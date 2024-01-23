PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Michael Kim Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Michael Kim looks for a higher finish in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open after he finished 44th shooting +2 in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 24-27, 2024
    • Location: San Diego, California
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Max Homa

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • Kim's average finish has been 50th, and his average score +1, over his last three appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open.
    • Kim last participated in the Farmers Insurance Open in 2023, finishing 44th with a score of +2.
    • When Max Homa won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 8.383 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 SG: Putting (ninth).
    • Homa also posted numbers of 293.8 in average driving distance (55th in field), 73.61% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28.75 putts per round (17th).

    Kim's Recent Performances

    • Kim has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.
    • Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -12 in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Michael Kim has averaged 310.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 4.811 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of 4.995 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kim .

    Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Kim had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.019 last season, which ranked 106th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (305.0 yards) ranked 58th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kim ranked 59th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.224, while he ranked 69th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 68.16%.
    • On the greens, Kim's 0.094 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 78th last season, and his 29.14 putts-per-round average ranked 119th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance58305.0310.6
    Greens in Regulation %6968.16%58.06%
    Putts Per Round11929.1429.2
    Par Breakers15220.45%29.72%
    Bogey Avoidance5813.46%11.94%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Kim's Best Finishes

    • Kim participated in 31 tournaments last season, earning two top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 31 events, he made the cut 17 times.
    • Last season Kim's best performance came when he shot -15 and finished fifth at the Puerto Rico Open.
    • Kim ranked 78th in the FedExCup standings with 563 points last season.

    Kim's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Fortinet Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.151 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • Kim produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2023), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 5.294.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim delivered his best mark last season at The RSM Classic (November 2022), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 2.570.
    • At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.987, which was his best last season. That ranked 10th in the field.
    • Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.561) at the Wyndham Championship in August 2023. That ranked fifth in the field.

    Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee106-0.019-2.976
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green590.2242.566
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green930.0500.594
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting780.0944.811
    Average Strokes Gained: Total710.3504.995

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Kim's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open4469-74-70-77+210
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1168-72-70-66-1168
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC72-72+4--
    March 2-5Puerto Rico Open570-66-71-66-1565
    March 16-19Valspar Championship4572-69-71-74+28
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship2670-69-70-71-820
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open4668-71-73-75-19
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta3068-67-69-71-927
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship768-68-69-69-1090
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC69-74+1--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge667-71-70-67-592
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open4372-71-73-68-411
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC74-73+7--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3868-65-66-71-1015
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-68E--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    July 27-303M OpenMC75-71+4--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship572-65-62-68-13105
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1870-69-65-65-15--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4170-75-68-70+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2364-69-68-70-17--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4269-69-66-68-811
    January 18-21The American Express665-63-70-65-2592

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

