Billy Horschel betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
TROON, SCOTLAND - JULY 21: Billy Horschel of the United States tees off on the seventh hole during day four of The 152nd Open championship at Royal Troon on July 21, 2024 in Troon, Scotland. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Billy Horschel will compete Aug. 15-18 in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, at the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship. In his most recent tournament he finished seventh in the Wyndham Championship, shooting 12-under at Sedgefield Country Club.
The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Horschel's average finish has been 18th, and his average score 10-under, over his last six appearances at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
- In Horschel's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2022, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.986 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 2.227 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 in SG: Putting (12th).
- Glover also posted numbers of 300.9 in average driving distance (37th in field), 63.89% in terms of greens in regulation (37th), and 26 putts per round (fifth).
Horschel's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/11/2022
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|8/19/2021
|31
|71-70-66-69
|-8
|8/20/2020
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|8/8/2019
|21
|72-67-67-70
|-8
|8/23/2018
|3
|69-69-65-68
|-13
Horschel's recent performances
- Horschel has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Horschel has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 4-under.
- Billy Horschel has averaged 297.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Horschel is averaging -0.480 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Horschel is averaging -1.556 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Horschel's advanced stats and rankings
- Horschel has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.179 this season (61st on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.5 yards) ranks 106th, while his 64.2% driving accuracy average ranks 63rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Horschel ranks 111th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.030. Additionally, he ranks 103rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.65%.
- On the greens, Horschel has delivered a 0.580 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 10th on TOUR, while he ranks 33rd with a putts-per-round average of 28.50. He has broken par 25.28% of the time (90th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|106
|297.5
|297.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|103
|65.65%
|50.62%
|Putts Per Round
|33
|28.50
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|90
|25.28%
|20.68%
|Bogey Avoidance
|25
|13.61%
|12.96%
Horschel's best finishes
- Horschel has participated in 20 tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also earned two finishes in the top-five and six finishes in the top-10.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut 14 times.
- With 1392 points, Horschel currently sits 23rd in the FedExCup standings.
Horschel's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Horschel's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.650. He finished 52nd in that tournament.
- Horschel's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 3.092. He finished ninth in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Horschel's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.533. He finished seventh in that tournament.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Horschel delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.803, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him ninth in the field (he finished 41st in that tournament).
- Horschel posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, a performance that ranked him seventh in the field.
Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|61
|0.179
|-0.546
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|111
|-0.030
|-1.232
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|63
|0.111
|0.703
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|10
|0.580
|-0.480
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|22
|0.841
|-1.556
Horschel's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|14
|64-71-67
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|68-68-68-65
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-68-65
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|72-67-66-73
|-6
|12
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|66-71-69-66
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|12
|69-72-71-67
|-5
|58
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|71-68-67-64
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|1
|67-69-66-63
|-23
|300
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|76-72-72-72
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|8
|69-69-69-64
|-13
|191
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|69-71-67-72
|-1
|32
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|15
|69-74-76-71
|+2
|115
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|73-67-74-74
|+8
|17
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|72-67-70-67
|-4
|9
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|2
|72-68-69-68
|-7
|375
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|62-68-71-67
|-12
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.