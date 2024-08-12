Adam Scott betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
After he placed fifth in this tournament in 2022, Adam Scott has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, Aug. 15-18.
The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Scott's average finish has been 18th, and his average score 11-under, over his last five appearances at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
- In Scott's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2022, he finished fifth after posting a score of 11-under.
- When Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.986 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 2.227 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 SG: Putting (12th).
- Glover's average driving distance was 300.9 (37th in field), he hit 63.89% of greens in regulation (37th), with 26 putts per round (fifth) en route to his win last year.
Scott's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/11/2022
|5
|66-67-70-66
|-11
|8/19/2021
|MC
|67-75
|E
|8/20/2020
|58
|66-70-75-67
|-6
|8/8/2019
|5
|68-69-69-65
|-13
|8/23/2018
|5
|69-64-70-69
|-12
Scott's recent performances
- Scott has posted one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Scott has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -4 those five times he's made the cut.
- Adam Scott has averaged 305.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Scott has an average of 1.289 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Scott is averaging 4.089 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Scott's advanced stats and rankings
- Scott has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.356, which ranks 31st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.8 yards) ranks 38th, and his 62.1% driving accuracy average ranks 87th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Scott ranks 86th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.126. Additionally, he ranks 82nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.29%.
- On the greens, Scott's 0.319 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 35th on TOUR this season, and his 28.73 putts-per-round average ranks 57th. He has broken par 21.56% of the time (166th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|38
|305.8
|305.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|82
|66.29%
|70.28%
|Putts Per Round
|57
|28.73
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|166
|21.56%
|23.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|26
|13.65%
|13.61%
Scott's best finishes
- Although Scott hasn't won any of the 16 tournaments he has played this season, he has collected one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 16 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
- As of now, Scott has compiled 1041 points, which ranks him 46th in the FedExCup standings.
Scott's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Scott's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 5.214 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- Scott's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he produced a 6.474 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished eighth in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scott put up his best effort this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 20th in the field at 2.242. In that tournament, he finished 45th.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Scott recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.157, which ranked fifth in the field). In that event, he finished 14th.
- Scott recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.828) at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, a performance that ranked him second in the field.
Scott's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|31
|0.356
|1.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|86
|0.126
|0.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|95
|0.007
|1.635
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|35
|0.319
|1.289
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|24
|0.808
|4.089
Scott's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|70-73-71-69
|+3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|5
|65-67-66-67
|-19
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|72-67-68
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|72-68-65-66
|-13
|78
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|72-68-67-71
|-6
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|70-72-71-71
|-4
|14
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|73-70-70-70
|-5
|47
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|76-74-70-72
|+4
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|69-65-68-68
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|29
|71-71-73-71
|+2
|45
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|69-68-69-71
|-3
|58
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|70-69-70-69
|-2
|11
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|70-72-76-69
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|39
|74-67-67-64
|-8
|20
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|2
|67-65-64-67
|-17
|300
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|10
|70-77-66-71
|E
|165
All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.