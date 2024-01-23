Trace Crowe Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Crowe has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.

Over his last five events, Crowe has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.

He has finished with an average score of -5 those three times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Trace Crowe has averaged 311.1 yards in his past five starts.

Crowe has an average of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.