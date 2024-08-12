Austin Eckroat betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

This season Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Heritage, where his 3.983 mark ranked third in the field.

Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he delivered a 5.835 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished first in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Eckroat's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 4.230 mark ranked fifth in the field.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Eckroat recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.652, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished 37th in that event).