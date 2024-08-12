Adam Hadwin betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

This season, Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.115. He finished fourth in that tournament.

Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where his 7.594 mark ranked second in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadwin's best mark this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.290.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hadwin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.936), which ranked sixth in the field.