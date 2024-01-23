Justin Rose Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Justin Rose will compete in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open from January 24-27 after a 57th-place finish in Honolulu, Hawaii at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Over his last four trips to the Farmers Insurance Open, Rose has an average score of -8, with an average finish of ninth.
- In Rose's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2023, he finished 18th after posting a score of -3.
- Max Homa won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- En route to his victory last year, Homa posted an average driving distance of 293.8 (55th in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Rose's Recent Performances
- Rose has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- Over his last five events, Rose has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -9.
- In terms of driving distance, Justin Rose has averaged 296.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Rose is averaging 2.619 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Rose is averaging 0.552 Strokes Gained: Total.
Rose's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Rose posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.044 (115th) last season, while his average driving distance of 295.2 yards ranked 144th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Rose sported a 0.560 mark (17th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Rose's 0.404 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 26th last season, while he averaged 28.22 putts per round (13th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|144
|295.2
|296.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|135
|65.85%
|55.83%
|Putts Per Round
|13
|28.22
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|14
|25.25%
|28.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|117
|14.30%
|11.67%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Rose's Best Finishes
- Rose last season took part in 22 tournaments, picking up one win and seven finishes in the top 10.
- In those 22 tournaments, he made the cut on 16 occasions.
- Last season Rose's best performance came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He shot -18 and took home the title (his only win last season).
- Rose collected 1088 points last season, placing 33rd in the FedExCup standings.
Rose's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Rose's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, as he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 2.843.
- Rose's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.619.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rose's best performance last season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.354 (he finished eighth in that tournament).
- At the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, Rose recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.035). That ranked seventh in the field.
- Rose posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.121) at the RBC Canadian Open, which was held in June 2023. That performance ranked eighth in the field (he finished eighth in that event).
Rose's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|115
|-0.044
|-0.830
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|17
|0.560
|-1.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|20
|0.272
|0.244
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|26
|0.404
|2.619
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|14
|1.193
|0.552
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Rose's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|18
|73-70-70-72
|-3
|48
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|1
|69-69-65-66
|-18
|500
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|6
|69-73-67-71
|-8
|89
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|36
|71-71-72-71
|+1
|16
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|16
|69-71-73-73
|-2
|53
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|25
|66-67-72-70
|-9
|33
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|9
|69-70-69-71
|-1
|82
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|69-66-72-70
|-3
|59
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|8
|69-69-66-71
|-13
|85
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-68
|+4
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|20
|76-67-61-68
|-8
|168
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|22
|70-65-68-73
|-4
|156
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|8
|72-71-68-66
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|40
|71-69-75-61
|-16
|20
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|67-70-67-70
|-6
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Rose as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
