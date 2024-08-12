PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Aaron Rai betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Aaron Rai of England lines up a putt on the 14th green during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

    Aaron Rai looks to repeat his winning performance from the Wyndham Championship in his last competition when he plays in the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind Aug. 15-18.

    Latest odds for Rai at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
    • Course: TPC Southwind
    • Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • Over his last two trips to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Rai has an average score of 3-under, with an average finish of 50th.
    • In 2023, Rai finished 49th (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
    • With numbers of 0.986 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 2.227 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 in SG: Putting (12th), Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023.
    • Glover averaged 300.9 yards off the tee (37th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 63.89% (37th), and attempted 26 putts per round (fifth) in that victory a year ago.

    Rai's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/10/20234966-68-70-73-3
    8/11/20225169-68-69-71-3

    Rai's recent performances

    • Rai has finished atop the leaderboard once while also earning three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes over his last five events.
    • Over his last five events, Rai has finished within three shots of the leader twice and five or fewer strokes back of the winner three times. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -11 those five times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Aaron Rai has averaged 295.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Rai is averaging 6.473 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Rai is averaging 10.624 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Rai's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rai's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.344 ranks 34th on TOUR this season, and his 71.6% driving accuracy average ranks ninth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rai ranks sixth on TOUR with a mark of 0.723.
    • On the greens, Rai's 0.236 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 51st on TOUR this season, and his 29.34 putts-per-round average ranks 141st. He has broken par 26.59% of the time (46th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance140293.1295.1
    Greens in Regulation %671.11%58.06%
    Putts Per Round14129.3428.9
    Par Breakers4626.59%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance1112.78%10.28%

    Rai's best finishes

    • Rai has taken part in 22 tournaments this season, earning one win along with four top-five finishes and six top-10 finishes.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut 18 times (81.8%).
    • With 1381 points, Rai currently ranks 25th in the FedExCup standings.

    Rai's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Rai's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.069 (he finished 14th in that tournament).
    • Rai's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.316. He finished 19th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rai put up his best effort this season at the Genesis Scottish Open, ranking fifth in the field at 3.703. In that event, he finished fourth.
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Rai delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.918), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Rai delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.694) at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, a performance that ranked him seventh in the field.

    Rai's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee340.3440.812
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green60.7232.238
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green390.2071.101
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting510.2366.473
    Average Strokes Gained: Total41.51010.624

    Rai's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2871-66-69-66-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2173-70-70-67E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5765-69-70-70-65
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-71-66-10--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3366-70-75-72-522
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-65-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1968-70-69-67-1043
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2369-69-70-68-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3571-72-68-71-622
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open766-70-67-67-1083
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5872-73-74-70+14
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-76+3--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2361-70-68-71-189
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson467-65-68-64-20109
    May 16-19PGA Championship3968-68-70-71-720
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3271-71-67-71E22
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1467-70-65-70-851
    June 13-16U.S. Open1969-74-68-73+4103
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic266-65-68-72-17184
    July 4-7John Deere Classic765-63-66-69-2180
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open468-65-70-63-14100
    July 18-20The Open Championship7573-74-75-77+155
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship165-65-68-64-18--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

