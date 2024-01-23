Xander Schauffele Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Schauffele has finished in the top 10 four times over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in two of those outings.

Over his last five tournaments, Schauffele has finished within three shots of the leader twice and five or fewer strokes back of the winner three times. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.

He has finished with an average score of -15 those five times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Xander Schauffele has averaged 308.1 yards in his past five tournaments.

Schauffele is averaging 1.713 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.