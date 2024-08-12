PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
JUST NOW

Alex Noren betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Alex Noren hits the links Aug. 15-18 in the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind following a 45th-place finish in the Men’s Olympic Golf Competition his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Noren at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
    • Course: TPC Southwind
    • Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • Over his last four trips to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Noren has an average score of 15-under, with an average finish of sixth.
    • Noren missed the cut (with a score of 3-over) in his most recent go-round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in 2022.
    • With numbers of 0.986 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 2.227 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 in SG: Putting (12th), Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Glover posted an average driving distance of 300.9 (37th in field), hit 63.89% of greens in regulation (37th), and took 26 putts per round (fifth).

    Noren's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/11/2022W/D73+3
    8/19/2021469-64-70-66-15
    8/20/2020869-68-64-68-15
    8/23/2018MC72-72+2

    Noren's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Noren has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
    • Noren has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has carded an average score of 4-under over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Alex Noren has averaged 297.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Noren is averaging -1.156 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Noren has an average of 0.295 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Noren .

    Noren's advanced stats and rankings

    • Noren owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.168 (63rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 293.8 yards ranks 132nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Noren ranks 45th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.329. Additionally, he ranks 29th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.58%.
    • On the greens, Noren has registered a 0.145 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 70th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 95th with a putts-per-round average of 28.97, and he ranks 109th by breaking par 24.41% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance132293.8297.5
    Greens in Regulation %2968.58%51.39%
    Putts Per Round9528.9730.3
    Par Breakers10924.41%20.14%
    Bogey Avoidance1213.02%15.28%

    Noren's best finishes

    • Noren has participated in 19 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five and three finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut 16 times, a success rate of 84.2%.
    • Currently, Noren has 1067 points, placing him 42nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Noren's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Noren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.074. He finished third in that tournament.
    • Noren's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.734. He finished ninth in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Noren's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where his 5.046 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Noren posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.151), which ranked 14th in the field.
    • Noren delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.433) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. That ranked third in the field.

    Noren's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee630.168-0.500
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green450.3290.490
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green70.4221.462
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting700.145-1.156
    Average Strokes Gained: Total131.0650.295

    Noren's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4369-69-72-70-8--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open368-65-68-65-18--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4873-74-70-67+4--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship261-66-67-68-22--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2367-68-64-68-15--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4266-69-67-70-811
    January 18-21The American Express2562-68-69-70-1930
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2671-68-69-860
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5369-71-70-70-46
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches967-70-68-67-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1971-70-70-68-990
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1169-71-66-65-965
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1473-72-66-72-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2370-68-69-70-1120
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson364-68-66-65-21190
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2467-75-70-73+170
    May 16-19PGA Championship1267-70-70-65-12133
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-72+2--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2270-74-75-73+480
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC73-75+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-75+2--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open1065-66-71-65-1365
    July 18-20The Open Championship1369-75-71-70+1135
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition4567-74-71-73+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Noren as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.