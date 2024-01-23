Will Zalatoris Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2023, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.756.

Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The Genesis Invitational, where his 3.927 mark ranked 10th in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Zalatoris put up his best performance last season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking 16th in the field at 2.384. In that event, he finished fourth.

At The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, Zalatoris recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (2.426, which ranked 24th in the field). In that tournament, he finished fourth.