PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
15M AGO

Austin Eckroat betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

BLAINE, MINNESOTA - JULY 26: Austin Eckroat of the United States plays his shot from the 10th tee during the second round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on July 26, 2024 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

BLAINE, MINNESOTA - JULY 26: Austin Eckroat of the United States plays his shot from the 10th tee during the second round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on July 26, 2024 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

    Austin Eckroat will appear in the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship from Aug. 15-18 after a sixth-place finish at the Wyndham Championship.

    Latest odds for Eckroat at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
    • Course: TPC Southwind
    • Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In the past five years, this is Eckroat's first time competing at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lucas Glover posted numbers of 0.986 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 2.227 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 in SG: Putting (12th).
    • Glover's average driving distance was 300.9 (37th in field), he hit 63.89% of greens in regulation (37th), with 26 putts per round (fifth) en route to his win last year.

    Eckroat's recent performances

    • Eckroat has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Eckroat has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 4-under in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Austin Eckroat has averaged 305.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Eckroat is averaging -0.426 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Eckroat is averaging 0.208 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Eckroat .

    Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings

    • Eckroat has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.382 this season (26th on TOUR). His average driving distance (298.2 yards) ranks 97th, while his 69.2% driving accuracy average ranks 17th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Eckroat has a 0.414 average that ranks 26th on TOUR. He ranks 145th with a 63.64% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Eckroat has registered a -0.121 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 117th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 74th with a putts-per-round average of 28.82, and he ranks 84th by breaking par 25.51% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance97298.2305.8
    Greens in Regulation %14563.64%46.88%
    Putts Per Round7428.8228.0
    Par Breakers8425.51%20.14%
    Bogey Avoidance12716.50%12.85%

    Eckroat's best finishes

    • Eckroat has played 22 tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also collected two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 77.3%.
    • With 1069 points, Eckroat currently sits 41st in the FedExCup standings.

    Eckroat's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Heritage, where his 3.983 mark ranked third in the field.
    • Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he delivered a 5.835 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Eckroat's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 4.230 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Eckroat recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.652, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished 37th in that event).
    • Eckroat posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished first.

    Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee260.3822.245
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green260.4140.890
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green151-0.257-2.500
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting117-0.121-0.426
    Average Strokes Gained: Total640.4020.208

    Eckroat's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC71-69-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6873-74-71-70+8--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2369-69-65-68-17--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic865-68-66-65-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4265-66-69-72-811
    January 18-21The American Express2569-65-69-66-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3768-72-71-73-417
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-73+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3869-70-70-68-715
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches165-67-68-67-17500
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3672-69-74-75+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4571-69-68-76-414
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3368-74-73-70-321
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC74-77+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1766-69-72-67-10115
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1164-72-63-69-2031
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6375-73-72-75+118
    May 16-19PGA Championship1867-67-69-70-11100
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3977-71-71-76+721
    June 13-16U.S. Open7472-72-78-78+205
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2770-67-65-67-1158
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC67-71-2--
    July 18-20The Open Championship6673-73-72-78+126
    July 25-283M OpenMC70-72E--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship664-72-64-67-13--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.