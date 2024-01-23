Michael Kim Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Michael Kim looks for a higher finish in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open after he finished 44th shooting +2 in this tournament in 2023.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Kim's average finish has been 50th, and his average score +1, over his last three appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- Kim last participated in the Farmers Insurance Open in 2023, finishing 44th with a score of +2.
- When Max Homa won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 8.383 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 SG: Putting (ninth).
- Homa also posted numbers of 293.8 in average driving distance (55th in field), 73.61% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Kim's Recent Performances
- Kim has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of -12 in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Michael Kim has averaged 310.6 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 4.811 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of 4.995 in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Kim had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.019 last season, which ranked 106th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (305.0 yards) ranked 58th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kim ranked 59th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.224, while he ranked 69th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 68.16%.
- On the greens, Kim's 0.094 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 78th last season, and his 29.14 putts-per-round average ranked 119th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|58
|305.0
|310.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|69
|68.16%
|58.06%
|Putts Per Round
|119
|29.14
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|152
|20.45%
|29.72%
|Bogey Avoidance
|58
|13.46%
|11.94%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Kim's Best Finishes
- Kim participated in 31 tournaments last season, earning two top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 31 events, he made the cut 17 times.
- Last season Kim's best performance came when he shot -15 and finished fifth at the Puerto Rico Open.
- Kim ranked 78th in the FedExCup standings with 563 points last season.
Kim's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Fortinet Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.151 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- Kim produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2023), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 5.294.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim delivered his best mark last season at The RSM Classic (November 2022), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 2.570.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.987, which was his best last season. That ranked 10th in the field.
- Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.561) at the Wyndham Championship in August 2023. That ranked fifth in the field.
Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|106
|-0.019
|-2.976
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|59
|0.224
|2.566
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|93
|0.050
|0.594
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|78
|0.094
|4.811
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|71
|0.350
|4.995
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Kim's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|44
|69-74-70-77
|+2
|10
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|11
|68-72-70-66
|-11
|68
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|5
|70-66-71-66
|-15
|65
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|45
|72-69-71-74
|+2
|8
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|26
|70-69-70-71
|-8
|20
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|46
|68-71-73-75
|-1
|9
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|30
|68-67-69-71
|-9
|27
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|7
|68-68-69-69
|-10
|90
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|6
|67-71-70-67
|-5
|92
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|43
|72-71-73-68
|-4
|11
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|38
|68-65-66-71
|-10
|15
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|5
|72-65-62-68
|-13
|105
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|70-69-65-65
|-15
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|70-75-68-70
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|64-69-68-70
|-17
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|69-69-66-68
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|6
|65-63-70-65
|-25
|92
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
