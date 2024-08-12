Akshay Bhatia betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
BLAINE, MINNESOTA - JULY 26: Akshay Bhatia of the United States plays his shot from the 10th tee during the second round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on July 26, 2024 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
Akshay Bhatia takes to the links in the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship Aug. 15-18. He is trying for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Wyndham Championship.
The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Bhatia is playing at the FedEx St. Jude Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lucas Glover posted numbers of 0.986 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 2.227 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 in SG: Putting (12th).
- Glover averaged 300.9 yards off the tee (37th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 63.89% (37th), and attempted 26.00 putts per round (fifth) in that victory a year ago.
Bhatia's recent performances
- Bhatia has finished in the top five in two of his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five appearances, Bhatia has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has an average score of 12-under across his last five events.
- Akshay Bhatia has averaged 300.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Bhatia is averaging 1.954 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bhatia has an average of 6.262 in his past five tournaments.
Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings
- Bhatia has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.261, which ranks 50th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.7 yards) ranks 93rd, and his 69.1% driving accuracy average ranks 18th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bhatia ranks 18th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.479. Additionally, he ranks 81st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.36%.
- On the greens, Bhatia's 0.330 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 34th on TOUR this season, and his 28.64 putts-per-round average ranks 45th. He has broken par 24.31% of the time (111th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|93
|298.7
|300.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|81
|66.36%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|45
|28.64
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|111
|24.31%
|22.57%
|Bogey Avoidance
|54
|14.51%
|10.07%
Bhatia's best finishes
- Bhatia has taken part in 23 tournaments this season, securing one win along with three top-five finishes.
- In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
- Currently, Bhatia has 1610 points, ranking him 15th in the FedExCup standings.
Bhatia's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Bhatia put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open, ranking sixth in the field at 4.270. In that tournament, he finished first.
- Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.178. He finished first in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bhatia's best performance this season was in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.346. He finished first in that tournament.
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Bhatia recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.895). That ranked fifth in the field.
- Bhatia recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (21.154) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|50
|0.261
|0.655
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|18
|0.479
|2.938
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|115
|-0.050
|0.715
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|34
|0.330
|1.954
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|15
|1.020
|6.262
Bhatia's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|66-72-72-70
|-8
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|68-70-68-67
|-11
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|71-69-70-70
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|69-66-70-64
|-19
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|65-66-70-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|38
|69-66-67-68
|-12
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|69-64-66-71
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|69-64-68-67
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-67-67
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|70-71-69-70
|-8
|53
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|74-68-70-68
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|11
|67-68-67-69
|-9
|65
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|1
|63-70-68-67
|-39
|500
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|35
|72-75-74-73
|+6
|24
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|71-67-69-68
|-9
|88
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|42
|74-70-71-74
|+5
|19
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|60
|69-69-74-69
|+1
|5
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|22
|69-72-75-76
|+4
|80
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|16
|68-71-73-71
|+3
|115
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|5
|64-65-64-69
|-18
|263
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|2
|64-67-68-72
|-17
|184
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|64
|70-69-67-76
|-2
|4
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
