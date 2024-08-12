Aaron Rai betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

This season, Rai's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.069 (he finished 14th in that tournament).

Rai's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.316. He finished 19th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rai put up his best effort this season at the Genesis Scottish Open, ranking fifth in the field at 3.703. In that event, he finished fourth.

At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Rai delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.918), which ranked No. 1 in the field.