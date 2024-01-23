Jacob Bridgeman Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Bridgeman put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at The RSM Classic, ranking 61st in the field at -1.323. In that event, he finished 54th.

Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Fortinet Championship, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 2.133 (he finished 55th in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bridgeman's best performance last season was at The RSM Classic, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 2.028 (he finished 54th in that event).

At The RSM Classic in November 2022, Bridgeman recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.903, his best mark last season. That ranked him 31st in the field (he finished 54th in that tournament).