15M AGO

Billy Horschel betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

TROON, SCOTLAND - JULY 21: Billy Horschel of the United States tees off on the seventh hole during day four of The 152nd Open championship at Royal Troon on July 21, 2024 in Troon, Scotland. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Billy Horschel will compete Aug. 15-18 in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, at the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship. In his most recent tournament he finished seventh in the Wyndham Championship, shooting 12-under at Sedgefield Country Club.

    Latest odds for Horschel at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
    • Course: TPC Southwind
    • Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • Horschel's average finish has been 18th, and his average score 10-under, over his last six appearances at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
    • In Horschel's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2022, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.986 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 2.227 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 in SG: Putting (12th).
    • Glover also posted numbers of 300.9 in average driving distance (37th in field), 63.89% in terms of greens in regulation (37th), and 26 putts per round (fifth).

    Horschel's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/11/2022MC68-71-1
    8/19/20213171-70-66-69-8
    8/20/2020MC73-70+1
    8/8/20192172-67-67-70-8
    8/23/2018369-69-65-68-13

    Horschel's recent performances

    • Horschel has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Horschel has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 4-under.
    • Billy Horschel has averaged 297.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Horschel is averaging -0.480 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Horschel is averaging -1.556 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Horschel .

    Horschel's advanced stats and rankings

    • Horschel has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.179 this season (61st on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.5 yards) ranks 106th, while his 64.2% driving accuracy average ranks 63rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Horschel ranks 111th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.030. Additionally, he ranks 103rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.65%.
    • On the greens, Horschel has delivered a 0.580 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 10th on TOUR, while he ranks 33rd with a putts-per-round average of 28.50. He has broken par 25.28% of the time (90th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance106297.5297.7
    Greens in Regulation %10365.65%50.62%
    Putts Per Round3328.5029.0
    Par Breakers9025.28%20.68%
    Bogey Avoidance2513.61%12.96%

    Horschel's best finishes

    • Horschel has participated in 20 tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also earned two finishes in the top-five and six finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut 14 times.
    • With 1392 points, Horschel currently sits 23rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Horschel's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Horschel's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.650. He finished 52nd in that tournament.
    • Horschel's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 3.092. He finished ninth in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Horschel's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.533. He finished seventh in that tournament.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Horschel delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.803, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him ninth in the field (he finished 41st in that tournament).
    • Horschel posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, a performance that ranked him seventh in the field.

    Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee610.179-0.546
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green111-0.030-1.232
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green630.1110.703
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting100.580-0.480
    Average Strokes Gained: Total220.841-1.556

    Horschel's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-72E--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational1464-71-67E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1868-68-68-65-1144
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-68-65-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-71+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4172-67-66-73-612
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches966-71-69-66-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1269-72-71-67-558
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open771-68-67-64-1083
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-73+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship167-69-66-63-23300
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-4--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5276-72-72-72+811
    May 16-19PGA Championship869-69-69-64-13191
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2469-71-67-72-132
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1569-74-76-71+2115
    June 13-16U.S. Open4173-67-74-74+817
    June 20-23Travelers Championship5572-67-70-67-49
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-71E--
    July 18-20The Open Championship272-68-69-68-7375
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship762-68-71-67-12--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

