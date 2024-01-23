Will Gordon Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 12: Will Gordon of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 12, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Will Gordon enters the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open January 24-27 coming off a 67th-place finish in The American Express in his last tournament.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In his last three appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open, Gordon has an average finish of 32nd, and an average score of -4.
- Gordon last played at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +4.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Max Homa posted numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Homa's average driving distance was 293.8 (55th in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), with 28.75 putts per round (17th) en route to his win last year.
Gordon's Recent Performances
- Gordon has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- Gordon has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -10 across his last five events.
- Will Gordon has averaged 310.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Gordon is averaging 1.304 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Gordon is averaging 3.027 Strokes Gained: Total.
Gordon's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Gordon had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.358 last season, which ranked 36th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (311.4 yards) ranked 21st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Gordon ranked 76th on TOUR with an average of 0.154 per round. Additionally, he ranked eighth with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.82%.
- On the greens, Gordon registered a -0.169 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 139th on TOUR, while he ranked 175th with a putts-per-round average of 29.64. He broke par 23.27% of the time (45th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|21
|311.4
|310.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|8
|70.82%
|62.78%
|Putts Per Round
|175
|29.64
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|45
|23.27%
|26.11%
|Bogey Avoidance
|136
|14.61%
|9.17%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Gordon's Best Finishes
- Gordon teed off in 34 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
- In those 34 tournaments, he made the cut on 21 occasions.
- Last season Gordon put up his best performance at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished 15th with a score of -18 (nine shots back of the winner).
- Gordon collected 440 points last season, ranking 100th in the FedExCup standings.
Gordon's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Gordon's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 6.241 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Gordon delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking third in the field at 7.735. In that event, he finished 18th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gordon's best effort last season was in January 2023 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 2.664. He finished 28th in that tournament.
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in September 2022, Gordon posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.693, his best mark last season. That ranked him 26th in the field (he finished 30th in that tournament).
- Gordon recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.121) at the RBC Canadian Open (which ranked him 18th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 18th.
Gordon's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|36
|0.358
|3.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|76
|0.154
|-1.517
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|184
|-0.416
|0.117
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|139
|-0.169
|1.304
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|113
|-0.073
|3.027
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Gordon's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|42
|68-71-70-69
|-2
|11
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|70
|73-72-84-69
|+10
|3
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|73-67-73-74
|-1
|7
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|36
|70-73-71-71
|+1
|16
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-78
|+4
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|67-66-67-74
|-10
|33
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|70
|69-67-73-67
|-8
|3
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|52
|71-68-69-75
|+3
|7
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-71
|+5
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|18
|68-74-69-68
|-9
|48
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|74
|72-68-69-74
|-5
|2
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|77-71
|+6
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|25
|66-69-70-70
|-5
|29
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|77-75
|+10
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|74-66
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|67-75-68-70
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|69-63-67-71
|-18
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|36
|71-66-63-69
|-13
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|69-67-69-67
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|67
|67-69-65-78
|-9
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Gordon as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
