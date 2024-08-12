Alex Noren betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Alex Noren hits the links Aug. 15-18 in the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind following a 45th-place finish in the Men’s Olympic Golf Competition his last time in competition.
The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Over his last four trips to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Noren has an average score of 15-under, with an average finish of sixth.
- Noren missed the cut (with a score of 3-over) in his most recent go-round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in 2022.
- With numbers of 0.986 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 2.227 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 in SG: Putting (12th), Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Glover posted an average driving distance of 300.9 (37th in field), hit 63.89% of greens in regulation (37th), and took 26 putts per round (fifth).
Noren's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/11/2022
|W/D
|73
|+3
|8/19/2021
|4
|69-64-70-66
|-15
|8/20/2020
|8
|69-68-64-68
|-15
|8/23/2018
|MC
|72-72
|+2
Noren's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Noren has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Noren has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of 4-under over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Alex Noren has averaged 297.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Noren is averaging -1.156 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Noren has an average of 0.295 in his past five tournaments.
Noren's advanced stats and rankings
- Noren owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.168 (63rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 293.8 yards ranks 132nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Noren ranks 45th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.329. Additionally, he ranks 29th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.58%.
- On the greens, Noren has registered a 0.145 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 70th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 95th with a putts-per-round average of 28.97, and he ranks 109th by breaking par 24.41% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|132
|293.8
|297.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|29
|68.58%
|51.39%
|Putts Per Round
|95
|28.97
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|109
|24.41%
|20.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|12
|13.02%
|15.28%
Noren's best finishes
- Noren has participated in 19 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five and three finishes in the top-10.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 16 times, a success rate of 84.2%.
- Currently, Noren has 1067 points, placing him 42nd in the FedExCup standings.
Noren's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Noren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.074. He finished third in that tournament.
- Noren's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.734. He finished ninth in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Noren's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where his 5.046 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Noren posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.151), which ranked 14th in the field.
- Noren delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.433) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. That ranked third in the field.
Noren's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|63
|0.168
|-0.500
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|45
|0.329
|0.490
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|7
|0.422
|1.462
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|70
|0.145
|-1.156
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|13
|1.065
|0.295
Noren's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|69-69-72-70
|-8
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|68-65-68-65
|-18
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|48
|73-74-70-67
|+4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|2
|61-66-67-68
|-22
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|23
|67-68-64-68
|-15
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|66-69-67-70
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|62-68-69-70
|-19
|30
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|71-68-69
|-8
|60
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|69-71-70-70
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|67-70-68-67
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|71-70-70-68
|-9
|90
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|11
|69-71-66-65
|-9
|65
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|73-72-66-72
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|70-68-69-70
|-11
|20
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|3
|64-68-66-65
|-21
|190
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|24
|67-75-70-73
|+1
|70
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|12
|67-70-70-65
|-12
|133
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|22
|70-74-75-73
|+4
|80
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|10
|65-66-71-65
|-13
|65
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|13
|69-75-71-70
|+1
|135
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|45
|67-74-71-73
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Noren as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
