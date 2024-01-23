Will Gordon Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Gordon's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 6.241 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.

Gordon delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking third in the field at 7.735. In that event, he finished 18th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gordon's best effort last season was in January 2023 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 2.664. He finished 28th in that tournament.

At the Sanderson Farms Championship in September 2022, Gordon posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.693, his best mark last season. That ranked him 26th in the field (he finished 30th in that tournament).