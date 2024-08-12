Aaron Rai betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Aaron Rai of England lines up a putt on the 14th green during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
Aaron Rai looks to repeat his winning performance from the Wyndham Championship in his last competition when he plays in the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind Aug. 15-18.
The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Over his last two trips to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Rai has an average score of 3-under, with an average finish of 50th.
- In 2023, Rai finished 49th (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
- With numbers of 0.986 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 2.227 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 in SG: Putting (12th), Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023.
- Glover averaged 300.9 yards off the tee (37th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 63.89% (37th), and attempted 26 putts per round (fifth) in that victory a year ago.
Rai's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/10/2023
|49
|66-68-70-73
|-3
|8/11/2022
|51
|69-68-69-71
|-3
Rai's recent performances
- Rai has finished atop the leaderboard once while also earning three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes over his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Rai has finished within three shots of the leader twice and five or fewer strokes back of the winner three times. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has finished with an average score of -11 those five times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Aaron Rai has averaged 295.1 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Rai is averaging 6.473 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Rai is averaging 10.624 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rai's advanced stats and rankings
- Rai's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.344 ranks 34th on TOUR this season, and his 71.6% driving accuracy average ranks ninth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rai ranks sixth on TOUR with a mark of 0.723.
- On the greens, Rai's 0.236 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 51st on TOUR this season, and his 29.34 putts-per-round average ranks 141st. He has broken par 26.59% of the time (46th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|140
|293.1
|295.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|6
|71.11%
|58.06%
|Putts Per Round
|141
|29.34
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|46
|26.59%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|11
|12.78%
|10.28%
Rai's best finishes
- Rai has taken part in 22 tournaments this season, earning one win along with four top-five finishes and six top-10 finishes.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 18 times (81.8%).
- With 1381 points, Rai currently ranks 25th in the FedExCup standings.
Rai's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Rai's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.069 (he finished 14th in that tournament).
- Rai's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.316. He finished 19th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rai put up his best effort this season at the Genesis Scottish Open, ranking fifth in the field at 3.703. In that event, he finished fourth.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Rai delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.918), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Rai delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.694) at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, a performance that ranked him seventh in the field.
Rai's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|34
|0.344
|0.812
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|6
|0.723
|2.238
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|39
|0.207
|1.101
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|51
|0.236
|6.473
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|4
|1.510
|10.624
Rai's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|71-66-69-66
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|73-70-70-67
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|65-69-70-70
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-71-66
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|33
|66-70-75-72
|-5
|22
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-65
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|68-70-69-67
|-10
|43
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|69-69-70-68
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|71-72-68-71
|-6
|22
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|66-70-67-67
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|72-73-74-70
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|61-70-68-71
|-18
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|4
|67-65-68-64
|-20
|109
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|39
|68-68-70-71
|-7
|20
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|32
|71-71-67-71
|E
|22
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|67-70-65-70
|-8
|51
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|19
|69-74-68-73
|+4
|103
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|2
|66-65-68-72
|-17
|184
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|7
|65-63-66-69
|-21
|80
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|4
|68-65-70-63
|-14
|100
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|75
|73-74-75-77
|+15
|5
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|1
|65-65-68-64
|-18
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.