Akshay Bhatia betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

Bhatia has finished in the top five in two of his last five events.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.

Over his last five appearances, Bhatia has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.

He has an average score of 12-under across his last five events.

Akshay Bhatia has averaged 300.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Bhatia is averaging 1.954 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.