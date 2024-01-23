PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Tom Hoge Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 11: Tom Hoge of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 11, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Tom Hoge enters play in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open from January 24-27 after a 17th-place finish in La Quinta, California at The American Express.

    Latest odds for Hoge at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 24-27, 2024
    • Location: San Diego, California
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Max Homa

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • Over his last three trips to the Farmers Insurance Open, Hoge has an average score of -11, with an average finish of fifth.
    • Hoge missed the cut (with a score of -1) in his most recent go-round at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2022.
    • Max Homa finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 8.383 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Homa's average driving distance was 293.8 (55th in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), with 28.75 putts per round (17th) en route to his win last year.

    Hoge's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five events, Hoge has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Hoge has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score of -11 across his last five events.
    • Tom Hoge has averaged 298.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoge has an average of -0.260 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoge is averaging -1.541 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Hoge's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hoge put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.253 last season, which ranked 155th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (295.9 yards) ranked 137th, and his 59.2% driving accuracy average ranked 102nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hoge ranked ninth on TOUR with an average of 0.706 per round. Additionally, he ranked 92nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.36%.
    • On the greens, Hoge delivered a 0.162 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 66th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 52nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.63, and he ranked 39th by breaking par 23.50% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance137295.9298.3
    Greens in Regulation %9267.36%53.82%
    Putts Per Round5228.6329.4
    Par Breakers3923.50%27.43%
    Bogey Avoidance3612.87%11.11%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Hoge's Best Finishes

    • Hoge last season played 33 tournaments, picking up one win with four top-five finishes and five finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 33 tournaments, he had a 69.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (23 cuts made).
    • Last season Hoge's best performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship. He shot -10 and took home the title (his only win last season).
    • Hoge's 897 points last season placed him 46th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hoge's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 3.002 (he finished fourth in that event).
    • Hoge delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Sentry Tournament of Champions (January 2023), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 10.182.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoge's best performance last season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.679 (he finished 65th in that tournament).
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, Hoge posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.575, which ranked eighth in the field). In that event, he finished 14th.
    • Hoge delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.986) at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, a performance that ranked him fourth in the field.

    Hoge's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee155-0.253-1.077
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green90.7061.731
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green151-0.134-1.947
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting660.162-0.260
    Average Strokes Gained: Total580.482-1.541

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Hoge's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4871-70-73-70-38
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC71-74+3--
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational1467-71-68-71-758
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC73-74+3--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship378-68-62-70-10180
    April 6-9Masters TournamentMC74-74+4--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC74-75+7--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson4367-69-69-67-1211
    May 18-21PGA Championship5874-70-72-74+106
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5266-74-69-74+37
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday6574-69-77-85+175
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-72+4--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship6068-67-68-72-55
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC79-67+2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1969-66-66-73-642
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC72-75+5--
    July 27-303M Open2068-69-68-67-1239
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4367-69-73-67-444
    August 17-20BMW Championship2171-69-70-65-5172
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1371-65-69-70-13--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC71-71E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4868-76-67-73+4--
    January 4-7The Sentry3867-69-71-68-1722
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-67-1--
    January 18-21The American Express1769-68-65-65-2148

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

