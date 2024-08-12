16M AGO
Byeong Hun An betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
1 Min Read
Byeong Hun An seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship. He took 37th at the par-70 TPC Southwind in 2023.
Latest odds for An at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In his last five appearances at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, An has an average finish of 38th, and an average score of 5-under.
- An finished 37th (with a score of 5-under) in his most recent go-round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship (in 2023).
- When Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.986 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 2.227 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 SG: Putting (12th).
- In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 300.9 (37th in field), he hit 63.89% of greens in regulation (37th), and he averaged 26.00 putts per round (fifth).
An's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/10/2023
|37
|67-68-68-72
|-5
|8/20/2020
|MC
|77-73
|+8
|8/8/2019
|38
|73-66-68-72
|-5
|8/23/2018
|40
|71-71-67-71
|-4
An's recent performances
- An has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- An has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events.
- He has finished with an average score of 0 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Byeong Hun An has averaged 315.3 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, An is averaging -1.979 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, An has an average of -1.272 in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on An .
An's advanced stats and rankings
- An has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.429 this season, which ranks 18th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (314.3 yards) ranks fourth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, An ranks 51st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.284. Additionally, he ranks 44th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.99%.
- On the greens, An's -0.056 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 108th this season, and his 28.83 putts-per-round average ranks 75th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|4
|314.3
|315.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|44
|67.99%
|43.75%
|Putts Per Round
|75
|28.83
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|42
|26.81%
|19.79%
|Bogey Avoidance
|79
|15.17%
|16.32%
An's best finishes
- Although An hasn't won any of the 19 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has collected four top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
- In those 19 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
- Currently, An has 1755 points, ranking him 12th in the FedExCup standings.
An's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, An put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking third in the field at 4.516.
- An's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in June 2024 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.719. He finished 22nd in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, An put up his best effort this season at The Sentry (January 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 3.038.
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, An delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.988, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- An recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.926) at the Wells Fargo Championship (which ranked him third in the field). In that tournament, he finished third.
An's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|18
|0.429
|0.434
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|51
|0.284
|1.145
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|106
|-0.024
|-0.871
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|108
|-0.056
|-1.979
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|40
|0.633
|-1.272
An's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|43
|70-67-72-76
|+5
|52
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|4
|68-64-68-66
|-26
|325
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|2
|67-64-68-64
|-27
|245
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|71-71-67
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|70-68-75-70
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|16
|67-72-70-68
|-7
|115
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|67-71-71-65
|-10
|37
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|71-69-76-68
|-4
|191
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|69-80
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|16
|70-73-72-75
|+2
|113
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|67
|68-66-72-80
|+2
|7
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|4
|66-67-66-65
|-20
|109
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|3
|70-68-71-66
|-9
|350
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|71-67-72-68
|-6
|15
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|22
|71-73-73-75
|+4
|80
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-78
|+12
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|65-73
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|13
|75-71-68-71
|+1
|135
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|24
|72-68-66-72
|-6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for An as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.