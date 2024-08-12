Brendon Todd betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

This season, Todd's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 1.497.

Todd's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 4.737.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Todd's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.758.

At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Todd posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.883). That ranked second in the field.