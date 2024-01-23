Justin Suh Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
When he hits the links January 24-27, Justin Suh will try to improve upon his last performance at the Farmers Insurance Open. In 2023, he shot -2 and placed 20th at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course).
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In his last three appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open, Suh has an average finish of 29th, and an average score of -2.
- In Suh's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2023, he finished 20th after posting a score of -2.
- When Max Homa won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 8.383 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 SG: Putting (ninth).
- En route to his victory last year, Homa posted an average driving distance of 293.8 (55th in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Suh's Recent Performances
- Suh has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Suh has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -12.
- In terms of driving distance, Justin Suh has averaged 309.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Suh has an average of 0.718 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Suh has an average of -1.686 in his past five tournaments.
Suh's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Suh posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.052 (86th) last season, while his average driving distance of 299.4 yards ranked 108th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Suh had a -0.068 mark (125th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Suh delivered a 0.529 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 10th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 58th with a putts-per-round average of 28.68, and he ranked 43rd by breaking par 23.34% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|108
|299.4
|309.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|124
|66.33%
|62.09%
|Putts Per Round
|58
|28.68
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|43
|23.34%
|30.07%
|Bogey Avoidance
|128
|14.52%
|12.75%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Suh's Best Finishes
- Suh played 31 tournaments last season, earning two top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 31 events, he made the cut 26 times, a success rate of 83.9%.
- Last season Suh's best performance came at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he shot -24 and finished fourth.
- Suh compiled 548 points last season, which ranked him 81st in the FedExCup standings.
Suh's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Suh posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at The Honda Classic (February 2023), ranking fourth in the field at 4.277.
- Suh posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at The Honda Classic (February 2023), ranking 10th in the field with a mark of 6.185.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Suh delivered his best effort last season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking fifth in the field at 4.890. In that tournament, he finished sixth.
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, Suh posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.125, which ranked fifth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 59th.
- Suh recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.849) at The Honda Classic, which was held in February 2023. That performance ranked fifth in the field (he finished fifth in that event).
Suh's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|86
|0.052
|0.168
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|125
|-0.068
|-1.595
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|183
|-0.394
|-0.978
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|10
|0.529
|0.718
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|97
|0.119
|-1.686
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Suh's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|68-75-71-72
|-2
|41
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|40
|71-70-68-73
|-2
|16
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|5
|66-64-70-71
|-9
|93
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|24
|69-73-73-71
|-2
|37
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|6
|68-73-69-70
|-8
|89
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|45
|72-69-73-72
|+2
|8
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|73
|73-67-74-78
|+8
|3
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|59
|72-69-73-72
|+2
|5
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|26
|69-68-73-74
|+4
|37
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|16
|68-70-66-74
|-2
|49
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|70-66-77-79
|+4
|14
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|27
|69-69-72-72
|+2
|33
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|56
|68-66-72-68
|-6
|6
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|78
|65-72-73-74
|-4
|2
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|65-72-70-69
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|71-69-70-71
|-7
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|56
|70-68-70-70
|-6
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|10
|68-66-67-74
|-5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|4
|66-65-68-65
|-24
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|64
|71-65-72-66
|-8
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-67-66
|-12
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Suh as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.