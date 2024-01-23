Michael Kim Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Fortinet Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.151 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

Kim produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2023), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 5.294.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim delivered his best mark last season at The RSM Classic (November 2022), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 2.570.

At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.987, which was his best last season. That ranked 10th in the field.