Robby Shelton Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 17: Robby Shelton tees off on the eighth hole during the second round of The American Express tournament at the Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West on January 17, 2020 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
After he finished 67th in this tournament in 2023, Robby Shelton has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California January 24-27.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In his last three appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open, Shelton has an average finish of 40th, and an average score of -1.
- Shelton last participated in the Farmers Insurance Open in 2023, finishing 67th with a score of +7.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Max Homa posted numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- In addition, Homa's average driving distance was 293.8 (55th in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Shelton's Recent Performances
- Shelton has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, Shelton has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of -8 over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Robby Shelton has averaged 299.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Shelton is averaging -1.572 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Shelton is averaging -1.237 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Shelton's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Shelton had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.296 last season, which ranked 160th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (294.1 yards) ranked 151st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Shelton ranked 80th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.125, while he ranked 147th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 65.49%.
- On the greens, Shelton's -0.123 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 121st on TOUR last season, and his 28.76 putts-per-round average ranked 65th. He broke par 21.15% of the time (131st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|151
|294.1
|299.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|147
|65.49%
|63.73%
|Putts Per Round
|65
|28.76
|30.7
|Par Breakers
|131
|21.15%
|26.47%
|Bogey Avoidance
|107
|14.16%
|10.78%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Shelton's Best Finishes
- Shelton took part in 34 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 34 events, he made the cut 18 times.
- Last season Shelton put up his best performance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP at Accordia Golf Narashino CC. He shot -7 and finished fourth (seven shots back of the winner).
- Shelton collected 467 points last season, ranking 92nd in the FedExCup standings.
Shelton's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Shelton's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Honda Classic in February 2023, as he produced a 2.261 mark, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 21st in that event.
- Shelton produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at The American Express, ranking third in the field at 5.041. In that tournament, he finished sixth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Shelton's best effort last season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.516 (he finished 15th in that tournament).
- At The RSM Classic in November 2022, Shelton posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 4.863, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
- Shelton delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.131) at The RSM Classic, which was held in November 2022. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished 10th in that event).
Shelton's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|160
|-0.296
|-0.202
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|80
|0.125
|1.794
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|35
|0.219
|-1.257
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|121
|-0.123
|-1.572
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|114
|-0.076
|-1.237
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Shelton's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|67
|70-74-75-76
|+7
|4
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|73-68-66-72
|-8
|38
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|21
|73-67-66-69
|-5
|39
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|39
|70-75-73-71
|+1
|13
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|15
|73-69-72-67
|-7
|49
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|43
|70-67-66-69
|-12
|11
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|66-67-76-71
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|70
|68-72-71-71
|-6
|3
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-66
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|19
|69-68-68-74
|-9
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|4
|65-72-71-65
|-7
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|70-66-70-70
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|69-67-72-66
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-74-63
|-11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Shelton as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.