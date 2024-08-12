Brian Harman betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

This season Harman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Travelers Championship in June 2024, as he produced a 5.129 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished ninth in that event.

Harman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.009. He finished second in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Harman's best performance this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where his 2.883 mark ranked eighth in the field.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Harman recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.675 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.