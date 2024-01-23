Tyson Alexander Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Alexander's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.268 (he finished second in that event).

Alexander's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, where his 6.318 mark ranked fourth in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Alexander's best performance last season was in October 2022 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.641. He finished 64th in that event.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, Alexander recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (3.734). That ranked 21st in the field.