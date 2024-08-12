PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Brian Harman betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Brian Harman hits the links Aug. 15-18 in the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind after a 45th-place finish in the Wyndham Championship, which was his last competition.

    Latest odds for Harman at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
    • Course: TPC Southwind
    • Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • Harman's average finish has been 37th, and his average score 6-under, over his last seven appearances at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
    • Harman finished 31st (with a score of 6-under) in his most recent go-round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship (in 2023).
    • With numbers of 0.986 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 2.227 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 in SG: Putting (12th), Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 300.9 (37th in field), he hit 63.89% of greens in regulation (37th), and he averaged 26 putts per round (fifth).

    Harman's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/10/20233171-68-67-68-6
    8/11/2022366-66-69-67-12
    8/19/20217572-66-76-73+3
    8/20/20201167-66-73-64-14
    8/8/20195268-71-70-72-3
    8/23/20184872-69-70-70-3

    Harman's recent performances

    • Harman has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
    • Harman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score of 3-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Brian Harman has averaged 300.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Harman is averaging 0.801 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Harman has an average of 6.494 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Harman .

    Harman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Harman has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.021, which ranks 96th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (291.9 yards) ranks 148th, and his 67.5% driving accuracy average ranks 30th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Harman ranks 41st on TOUR with a mark of 0.340.
    • On the greens, Harman's 0.365 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 28th this season, and his 28.38 putts-per-round average ranks 20th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance148291.9300.7
    Greens in Regulation %11265.34%54.72%
    Putts Per Round2028.3829.6
    Par Breakers13323.47%21.39%
    Bogey Avoidance3413.93%13.89%

    Harman's best finishes

    • Harman has taken part in 20 tournaments this season, and he has earned two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 20 tournaments, he had a 90% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
    • Currently, Harman ranks 20th in the FedExCup standings with 1419 points.

    Harman's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Harman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Travelers Championship in June 2024, as he produced a 5.129 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
    • Harman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.009. He finished second in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Harman's best performance this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where his 2.883 mark ranked eighth in the field.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Harman recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.675 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.
    • Harman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that event.

    Harman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee960.0211.861
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green410.3402.878
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green450.1780.954
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting280.3650.801
    Average Strokes Gained: Total190.9036.494

    Harman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 17-20BMW Championship565-68-67-69-11420
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2368-70-70-72E--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4471-66-68-66-11--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge867-69-71-70-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry567-66-70-64-25250
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1869-68-65-67-1144
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5472-70-70-410
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6071-69-69-72-35
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4469-70-71-74E16
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1269-68-77-71-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship272-65-64-68-19358
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2571-73-72-68-430
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC81-72+9--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1270-69-70-64-11136
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4774-71-76-70+714
    May 16-19PGA Championship2672-68-68-67-950
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2466-69-72-72-132
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3377-69-71-77+627
    June 13-16U.S. Open2171-71-71-72+585
    June 20-23Travelers Championship967-69-65-62-17174
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open2167-67-69-66-1139
    July 18-20The Open Championship6073-73-72-77+118
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4569-67-69-70-5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

