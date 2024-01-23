Jacob Bridgeman Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Jacob Bridgeman enters the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open January 24-27 after a 39th-place finish in The American Express in his last tournament.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- This is Bridgeman's first time competing at the Farmers Insurance Open in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Max Homa posted numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Homa also posted numbers of 293.8 in average driving distance (55th in field), 73.61% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Bridgeman's Recent Performances
- Bridgeman has finished in the top 20 in three of his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Bridgeman has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of -8 in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Jacob Bridgeman has averaged 305.8 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Bridgeman is averaging -2.572 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Bridgeman is averaging -0.674 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bridgeman's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|301.6
|305.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|68.06%
|56.79%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.75
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.14%
|23.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|12.50%
|11.11%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Bridgeman's Best Finishes
- Bridgeman participated in two tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those two events, he made the cut two times.
- Last season Bridgeman had his best performance at The American Express, where he finished 39th with a score of -17 (12 shots back of the winner).
Bridgeman's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Bridgeman put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at The RSM Classic, ranking 61st in the field at -1.323. In that event, he finished 54th.
- Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Fortinet Championship, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 2.133 (he finished 55th in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bridgeman's best performance last season was at The RSM Classic, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 2.028 (he finished 54th in that event).
- At The RSM Classic in November 2022, Bridgeman recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.903, his best mark last season. That ranked him 31st in the field (he finished 54th in that tournament).
- Bridgeman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (0.806) at the Fortinet Championship (September 2022), which ranked him 55th in the field. He finished 55th in that tournament.
Bridgeman's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.996
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.300
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.202
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.572
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.674
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Bridgeman's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|67-69-67-68
|-17
|14
All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.