Xander Schauffele Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
Xander Schauffele shot -4 and finished 13th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) January 24-27 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Schauffele's average finish has been 16th, and his average score -7, over his last five appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- In Schauffele's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2023, he finished 13th after posting a score of -4.
- Max Homa finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 8.383 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Homa averaged 293.8 yards off the tee (55th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 73.61% (third), and attempted 28.75 putts per round (17th) in that victory a year ago.
Schauffele's Recent Performances
- Schauffele has finished in the top 10 four times over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in two of those outings.
- Over his last five tournaments, Schauffele has finished within three shots of the leader twice and five or fewer strokes back of the winner three times. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has finished with an average score of -15 those five times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Xander Schauffele has averaged 308.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Schauffele is averaging 1.713 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Schauffele has an average of 8.649 in his past five tournaments.
Schauffele's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Schauffele's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.265 last season ranked 47th on TOUR, and his 57.5% driving accuracy average ranked 130th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Schauffele ranked third on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.880, while he ranked 59th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 68.45%.
- On the greens, Schauffele's 0.667 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked fifth last season, while he averaged 28.44 putts per round (32nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|68
|304.1
|308.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|59
|68.45%
|59.17%
|Putts Per Round
|32
|28.44
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|11
|25.65%
|30.28%
|Bogey Avoidance
|41
|12.96%
|7.78%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Schauffele's Best Finishes
- Last season Schauffele participated in 22 tournaments, earning five top-five finishes and collecting 10 finishes in the top 10.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 21 times (95.5%).
- Last season Schauffele put up his best performance at the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club. He shot -19 and finished second (zero shots back of the winner).
- With 1406 points last season, Schauffele finished 16th in the FedExCup standings.
Schauffele's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.012.
- Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the TOUR Championship, where his 7.447 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schauffele's best performance last season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.494 (he finished 19th in that event).
- At the Travelers Championship in June 2023, Schauffele delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.449, which was his best last season. That ranked fifth in the field.
- Schauffele recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.490) at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, a performance that ranked him second in the field.
Schauffele's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|47
|0.265
|3.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|3
|0.880
|2.984
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|90
|0.056
|0.895
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|5
|0.667
|1.713
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|3
|1.869
|8.649
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Schauffele's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|72-71-69-72
|-4
|55
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|10
|67-67-70-70
|-10
|68
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|33
|69-74-70-68
|-3
|23
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|39
|68-70-75-76
|+1
|13
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|72-73-69-68
|-6
|46
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|10
|68-74-71-71
|-4
|75
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|4
|67-66-70-66
|-15
|135
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|2
|66-69-64-70
|-15
|300
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|18
|72-72-71-67
|+2
|51
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|24
|77-66-72-74
|+1
|38
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|10
|62-70-73-72
|-3
|75
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|19
|68-64-67-67
|-14
|43
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|70-66-67-74
|-3
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|17
|70-74-68-70
|-2
|55
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|66-68-70-69
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|8
|71-65-67-68
|-9
|330
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|2
|67-64-68-62
|-19
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|38
|67-69-75-71
|+2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|10
|66-69-65-68
|-24
|170
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|3
|64-69-63-65
|-27
|145
All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.