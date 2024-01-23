Trace Crowe Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Trace Crowe looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in The American Express at La Quinta Country Club when he tees off in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- This is Crowe's first time playing at the Farmers Insurance Open in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Max Homa posted numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Homa also posted numbers of 293.8 in average driving distance (55th in field), 73.61% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Crowe's Recent Performances
- Crowe has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Crowe has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has finished with an average score of -5 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Trace Crowe has averaged 311.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Crowe has an average of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Crowe is averaging Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Crowe's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|312.5
|311.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|59.03%
|58.17%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|27.88
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|36.11%
|24.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|22.92%
|13.73%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Crowe's Best Finishes
- Crowe last season played three tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
- In those three events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 100%.
- Last season Crowe's best performance came at the Wells Fargo Championship. He shot -4 and finished 27th in that event.
Crowe's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Crowe's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|63
|72-69-70-71
|+2
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|27
|70-70-69-71
|-4
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-72-67
|-7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Crowe as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
