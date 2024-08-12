Adam Hadwin betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
BLAINE, MINNESOTA - JULY 26: Adam Hadwin of Canada plays his shot from the 10th tee during the second round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on July 26, 2024 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
Adam Hadwin looks to improve upon his 16th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind Aug. 15-18.
The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In his last seven appearances at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Hadwin has an average finish of 35th, and an average score of 4-under.
- Hadwin last participated in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in 2023, finishing 16th with a score of 9-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lucas Glover posted numbers of 0.986 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 2.227 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 in SG: Putting (12th).
- Glover averaged 300.9 yards off the tee (37th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 63.89% (37th), and attempted 26 putts per round (fifth) in that victory a year ago.
Hadwin's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/10/2023
|16
|67-66-69-69
|-9
|8/11/2022
|69
|69-67-76-77
|+9
|8/19/2021
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|8/20/2020
|MC
|70-72
|E
|8/8/2019
|43
|67-71-73-69
|-4
|8/23/2018
|11
|71-65-68-70
|-10
Hadwin's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Hadwin has an average finish of 30th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Hadwin has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Adam Hadwin has averaged 297.7 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Hadwin is averaging 2.726 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hadwin has an average of 1.257 in his past five tournaments.
Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings
- Hadwin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.074 this season (83rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (296.0 yards) ranks 120th, while his 65.5% driving accuracy average ranks 43rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hadwin sports a 0.126 average that ranks 86th on TOUR. He ranks 138th with a 64.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hadwin has delivered a 0.089 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 81st on TOUR, while he ranks 31st with a putts-per-round average of 28.48. He has broken par 27.32% of the time (30th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|120
|296.0
|297.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|138
|64.03%
|52.43%
|Putts Per Round
|31
|28.48
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|30
|27.32%
|23.96%
|Bogey Avoidance
|151
|17.40%
|14.24%
Hadwin's best finishes
- Hadwin has played 22 tournaments this season, and he has secured three top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
- In those 22 tournaments, he had a 68.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
- As of now, Hadwin has compiled 1181 points, which ranks him 37th in the FedExCup standings.
Hadwin's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.115. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where his 7.594 mark ranked second in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadwin's best mark this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.290.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hadwin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.936), which ranked sixth in the field.
- Hadwin posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.339) at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, which was held in June 2024. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished third in that event).
Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|83
|0.074
|0.507
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|86
|0.126
|-0.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|100
|-0.007
|-1.798
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|81
|0.089
|2.726
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|73
|0.282
|1.257
Hadwin's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|44
|72-70-72-72
|+6
|48
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|2
|67-68-63-67
|-19
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|70-66-70-64
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|6
|65-65-66-67
|-25
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|73-67-70
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|4
|69-70-67-65
|-13
|300
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|52
|69-75-76-74
|+6
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|5
|68-71-68-69
|-8
|96
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|53
|75-73-82-70
|+12
|11
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|42
|67-70-70-72
|-5
|18
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|10
|63-69-64-71
|-141
|46
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|71-71-79-71
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|60
|68-72-71-69
|-4
|8
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|3
|66-72-72-74
|-4
|350
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|27
|69-69-64-67
|-11
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|34
|69-65-68-69
|-9
|20
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-77
|+10
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-68
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|28
|66-67-68-70
|-9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.