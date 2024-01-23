Tom Hoge Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 11: Tom Hoge of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 11, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Tom Hoge enters play in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open from January 24-27 after a 17th-place finish in La Quinta, California at The American Express.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Over his last three trips to the Farmers Insurance Open, Hoge has an average score of -11, with an average finish of fifth.
- Hoge missed the cut (with a score of -1) in his most recent go-round at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2022.
- Max Homa finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 8.383 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Homa's average driving distance was 293.8 (55th in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), with 28.75 putts per round (17th) en route to his win last year.
Hoge's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Hoge has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Hoge has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score of -11 across his last five events.
- Tom Hoge has averaged 298.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hoge has an average of -0.260 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hoge is averaging -1.541 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoge's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hoge put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.253 last season, which ranked 155th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (295.9 yards) ranked 137th, and his 59.2% driving accuracy average ranked 102nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hoge ranked ninth on TOUR with an average of 0.706 per round. Additionally, he ranked 92nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.36%.
- On the greens, Hoge delivered a 0.162 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 66th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 52nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.63, and he ranked 39th by breaking par 23.50% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|137
|295.9
|298.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|92
|67.36%
|53.82%
|Putts Per Round
|52
|28.63
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|39
|23.50%
|27.43%
|Bogey Avoidance
|36
|12.87%
|11.11%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Hoge's Best Finishes
- Hoge last season played 33 tournaments, picking up one win with four top-five finishes and five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 33 tournaments, he had a 69.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (23 cuts made).
- Last season Hoge's best performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship. He shot -10 and took home the title (his only win last season).
- Hoge's 897 points last season placed him 46th in the FedExCup standings.
Hoge's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 3.002 (he finished fourth in that event).
- Hoge delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Sentry Tournament of Champions (January 2023), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 10.182.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoge's best performance last season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.679 (he finished 65th in that tournament).
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, Hoge posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.575, which ranked eighth in the field). In that event, he finished 14th.
- Hoge delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.986) at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, a performance that ranked him fourth in the field.
Hoge's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|155
|-0.253
|-1.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|9
|0.706
|1.731
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|151
|-0.134
|-1.947
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|66
|0.162
|-0.260
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|58
|0.482
|-1.541
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Hoge's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|48
|71-70-73-70
|-3
|8
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|14
|67-71-68-71
|-7
|58
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|3
|78-68-62-70
|-10
|180
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|43
|67-69-69-67
|-12
|11
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|58
|74-70-72-74
|+10
|6
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|52
|66-74-69-74
|+3
|7
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|65
|74-69-77-85
|+17
|5
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|60
|68-67-68-72
|-5
|5
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|79-67
|+2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|19
|69-66-66-73
|-6
|42
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|68-69-68-67
|-12
|39
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|67-69-73-67
|-4
|44
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|21
|71-69-70-65
|-5
|172
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|13
|71-65-69-70
|-13
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|48
|68-76-67-73
|+4
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|38
|67-69-71-68
|-17
|22
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|69-68-65-65
|-21
|48
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.