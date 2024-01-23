Will Zalatoris Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Will Zalatoris will appear January 24-27 in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California. In his most recent tournament he took 34th in The American Express, shooting -18 at La Quinta Country Club.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In his last three appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open, Zalatoris has an average finish of fifth, and an average score of -23.
- In 2023, Zalatoris missed the cut (with a score of +1) in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- With numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth), Max Homa won this tournament in 2023.
- Homa's average driving distance was 293.8 (55th in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), with 28.75 putts per round (17th) en route to his win last year.
Zalatoris' Recent Performances
- Zalatoris has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Zalatoris has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of +1 over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Will Zalatoris has averaged 304.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Zalatoris has an average of -4.754 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Zalatoris is averaging -4.659 Strokes Gained: Total.
Zalatoris' Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|307.2
|304.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|69.19%
|34.57%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.00
|31.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|29.04%
|20.68%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|18.69%
|18.52%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Zalatoris' Best Finishes
- Zalatoris teed off in seven tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
- In those seven tournaments, he had a 85.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
- Last season Zalatoris' best performance came at The Genesis Invitational. He shot -13 and finished fourth in that event.
- With 244 points last season, Zalatoris finished 142nd in the FedExCup standings.
Zalatoris' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2023, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.756.
- Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The Genesis Invitational, where his 3.927 mark ranked 10th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Zalatoris put up his best performance last season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking 16th in the field at 2.384. In that event, he finished fourth.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, Zalatoris recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (2.426, which ranked 24th in the field). In that tournament, he finished fourth.
- Zalatoris delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.654) at The Genesis Invitational (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.
Zalatoris' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.296
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.885
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-4.754
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-4.659
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Zalatoris' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|68-77
|+1
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|4
|69-68-70-64
|-13
|140
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|53
|73-72-72-73
|+2
|7
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|73
|74-71-74-77
|+8
|3
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|20
|81-68-79-71
|+11
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|76-69
|+5
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|68-69-65-68
|-18
|20
All stats in this article are accurate for Zalatoris as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
