Robby Shelton Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Shelton's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Honda Classic in February 2023, as he produced a 2.261 mark, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 21st in that event.

Shelton produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at The American Express, ranking third in the field at 5.041. In that tournament, he finished sixth.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Shelton's best effort last season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.516 (he finished 15th in that tournament).

At The RSM Classic in November 2022, Shelton posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 4.863, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.