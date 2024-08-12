JUST NOW
Brendon Todd betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
1 Min Read
Brendon Todd enters the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship Aug. 15-18 coming off a 12th-place finish in the Wyndham Championship in his last competition.
The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Over his last four trips to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Todd has an average score of 2-under, with an average finish of 58th.
- In Todd's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2023, he finished 43rd after posting a score of 4-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lucas Glover posted numbers of 0.986 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 2.227 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 in SG: Putting (12th).
- En route to his victory last year, Glover posted an average driving distance of 300.9 (37th in field), hit 63.89% of greens in regulation (37th), and took 26 putts per round (fifth).
Todd's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/10/2023
|43
|67-70-67-72
|-4
|8/11/2022
|67
|69-68-70-75
|+2
|8/19/2021
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|8/20/2020
|64
|70-66-70-74
|-4
Todd's recent performances
- Todd has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five events.
- Todd has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 8-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Brendon Todd has averaged 282.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Todd is averaging 3.045 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Todd has an average of 3.471 in his past five tournaments.
Todd's advanced stats and rankings
- Todd has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.461 this season, which ranks 162nd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (278.9 yards) ranks 176th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Todd ranks 128th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.165, while he ranks 144th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.70%.
- On the greens, Todd's 0.376 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 26th this season, and his 28.39 putts-per-round average ranks 21st.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|176
|278.9
|282.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|144
|63.70%
|55.25%
|Putts Per Round
|21
|28.39
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|162
|22.15%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|66
|14.96%
|13.58%
Todd's best finishes
- Todd hasn't won any of the 22 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has secured one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 22 tournaments, he had a 81.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
- With 720 points, Todd currently sits 66th in the FedExCup standings.
Todd's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Todd's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 1.497.
- Todd's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 4.737.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Todd's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.758.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Todd posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.883). That ranked second in the field.
- Todd recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.694) at the John Deere Classic (which ranked him 12th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 12th.
Todd's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|162
|-0.461
|-0.988
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|128
|-0.165
|-0.101
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|15
|0.327
|1.514
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|26
|0.376
|3.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|103
|0.076
|3.471
Todd's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|41
|71-72-71-70
|+4
|58
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|6
|69-71-68-66
|-14
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|65-66-70-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|68-66-68-66
|-14
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|67-64-73-70
|-18
|27
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|66-69-68-68
|-9
|21
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|70-73-70
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|70-68-69-68
|-9
|37
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|68-71-69-72
|-4
|38
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|6
|74-67-72-70
|-5
|263
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|67-69-70-76
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|5
|66-72-70-71
|-9
|105
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|58
|69-70-68-76
|-1
|8
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|60
|72-71-75-76
|+10
|8
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|78
|70-70-74-79
|+9
|5
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|68-70-71-74
|+3
|7
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|67
|74-71-74-75
|+14
|6
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|36
|69-65-67-70
|-9
|23
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|12
|66-65-69-64
|-20
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|65-69-71-68
|-7
|8
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|31
|73-73-70-74
|+6
|29
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|64-68-71-66
|-11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Todd as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
