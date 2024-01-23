Taylor Pendrith Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
When he takes the course January 24-27, Taylor Pendrith will aim to build upon his last performance at the Farmers Insurance Open. In 2023, he shot +5 and finished 60th at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course).
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Pendrith's average finish has been 38th, and his average score -3, over his last two appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- In Pendrith's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2023, he finished 60th after posting a score of +5.
- With numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth), Max Homa won this tournament in 2023.
- Homa also posted numbers of 293.8 in average driving distance (55th in field), 73.61% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Pendrith's Recent Performances
- Pendrith has earned two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
- Pendrith has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score of -16 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Taylor Pendrith has averaged 307.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Pendrith has an average of 2.436 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Pendrith has an average of 4.395 in his past five tournaments.
Pendrith's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Pendrith delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.320 last season (40th on TOUR). His average driving distance (310.4 yards) ranked 30th, while his 55.6% driving accuracy average ranked 148th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Pendrith ranked 103rd on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.014, while he ranked 28th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 69.53%.
- On the greens, Pendrith delivered a -0.026 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 102nd on TOUR, while he ranked 167th with a putts-per-round average of 29.55. He broke par 21.16% of the time (130th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|30
|310.4
|307.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|28
|69.53%
|63.73%
|Putts Per Round
|167
|29.55
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|130
|21.16%
|26.80%
|Bogey Avoidance
|27
|12.63%
|6.21%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Pendrith's Best Finishes
- Last season Pendrith took part in 30 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 30 events, he made the cut 19 times, a success rate of 63.3%.
- Last season Pendrith had his best performance at the Shriners Children's Open, where he finished third with a score of -18 (two shots back of the winner).
- Pendrith compiled 379 points last season, which ranked him 116th in the FedExCup standings.
Pendrith's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Pendrith produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at The RSM Classic (November 2022), ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.390.
- Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, as he posted a 6.646 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pendrith's best performance last season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.361 (he finished third in that tournament).
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2023, Pendrith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.504, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
- Pendrith posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.339) at the Barbasol Championship (July 2023), which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
Pendrith's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|40
|0.320
|0.101
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|103
|0.014
|1.767
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|144
|-0.113
|0.092
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|102
|-0.026
|2.436
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|87
|0.195
|4.395
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Pendrith's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|60
|69-75-72-77
|+5
|5
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|7
|71-69-71-64
|-12
|83
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|57
|73-69-68-74
|E
|5
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|42
|69-69-69-71
|-2
|11
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|69
|67-73-72-80
|+4
|4
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|70
|77-66-76-72
|+3
|2
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|30
|65-70-72-68
|-9
|27
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+5
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|70-69-74-72
|+5
|26
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|60
|77-69-76-76
|+10
|6
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|65
|69-72-70-77
|E
|4
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-66
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|14
|67-64-67-73
|-17
|55
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|6
|69-66-68-66
|-19
|60
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|69-65-65-67
|-18
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|72-66-67-65
|-18
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|65-68-66-68
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|69-67-66-65
|-13
|70
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-72-69
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
