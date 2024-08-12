Byeong Hun An betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

This season, An put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking third in the field at 4.516.

An's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in June 2024 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.719. He finished 22nd in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, An put up his best effort this season at The Sentry (January 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 3.038.

At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, An delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.988, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.