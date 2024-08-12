PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Brendon Todd betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

    Brendon Todd enters the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship Aug. 15-18 coming off a 12th-place finish in the Wyndham Championship in his last competition.

    Latest odds for Todd at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
    • Course: TPC Southwind
    • Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • Over his last four trips to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Todd has an average score of 2-under, with an average finish of 58th.
    • In Todd's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2023, he finished 43rd after posting a score of 4-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lucas Glover posted numbers of 0.986 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 2.227 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 in SG: Putting (12th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Glover posted an average driving distance of 300.9 (37th in field), hit 63.89% of greens in regulation (37th), and took 26 putts per round (fifth).

    Todd's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/10/20234367-70-67-72-4
    8/11/20226769-68-70-75+2
    8/19/2021MC73-75+6
    8/20/20206470-66-70-74-4

    Todd's recent performances

    • Todd has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five events.
    • Todd has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 8-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Brendon Todd has averaged 282.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Todd is averaging 3.045 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Todd has an average of 3.471 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Todd .

    Todd's advanced stats and rankings

    • Todd has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.461 this season, which ranks 162nd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (278.9 yards) ranks 176th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Todd ranks 128th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.165, while he ranks 144th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.70%.
    • On the greens, Todd's 0.376 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 26th this season, and his 28.39 putts-per-round average ranks 21st.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance176278.9282.2
    Greens in Regulation %14463.70%55.25%
    Putts Per Round2128.3928.9
    Par Breakers16222.15%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance6614.96%13.58%

    Todd's best finishes

    • Todd hasn't won any of the 22 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has secured one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 22 tournaments, he had a 81.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
    • With 720 points, Todd currently sits 66th in the FedExCup standings.

    Todd's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Todd's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 1.497.
    • Todd's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 4.737.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Todd's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.758.
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Todd posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.883). That ranked second in the field.
    • Todd recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.694) at the John Deere Classic (which ranked him 12th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 12th.

    Todd's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee162-0.461-0.988
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green128-0.165-0.101
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green150.3271.514
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting260.3763.045
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1030.0763.471

    Todd's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 17-20BMW Championship4171-72-71-70+458
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship669-71-68-66-14--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2065-66-70-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2868-66-68-66-14--
    January 4-7The Sentry3367-64-73-70-1827
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3066-69-68-68-921
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5870-73-70-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2270-68-69-68-937
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3168-71-69-72-438
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard674-67-72-70-5263
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-76+6--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3367-69-70-76-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open566-72-70-71-9105
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5869-70-68-76-18
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6072-71-75-76+108
    May 16-19PGA Championship7870-70-74-79+95
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5068-70-71-74+37
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-75+6--
    June 13-16U.S. Open6774-71-74-75+146
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3669-65-67-70-923
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-72-1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1266-65-69-64-2058
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4665-69-71-68-78
    July 18-20The Open Championship3173-73-70-74+629
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1264-68-71-66-11--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Todd as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

