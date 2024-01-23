Tom Hoge Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 3.002 (he finished fourth in that event).

Hoge delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Sentry Tournament of Champions (January 2023), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 10.182.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoge's best performance last season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.679 (he finished 65th in that tournament).

At The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, Hoge posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.575, which ranked eighth in the field). In that event, he finished 14th.