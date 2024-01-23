PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Luke List Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Betting Profile

    After he finished 25th in this tournament in 2023, Luke List has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California January 24-27.

    Latest odds for List at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 24-27, 2024
    • Location: San Diego, California
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Max Homa

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • List has played the Farmers Insurance Open five times recently, with one win, an average finish of 18th, and an average score of -12.
    • List last played at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2023, finishing 25th with a score of -1.
    • Max Homa finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 8.383 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Homa's average driving distance was 293.8 (55th in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), with 28.75 putts per round (17th) en route to his win last year.

    List's Recent Performances

    • List has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five tournaments.
    • List has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
    • He has finished with an average score of -14 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Luke List has averaged 301.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, List is averaging -0.978 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, List is averaging 1.925 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on List .

    List's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • List delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.641 last season (ninth on TOUR). His average driving distance (311.3 yards) ranked 23rd, while his 54.5% driving accuracy average ranked 159th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, List had a 0.267 mark that ranked 52nd on TOUR. He ranked 10th with a 70.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, List's -0.623 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 189th last season, and his 29.71 putts-per-round average ranked 180th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance23311.3301.9
    Greens in Regulation %1070.78%73.61%
    Putts Per Round18029.7128.8
    Par Breakers6922.67%29.17%
    Bogey Avoidance10914.17%9.44%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    List's Best Finishes

    • List last season participated in 31 tournaments, picking up one win.
    • In those 31 tournaments, he had a 61.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
    • Last season List's best performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he won the title with a score of -26.
    • List's 309 points last season placed him 122nd in the FedExCup standings.

    List's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season List's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in October 2023 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.979. He finished 18th in that tournament.
    • List's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, as he delivered a 11.361 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 29th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, List's best effort last season was in October 2023 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 4.142. He finished 18th in that tournament.
    • At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, List delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.002, his best mark last season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished first in that tournament).
    • List recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.732) at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.

    List's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee90.6411.178
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green520.2672.109
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green147-0.123-0.395
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting189-0.623-0.978
    Average Strokes Gained: Total910.1641.925

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    List's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open2567-75-73-72-132
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC73-70+1--
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational2970-71-68-71-431
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC77-77+10--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-70+3--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC75-72+5--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open3971-69-75-70-315
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC74-74+6--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC74-67-1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-76+8--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3464-72-70-65-1318
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5770-70-71-74+55
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1673-74-71-70E51
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC75-71+6--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3366-70-67-66-1121
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74+2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open3569-69-65-73-418
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship2570-71-70-69-8--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship166-66-68-70-26--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1865-68-69-67-15--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4566-72-68-68-14--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2069-68-66-66-15--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1967-68-66-65-16--
    January 4-7The Sentry2267-70-68-66-2185
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6667-68-72-69-44

    All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

