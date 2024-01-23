Justin Rose Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Rose's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, as he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 2.843.

Rose's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.619.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rose's best performance last season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.354 (he finished eighth in that tournament).

At the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, Rose recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.035). That ranked seventh in the field.