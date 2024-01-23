PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Will Gordon Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 12: Will Gordon of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 12, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    Will Gordon enters the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open January 24-27 coming off a 67th-place finish in The American Express in his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Gordon at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 24-27, 2024
    • Location: San Diego, California
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Max Homa

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In his last three appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open, Gordon has an average finish of 32nd, and an average score of -4.
    • Gordon last played at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +4.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Max Homa posted numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth).
    • Homa's average driving distance was 293.8 (55th in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), with 28.75 putts per round (17th) en route to his win last year.

    Gordon's Recent Performances

    • Gordon has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
    • Gordon has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of -10 across his last five events.
    • Will Gordon has averaged 310.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Gordon is averaging 1.304 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Gordon is averaging 3.027 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Gordon .

    Gordon's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Gordon had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.358 last season, which ranked 36th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (311.4 yards) ranked 21st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Gordon ranked 76th on TOUR with an average of 0.154 per round. Additionally, he ranked eighth with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.82%.
    • On the greens, Gordon registered a -0.169 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 139th on TOUR, while he ranked 175th with a putts-per-round average of 29.64. He broke par 23.27% of the time (45th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance21311.4310.8
    Greens in Regulation %870.82%62.78%
    Putts Per Round17529.6429.9
    Par Breakers4523.27%26.11%
    Bogey Avoidance13614.61%9.17%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Gordon's Best Finishes

    • Gordon teed off in 34 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
    • In those 34 tournaments, he made the cut on 21 occasions.
    • Last season Gordon put up his best performance at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished 15th with a score of -18 (nine shots back of the winner).
    • Gordon collected 440 points last season, ranking 100th in the FedExCup standings.

    Gordon's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Gordon's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 6.241 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Gordon delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking third in the field at 7.735. In that event, he finished 18th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gordon's best effort last season was in January 2023 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 2.664. He finished 28th in that tournament.
    • At the Sanderson Farms Championship in September 2022, Gordon posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.693, his best mark last season. That ranked him 26th in the field (he finished 30th in that tournament).
    • Gordon recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.121) at the RBC Canadian Open (which ranked him 18th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 18th.

    Gordon's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee360.3583.123
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green760.154-1.517
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green184-0.4160.117
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting139-0.1691.304
    Average Strokes Gained: Total113-0.0733.027

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Gordon's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-76+4--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmMC69-75E--
    February 23-26The Honda Classic4268-71-70-69-211
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard7073-72-84-69+103
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship5473-67-73-74-17
    March 16-19Valspar Championship3670-73-71-71+116
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC70-78+4--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta2467-66-67-74-1033
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson7069-67-73-67-83
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5271-68-69-75+37
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-71+5--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open1868-74-69-68-948
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC74-72+6--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7472-68-69-74-52
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC77-71+6--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open2566-69-70-70-529
    July 27-303M OpenMC77-75+10--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-71+1--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC74-66-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2167-75-68-70E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1569-63-67-71-18--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic3671-66-63-69-13--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4269-67-69-67-811
    January 18-21The American Express6767-69-65-78-94

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gordon as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

