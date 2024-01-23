PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Sepp Straka Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Last time out at The Sentry in Kapalua, Hawaii, Sepp Straka carded a 12th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open aiming to improve on that finish.

    Latest odds for Straka at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 24-27, 2024
    • Location: San Diego, California
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Max Homa

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • Over his last three trips to the Farmers Insurance Open, Straka has an average score of -7, with an average finish of 24th.
    • Straka last played at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2022, finishing 16th with a score of -11.
    • With numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth), Max Homa won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Homa's average driving distance was 293.8 (55th in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28.75 putts per round (17th).

    Straka's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five events, Straka has finished in the top five once.
    • Straka has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has an average score of -9 across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Sepp Straka has averaged 299.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Straka has an average of 0.662 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Straka has an average of -0.627 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Straka .

    Straka's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Straka put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.010 last season, which ranked 101st on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (299.5 yards) ranked 105th, and his 64.5% driving accuracy average ranked 32nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Straka sported a 0.509 mark (23rd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Straka delivered a 0.216 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 60th on TOUR, while he ranked 100th with a putts-per-round average of 29.02. He broke par 24.40% of the time (25th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance105299.5299.3
    Greens in Regulation %6568.24%58.33%
    Putts Per Round10029.0229.3
    Par Breakers2524.40%26.39%
    Bogey Avoidance16115.46%11.94%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Straka's Best Finishes

    • Straka played 30 tournaments last season, picking up one win with five top-five finishes and eight finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 30 tournaments, he had a 73.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (22 cuts made).
    • Last season Straka's best performance came at the John Deere Classic, where he took home the title with a score of -21.
    • Straka collected 1413 points last season, ranking 15th in the FedExCup standings.

    Straka's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Straka's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.765 (he finished first in that event).
    • Straka's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at The Honda Classic in February 2023, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.567.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Straka posted his best mark last season at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking 21st in the field at 1.276. In that event, he finished 29th.
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2023, Straka recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.771), which ranked fourth in the field.
    • Straka posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.166) in July 2023 at the John Deere Classic, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.

    Straka's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee101-0.010-0.340
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green230.5092.215
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green167-0.242-3.204
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting600.2160.662
    Average Strokes Gained: Total600.474-0.627

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Straka's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational4570-71-70-72-111
    February 23-26The Honda Classic569-68-66-68-993
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC70-77+3--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship6574-72-74-69+14
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2273-70-70-69-637
    April 6-9Masters Tournament4670-73-74-78+712
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC76-71+5--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
    May 18-21PGA Championship769-71-73-65-297
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2969-71-70-70E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1671-69-73-75E51
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC70-74+4--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3869-67-68-66-1015
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic6468-66-76-71-74
    July 6-9John Deere Classic173-63-65-62-21500
    July 20-22The Open Championship271-67-70-69-7203
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-71E--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6372-73-71-65+118
    August 17-20BMW Championship3771-74-71-66+272
    August 24-27TOUR Championship1466-71-65-69-9--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge272-67-68-64-17--
    January 4-7The Sentry1267-66-70-66-23150

    All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

