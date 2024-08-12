PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Adam Hadwin betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

BLAINE, MINNESOTA - JULY 26: Adam Hadwin of Canada plays his shot from the 10th tee during the second round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on July 26, 2024 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

    Adam Hadwin looks to improve upon his 16th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind Aug. 15-18.

    Latest odds for Hadwin at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
    • Course: TPC Southwind
    • Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In his last seven appearances at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Hadwin has an average finish of 35th, and an average score of 4-under.
    • Hadwin last participated in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in 2023, finishing 16th with a score of 9-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lucas Glover posted numbers of 0.986 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 2.227 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 in SG: Putting (12th).
    • Glover averaged 300.9 yards off the tee (37th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 63.89% (37th), and attempted 26 putts per round (fifth) in that victory a year ago.

    Hadwin's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/10/20231667-66-69-69-9
    8/11/20226969-67-76-77+9
    8/19/2021MC75-70+3
    8/20/2020MC70-72E
    8/8/20194367-71-73-69-4
    8/23/20181171-65-68-70-10

    Hadwin's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Hadwin has an average finish of 30th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
    • Hadwin has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Adam Hadwin has averaged 297.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Hadwin is averaging 2.726 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hadwin has an average of 1.257 in his past five tournaments.
    Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hadwin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.074 this season (83rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (296.0 yards) ranks 120th, while his 65.5% driving accuracy average ranks 43rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hadwin sports a 0.126 average that ranks 86th on TOUR. He ranks 138th with a 64.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hadwin has delivered a 0.089 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 81st on TOUR, while he ranks 31st with a putts-per-round average of 28.48. He has broken par 27.32% of the time (30th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance120296.0297.7
    Greens in Regulation %13864.03%52.43%
    Putts Per Round3128.4829.2
    Par Breakers3027.32%23.96%
    Bogey Avoidance15117.40%14.24%

    Hadwin's best finishes

    • Hadwin has played 22 tournaments this season, and he has secured three top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 22 tournaments, he had a 68.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
    • As of now, Hadwin has compiled 1181 points, which ranks him 37th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hadwin's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.115. He finished fourth in that tournament.
    • Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where his 7.594 mark ranked second in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadwin's best mark this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.290.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hadwin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.936), which ranked sixth in the field.
    • Hadwin posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.339) at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, which was held in June 2024. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished third in that event).

    Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee830.0740.507
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green860.126-0.177
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green100-0.007-1.798
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting810.0892.726
    Average Strokes Gained: Total730.2821.257

    Hadwin's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 17-20BMW Championship4472-70-72-72+648
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open267-68-63-67-19--
    January 4-7The Sentry1470-66-70-64-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC67-72-1--
    January 18-21The American Express665-65-66-67-2592
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3973-67-70-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational469-70-67-65-13300
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5269-75-76-74+612
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-73+4--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship568-71-68-69-896
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5375-73-82-70+1211
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4267-70-70-72-518
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1063-69-64-71-14146
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5271-71-79-71+811
    May 16-19PGA Championship6068-72-71-69-48
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-70+2--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday366-72-72-74-4350
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-73+7--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2769-69-64-67-1158
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3469-65-68-69-920
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC75-77+10--
    July 25-283M OpenMC75-68+1--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2866-67-68-70-9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

