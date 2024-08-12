Alex Noren betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

Over his last five tournaments, Noren has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.

Noren has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He has carded an average score of 4-under over his last five events.

Off the tee, Alex Noren has averaged 297.5 yards in his past five tournaments.

Noren is averaging -1.156 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.