Sepp Straka Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Straka's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.765 (he finished first in that event).

Straka's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at The Honda Classic in February 2023, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.567.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Straka posted his best mark last season at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking 21st in the field at 1.276. In that event, he finished 29th.

At the John Deere Classic in July 2023, Straka recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.771), which ranked fourth in the field.