Adam Scott betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

This season Scott's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 5.214 mark ranked fourth in the field.

Scott's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he produced a 6.474 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished eighth in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scott put up his best effort this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 20th in the field at 2.242. In that tournament, he finished 45th.

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Scott recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.157, which ranked fifth in the field). In that event, he finished 14th.