3H AGO

Will Zalatoris Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Will Zalatoris will appear January 24-27 in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California. In his most recent tournament he took 34th in The American Express, shooting -18 at La Quinta Country Club.

    Latest odds for Zalatoris at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 24-27, 2024
    • Location: San Diego, California
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Max Homa

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In his last three appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open, Zalatoris has an average finish of fifth, and an average score of -23.
    • In 2023, Zalatoris missed the cut (with a score of +1) in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open.
    • With numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth), Max Homa won this tournament in 2023.
    • Homa's average driving distance was 293.8 (55th in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), with 28.75 putts per round (17th) en route to his win last year.

    Zalatoris' Recent Performances

    • Zalatoris has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Zalatoris has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
    • He has carded an average score of +1 over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Will Zalatoris has averaged 304.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Zalatoris has an average of -4.754 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Zalatoris is averaging -4.659 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Zalatoris .

    Zalatoris' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance-307.2304.5
    Greens in Regulation %-69.19%34.57%
    Putts Per Round-29.0031.1
    Par Breakers-29.04%20.68%
    Bogey Avoidance-18.69%18.52%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Zalatoris' Best Finishes

    • Zalatoris teed off in seven tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
    • In those seven tournaments, he had a 85.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
    • Last season Zalatoris' best performance came at The Genesis Invitational. He shot -13 and finished fourth in that event.
    • With 244 points last season, Zalatoris finished 142nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Zalatoris' Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2023, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.756.
    • Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The Genesis Invitational, where his 3.927 mark ranked 10th in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Zalatoris put up his best performance last season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking 16th in the field at 2.384. In that event, he finished fourth.
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, Zalatoris recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (2.426, which ranked 24th in the field). In that tournament, he finished fourth.
    • Zalatoris delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.654) at The Genesis Invitational (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.

    Zalatoris' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.296
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.885
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---1.086
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---4.754
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---4.659

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Zalatoris' Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC68-77+1--
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational469-68-70-64-13140
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5373-72-72-73+27
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship7374-71-74-77+83
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge2081-68-79-71+11--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC76-69+5--
    January 18-21The American Express3468-69-65-68-1820

    All stats in this article are accurate for Zalatoris as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
