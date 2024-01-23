Taylor Pendrith Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Pendrith produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at The RSM Classic (November 2022), ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.390.

Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, as he posted a 6.646 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 14th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pendrith's best performance last season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.361 (he finished third in that tournament).

At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2023, Pendrith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.504, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished seventh in that event.