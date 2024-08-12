PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
16M AGO

Akshay Bhatia betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

BLAINE, MINNESOTA - JULY 26: Akshay Bhatia of the United States plays his shot from the 10th tee during the second round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on July 26, 2024 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

    Akshay Bhatia takes to the links in the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship Aug. 15-18. He is trying for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Wyndham Championship.

    Latest odds for Bhatia at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
    • Course: TPC Southwind
    • Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • Bhatia is playing at the FedEx St. Jude Championship for the first time in the past five years.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lucas Glover posted numbers of 0.986 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 2.227 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 in SG: Putting (12th).
    • Glover averaged 300.9 yards off the tee (37th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 63.89% (37th), and attempted 26.00 putts per round (fifth) in that victory a year ago.

    Bhatia's recent performances

    • Bhatia has finished in the top five in two of his last five events.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five appearances, Bhatia has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has an average score of 12-under across his last five events.
    • Akshay Bhatia has averaged 300.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Bhatia is averaging 1.954 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bhatia has an average of 6.262 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Bhatia .

    Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bhatia has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.261, which ranks 50th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.7 yards) ranks 93rd, and his 69.1% driving accuracy average ranks 18th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bhatia ranks 18th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.479. Additionally, he ranks 81st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.36%.
    • On the greens, Bhatia's 0.330 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 34th on TOUR this season, and his 28.64 putts-per-round average ranks 45th. He has broken par 24.31% of the time (111th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance93298.7300.0
    Greens in Regulation %8166.36%66.67%
    Putts Per Round4528.6429.8
    Par Breakers11124.31%22.57%
    Bogey Avoidance5414.51%10.07%

    Bhatia's best finishes

    • Bhatia has taken part in 23 tournaments this season, securing one win along with three top-five finishes.
    • In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
    • Currently, Bhatia has 1610 points, ranking him 15th in the FedExCup standings.

    Bhatia's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Bhatia put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open, ranking sixth in the field at 4.270. In that tournament, he finished first.
    • Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.178. He finished first in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bhatia's best performance this season was in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.346. He finished first in that tournament.
    • At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Bhatia recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.895). That ranked fifth in the field.
    • Bhatia recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (21.154) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.

    Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee500.2610.655
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green180.4792.938
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green115-0.0500.715
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting340.3301.954
    Average Strokes Gained: Total151.0206.262

    Bhatia's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4366-72-72-70-8--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open3568-70-68-67-11--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2171-69-70-70E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1069-66-70-64-19--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2065-66-70-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic3869-66-67-68-12--
    January 4-7The Sentry1469-64-66-71-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1369-64-68-67-1255
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-67-67-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1370-71-69-70-853
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-74+3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1774-68-70-68-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1167-68-67-69-965
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open163-70-68-67-39500
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3572-75-74-73+624
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1871-67-69-68-988
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4274-70-71-74+519
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-70+1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-72+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open6069-69-74-69+15
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2269-72-75-76+480
    June 13-16U.S. Open1668-71-73-71+3115
    June 20-23Travelers Championship564-65-64-69-18263
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic264-67-68-72-17184
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC76-73+7--
    July 25-283M Open6470-69-67-76-24
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

