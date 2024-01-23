Luke List Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season List's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in October 2023 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.979. He finished 18th in that tournament.

List's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, as he delivered a 11.361 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 29th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, List's best effort last season was in October 2023 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 4.142. He finished 18th in that tournament.

At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, List delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.002, his best mark last season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished first in that tournament).