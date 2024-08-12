Austin Eckroat betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
BLAINE, MINNESOTA - JULY 26: Austin Eckroat of the United States plays his shot from the 10th tee during the second round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on July 26, 2024 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
Austin Eckroat will appear in the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship from Aug. 15-18 after a sixth-place finish at the Wyndham Championship.
The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In the past five years, this is Eckroat's first time competing at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lucas Glover posted numbers of 0.986 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 2.227 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 in SG: Putting (12th).
- Glover's average driving distance was 300.9 (37th in field), he hit 63.89% of greens in regulation (37th), with 26 putts per round (fifth) en route to his win last year.
Eckroat's recent performances
- Eckroat has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Eckroat has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of 4-under in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Austin Eckroat has averaged 305.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Eckroat is averaging -0.426 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Eckroat is averaging 0.208 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings
- Eckroat has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.382 this season (26th on TOUR). His average driving distance (298.2 yards) ranks 97th, while his 69.2% driving accuracy average ranks 17th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Eckroat has a 0.414 average that ranks 26th on TOUR. He ranks 145th with a 63.64% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Eckroat has registered a -0.121 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 117th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 74th with a putts-per-round average of 28.82, and he ranks 84th by breaking par 25.51% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|97
|298.2
|305.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|145
|63.64%
|46.88%
|Putts Per Round
|74
|28.82
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|84
|25.51%
|20.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|127
|16.50%
|12.85%
Eckroat's best finishes
- Eckroat has played 22 tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also collected two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 77.3%.
- With 1069 points, Eckroat currently sits 41st in the FedExCup standings.
Eckroat's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Heritage, where his 3.983 mark ranked third in the field.
- Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he delivered a 5.835 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Eckroat's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 4.230 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Eckroat recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.652, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished 37th in that event).
- Eckroat posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished first.
Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|26
|0.382
|2.245
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|26
|0.414
|0.890
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|151
|-0.257
|-2.500
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|117
|-0.121
|-0.426
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|64
|0.402
|0.208
Eckroat's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|68
|73-74-71-70
|+8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|69-69-65-68
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|65-68-66-65
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|65-66-69-72
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|69-65-69-66
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|68-72-71-73
|-4
|17
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|69-70-70-68
|-7
|15
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|1
|65-67-68-67
|-17
|500
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|72-69-74-75
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|71-69-68-76
|-4
|14
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|68-74-73-70
|-3
|21
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|17
|66-69-72-67
|-10
|115
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|64-72-63-69
|-20
|31
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|63
|75-73-72-75
|+11
|8
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|67-67-69-70
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|39
|77-71-71-76
|+7
|21
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|74
|72-72-78-78
|+20
|5
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|27
|70-67-65-67
|-11
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|66
|73-73-72-78
|+12
|6
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|6
|64-72-64-67
|-13
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
