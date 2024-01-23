PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Thomas Detry Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 10: Thomas Detry of Belgium hits a tee shot on the ninth hole during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on November 10, 2023 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    When he takes the course January 24-27, Thomas Detry will try to improve upon his last performance at the Farmers Insurance Open. In 2023, he shot +1 and finished 37th at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course).

    Latest odds for Detry at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 24-27, 2024
    • Location: San Diego, California
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Max Homa

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • Detry has entered the Farmers Insurance Open once recently (in 2023), posting a score of +1 and finishing 37th.
    • Max Homa won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth).
    • Homa averaged 293.8 yards off the tee (55th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 73.61% (third), and attempted 28.75 putts per round (17th) in that victory a year ago.

    Detry's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Detry has an average finish of 39th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Detry has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of -8 over his last five tournaments.
    • Thomas Detry has averaged 306.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Detry has an average of 0.517 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Detry has an average of 3.302 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Detry .

    Detry's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance43307.7306.0
    Greens in Regulation %15065.21%61.44%
    Putts Per Round2328.3329.4
    Par Breakers6622.73%25.49%
    Bogey Avoidance4313.02%11.44%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Detry's Best Finishes

    • Detry participated in 28 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 22 times, a success rate of 78.6%.
    • Last season Detry's best performance came when he shot -13 and finished eighth at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
    • With 851 points last season, Detry ranked 52nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Detry's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee930.029-0.188
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green118-0.0562.860
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green780.0950.112
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting500.2590.517
    Average Strokes Gained: Total750.3283.302

    Detry's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open3768-75-70-76+116
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3771-69-73-69-518
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational3371-67-73-70-323
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC76+6--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2469-72-73-72-237
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC78-69+3--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship870-68-65-72-1342
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open6471-67-83-73+64
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC74-68E--
    May 18-21PGA Championship4074-71-73-68+614
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2170-68-71-70-137
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4873-72-77-71+510
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-72+1--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4264-72-68-73-310
    July 20-22The Open Championship1374-69-67-71-363
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2166-71-64-70-943
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6172-64-75-69E19
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5174-72-70-69+5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3871-68-66-68-15--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC72-67-3--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2870-66-65-67-14--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-66-72-8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Detry as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

