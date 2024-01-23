Tyson Alexander Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 27: Tyson Alexander of the United States hits a tee shot during the second round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 27, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
In his most recent competition, Tyson Alexander missed the cut at The American Express in La Quinta, California. He'll be after better results January 24-27 in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Alexander missed the cut (with a score of +3) in his lone recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2023.
- Max Homa won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Homa's average driving distance was 293.8 (55th in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), with 28.75 putts per round (17th) en route to his win last year.
Alexander's Recent Performances
- Alexander has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Alexander has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He posted a final score of -17 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Tyson Alexander has averaged 289.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Alexander is averaging 0.994 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Alexander has an average of -2.187 in his past five tournaments.
Alexander's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Alexander had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.426 last season, which ranked 177th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (299.5 yards) ranked 105th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Alexander ranked 161st on TOUR with a mark of -0.291.
- On the greens, Alexander's -0.293 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 159th on TOUR last season, and his 29.01 putts-per-round average ranked 97th. He broke par 20.23% of the time (160th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|105
|299.5
|289.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|176
|63.86%
|52.38%
|Putts Per Round
|97
|29.01
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|160
|20.23%
|20.24%
|Bogey Avoidance
|165
|15.61%
|13.49%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Alexander's Best Finishes
- Alexander teed off in 33 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting two top-10 finishes.
- In those 33 tournaments, he had a 42.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).
- Last season Alexander had his best performance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course. He shot -17 and finished eighth (seven shots back of the winner).
- Alexander compiled 425 points last season, which ranked him 105th in the FedExCup standings.
Alexander's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Alexander's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.268 (he finished second in that event).
- Alexander's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, where his 6.318 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Alexander's best performance last season was in October 2022 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.641. He finished 64th in that event.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, Alexander recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (3.734). That ranked 21st in the field.
- Alexander recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.614) at the Cadence Bank Houston Open (November 2022), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that event.
Alexander's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|177
|-0.426
|-0.563
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|161
|-0.291
|-2.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|89
|0.057
|-0.605
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|159
|-0.293
|0.994
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|176
|-0.952
|-2.187
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Alexander's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|48
|71-69-71-73
|-3
|8
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|78
|70-70-75-71
|+6
|2
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75-80
|+11
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-76
|+9
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|65
|73-70-73-75
|+7
|4
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|26
|70-70-71-69
|-8
|20
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|81-71
|+10
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-79
|+6
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-79
|+10
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|33
|70-67-68-72
|-11
|12
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|69-67-68-68
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|73-67-75-66
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|76
|73-71-74-73
|+11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|68-67-68-64
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-66-72
|-2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|78-72-74
|+8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Alexander as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
