Brian Harman betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
1 Min Read
Brian Harman hits the links Aug. 15-18 in the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind after a 45th-place finish in the Wyndham Championship, which was his last competition.
The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Harman's average finish has been 37th, and his average score 6-under, over his last seven appearances at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
- Harman finished 31st (with a score of 6-under) in his most recent go-round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship (in 2023).
- With numbers of 0.986 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 2.227 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 in SG: Putting (12th), Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 300.9 (37th in field), he hit 63.89% of greens in regulation (37th), and he averaged 26 putts per round (fifth).
Harman's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/10/2023
|31
|71-68-67-68
|-6
|8/11/2022
|3
|66-66-69-67
|-12
|8/19/2021
|75
|72-66-76-73
|+3
|8/20/2020
|11
|67-66-73-64
|-14
|8/8/2019
|52
|68-71-70-72
|-3
|8/23/2018
|48
|72-69-70-70
|-3
Harman's recent performances
- Harman has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
- Harman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of 3-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Brian Harman has averaged 300.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Harman is averaging 0.801 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Harman has an average of 6.494 in his past five tournaments.
Harman's advanced stats and rankings
- Harman has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.021, which ranks 96th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (291.9 yards) ranks 148th, and his 67.5% driving accuracy average ranks 30th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Harman ranks 41st on TOUR with a mark of 0.340.
- On the greens, Harman's 0.365 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 28th this season, and his 28.38 putts-per-round average ranks 20th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|148
|291.9
|300.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|112
|65.34%
|54.72%
|Putts Per Round
|20
|28.38
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|133
|23.47%
|21.39%
|Bogey Avoidance
|34
|13.93%
|13.89%
Harman's best finishes
- Harman has taken part in 20 tournaments this season, and he has earned two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 20 tournaments, he had a 90% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
- Currently, Harman ranks 20th in the FedExCup standings with 1419 points.
Harman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Harman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Travelers Championship in June 2024, as he produced a 5.129 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
- Harman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.009. He finished second in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Harman's best performance this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where his 2.883 mark ranked eighth in the field.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Harman recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.675 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.
- Harman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that event.
Harman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|96
|0.021
|1.861
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|41
|0.340
|2.878
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|45
|0.178
|0.954
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|28
|0.365
|0.801
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|19
|0.903
|6.494
Harman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|5
|65-68-67-69
|-11
|420
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|23
|68-70-70-72
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|71-66-68-66
|-11
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|8
|67-69-71-70
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|67-66-70-64
|-25
|250
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|69-68-65-67
|-11
|44
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|54
|72-70-70
|-4
|10
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|71-69-69-72
|-3
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|69-70-71-74
|E
|16
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|69-68-77-71
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|2
|72-65-64-68
|-19
|358
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|71-73-72-68
|-4
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|81-72
|+9
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|70-69-70-64
|-11
|136
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|74-71-76-70
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|72-68-68-67
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|66-69-72-72
|-1
|32
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|77-69-71-77
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|21
|71-71-71-72
|+5
|85
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|9
|67-69-65-62
|-17
|174
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|21
|67-67-69-66
|-11
|39
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|60
|73-73-72-77
|+11
|8
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|69-67-69-70
|-5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.