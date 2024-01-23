PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Xander Schauffele Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Xander Schauffele Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Xander Schauffele shot -4 and finished 13th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) January 24-27 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 24-27, 2024
    • Location: San Diego, California
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Max Homa

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • Schauffele's average finish has been 16th, and his average score -7, over his last five appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open.
    • In Schauffele's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2023, he finished 13th after posting a score of -4.
    • Max Homa finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 8.383 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Homa averaged 293.8 yards off the tee (55th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 73.61% (third), and attempted 28.75 putts per round (17th) in that victory a year ago.

    Schauffele's Recent Performances

    • Schauffele has finished in the top 10 four times over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in two of those outings.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Schauffele has finished within three shots of the leader twice and five or fewer strokes back of the winner three times. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -15 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Xander Schauffele has averaged 308.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Schauffele is averaging 1.713 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Schauffele has an average of 8.649 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Schauffele .

    Schauffele's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Schauffele's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.265 last season ranked 47th on TOUR, and his 57.5% driving accuracy average ranked 130th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Schauffele ranked third on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.880, while he ranked 59th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 68.45%.
    • On the greens, Schauffele's 0.667 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked fifth last season, while he averaged 28.44 putts per round (32nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance68304.1308.1
    Greens in Regulation %5968.45%59.17%
    Putts Per Round3228.4428.9
    Par Breakers1125.65%30.28%
    Bogey Avoidance4112.96%7.78%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Schauffele's Best Finishes

    • Last season Schauffele participated in 22 tournaments, earning five top-five finishes and collecting 10 finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut 21 times (95.5%).
    • Last season Schauffele put up his best performance at the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club. He shot -19 and finished second (zero shots back of the winner).
    • With 1406 points last season, Schauffele finished 16th in the FedExCup standings.

    Schauffele's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.012.
    • Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the TOUR Championship, where his 7.447 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schauffele's best performance last season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.494 (he finished 19th in that event).
    • At the Travelers Championship in June 2023, Schauffele delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.449, which was his best last season. That ranked fifth in the field.
    • Schauffele recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.490) at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, a performance that ranked him second in the field.

    Schauffele's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee470.2653.045
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green30.8802.984
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green900.0560.895
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting50.6671.713
    Average Strokes Gained: Total31.8698.649

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Schauffele's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open1372-71-69-72-455
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open1067-67-70-70-1068
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational3369-74-70-68-323
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3968-70-75-76+113
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship1972-73-69-68-646
    April 6-9Masters Tournament1068-74-71-71-475
    April 13-16RBC Heritage467-66-70-66-15135
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship266-69-64-70-15300
    May 18-21PGA Championship1872-72-71-67+251
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2477-66-72-74+138
    June 15-18U.S. Open1062-70-73-72-375
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1968-64-67-67-1443
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4270-66-67-74-310
    July 20-22The Open Championship1770-74-68-70-255
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2466-68-70-69-7130
    August 17-20BMW Championship871-65-67-68-9330
    August 24-27TOUR Championship267-64-68-62-19--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3867-69-75-71+2--
    January 4-7The Sentry1066-69-65-68-24170
    January 18-21The American Express364-69-63-65-27145

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

