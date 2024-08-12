Billy Horschel betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

This season, Horschel's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.650. He finished 52nd in that tournament.

Horschel's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 3.092. He finished ninth in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Horschel's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.533. He finished seventh in that tournament.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Horschel delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.803, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him ninth in the field (he finished 41st in that tournament).