5073-72-77-79+1313
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC77-72+9--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4865-71-69-70-513
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic168-66-66-70-18500
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open2668-66-66-70-1029
    July 25-283M Open1968-69-65-72-1043
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-73+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
