Thomas Detry Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

When he takes the course January 24-27, Thomas Detry will try to improve upon his last performance at the Farmers Insurance Open. In 2023, he shot +1 and finished 37th at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course).
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Detry has entered the Farmers Insurance Open once recently (in 2023), posting a score of +1 and finishing 37th.
- Max Homa won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Homa averaged 293.8 yards off the tee (55th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 73.61% (third), and attempted 28.75 putts per round (17th) in that victory a year ago.
Detry's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Detry has an average finish of 39th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Detry has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of -8 over his last five tournaments.
- Thomas Detry has averaged 306.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Detry has an average of 0.517 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Detry has an average of 3.302 in his past five tournaments.
Detry's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|43
|307.7
|306.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|150
|65.21%
|61.44%
|Putts Per Round
|23
|28.33
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|66
|22.73%
|25.49%
|Bogey Avoidance
|43
|13.02%
|11.44%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Detry's Best Finishes
- Detry participated in 28 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 22 times, a success rate of 78.6%.
- Last season Detry's best performance came when he shot -13 and finished eighth at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
- With 851 points last season, Detry ranked 52nd in the FedExCup standings.
Detry's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|93
|0.029
|-0.188
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|118
|-0.056
|2.860
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|78
|0.095
|0.112
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|50
|0.259
|0.517
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|75
|0.328
|3.302
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Detry's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|68-75-70-76
|+1
|16
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|37
|71-69-73-69
|-5
|18
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|33
|71-67-73-70
|-3
|23
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|76
|+6
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|24
|69-72-73-72
|-2
|37
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|78-69
|+3
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|8
|70-68-65-72
|-13
|42
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|64
|71-67-83-73
|+6
|4
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|40
|74-71-73-68
|+6
|14
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|21
|70-68-71-70
|-1
|37
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|48
|73-72-77-71
|+5
|10
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|64-72-68-73
|-3
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|13
|74-69-67-71
|-3
|63
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|21
|66-71-64-70
|-9
|43
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|61
|72-64-75-69
|E
|19
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|74-72-70-69
|+5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|71-68-66-68
|-15
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|70-66-65-67
|-14
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-66-72
|-8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Detry as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
