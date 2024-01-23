Sepp Straka Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
Last time out at The Sentry in Kapalua, Hawaii, Sepp Straka carded a 12th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open aiming to improve on that finish.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Over his last three trips to the Farmers Insurance Open, Straka has an average score of -7, with an average finish of 24th.
- Straka last played at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2022, finishing 16th with a score of -11.
- With numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth), Max Homa won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Homa's average driving distance was 293.8 (55th in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Straka's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Straka has finished in the top five once.
- Straka has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score of -9 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Sepp Straka has averaged 299.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Straka has an average of 0.662 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Straka has an average of -0.627 in his past five tournaments.
Straka's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Straka put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.010 last season, which ranked 101st on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (299.5 yards) ranked 105th, and his 64.5% driving accuracy average ranked 32nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Straka sported a 0.509 mark (23rd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Straka delivered a 0.216 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 60th on TOUR, while he ranked 100th with a putts-per-round average of 29.02. He broke par 24.40% of the time (25th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|105
|299.5
|299.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|65
|68.24%
|58.33%
|Putts Per Round
|100
|29.02
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|25
|24.40%
|26.39%
|Bogey Avoidance
|161
|15.46%
|11.94%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Straka's Best Finishes
- Straka played 30 tournaments last season, picking up one win with five top-five finishes and eight finishes in the top 10.
- In those 30 tournaments, he had a 73.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (22 cuts made).
- Last season Straka's best performance came at the John Deere Classic, where he took home the title with a score of -21.
- Straka collected 1413 points last season, ranking 15th in the FedExCup standings.
Straka's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Straka's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.765 (he finished first in that event).
- Straka's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at The Honda Classic in February 2023, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.567.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Straka posted his best mark last season at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking 21st in the field at 1.276. In that event, he finished 29th.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2023, Straka recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.771), which ranked fourth in the field.
- Straka posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.166) in July 2023 at the John Deere Classic, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.
Straka's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|101
|-0.010
|-0.340
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|23
|0.509
|2.215
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|167
|-0.242
|-3.204
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|60
|0.216
|0.662
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|60
|0.474
|-0.627
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Straka's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|45
|70-71-70-72
|-1
|11
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|5
|69-68-66-68
|-9
|93
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|65
|74-72-74-69
|+1
|4
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|22
|73-70-70-69
|-6
|37
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|46
|70-73-74-78
|+7
|12
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|76-71
|+5
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|7
|69-71-73-65
|-2
|97
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|69-71-70-70
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16
|71-69-73-75
|E
|51
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|38
|69-67-68-66
|-10
|15
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|64
|68-66-76-71
|-7
|4
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|1
|73-63-65-62
|-21
|500
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|2
|71-67-70-69
|-7
|203
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|63
|72-73-71-65
|+1
|18
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|37
|71-74-71-66
|+2
|72
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|14
|66-71-65-69
|-9
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|2
|72-67-68-64
|-17
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|12
|67-66-70-66
|-23
|150
All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.