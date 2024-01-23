Luke List Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
After he finished 25th in this tournament in 2023, Luke List has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California January 24-27.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- List has played the Farmers Insurance Open five times recently, with one win, an average finish of 18th, and an average score of -12.
- List last played at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2023, finishing 25th with a score of -1.
- Max Homa finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 8.383 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Homa's average driving distance was 293.8 (55th in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), with 28.75 putts per round (17th) en route to his win last year.
List's Recent Performances
- List has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five tournaments.
- List has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of -14 those five times he's made the cut.
- Luke List has averaged 301.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, List is averaging -0.978 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, List is averaging 1.925 Strokes Gained: Total.
List's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- List delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.641 last season (ninth on TOUR). His average driving distance (311.3 yards) ranked 23rd, while his 54.5% driving accuracy average ranked 159th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, List had a 0.267 mark that ranked 52nd on TOUR. He ranked 10th with a 70.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, List's -0.623 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 189th last season, and his 29.71 putts-per-round average ranked 180th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|23
|311.3
|301.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|10
|70.78%
|73.61%
|Putts Per Round
|180
|29.71
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|69
|22.67%
|29.17%
|Bogey Avoidance
|109
|14.17%
|9.44%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
List's Best Finishes
- List last season participated in 31 tournaments, picking up one win.
- In those 31 tournaments, he had a 61.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
- Last season List's best performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he won the title with a score of -26.
- List's 309 points last season placed him 122nd in the FedExCup standings.
List's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season List's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in October 2023 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.979. He finished 18th in that tournament.
- List's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, as he delivered a 11.361 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 29th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, List's best effort last season was in October 2023 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 4.142. He finished 18th in that tournament.
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, List delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.002, his best mark last season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished first in that tournament).
- List recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.732) at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
List's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|9
|0.641
|1.178
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|52
|0.267
|2.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|147
|-0.123
|-0.395
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|189
|-0.623
|-0.978
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|91
|0.164
|1.925
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
List's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|67-75-73-72
|-1
|32
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|29
|70-71-68-71
|-4
|31
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|77-77
|+10
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|71-69-75-70
|-3
|15
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+8
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|34
|64-72-70-65
|-13
|18
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|57
|70-70-71-74
|+5
|5
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16
|73-74-71-70
|E
|51
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|33
|66-70-67-66
|-11
|21
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74
|+2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|35
|69-69-65-73
|-4
|18
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|25
|70-71-70-69
|-8
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|1
|66-66-68-70
|-26
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|65-68-69-67
|-15
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|66-72-68-68
|-14
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|69-68-66-66
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|19
|67-68-66-65
|-16
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|22
|67-70-68-66
|-21
|85
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|66
|67-68-72-69
|-4
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.