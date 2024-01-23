Taylor Montgomery Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Taylor Montgomery (R) of the United States smiles as he walks to the 17th tee with Adam Long (L) during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship on THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 09, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
In his most recent tournament at The American Express in La Quinta, California, Taylor Montgomery finished the weekend at -13, good for a 61st-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open January 24-27 looking for an improved score.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Over his last two trips to the Farmers Insurance Open, Montgomery has an average score of -6, with an average finish of 21st.
- Montgomery finished 31st (with a score of E) in his most recent go-round at the Farmers Insurance Open (in 2023).
- Max Homa finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 8.383 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Homa averaged 293.8 yards off the tee (55th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 73.61% (third), and attempted 28.75 putts per round (17th) in that victory a year ago.
Montgomery's Recent Performances
- Montgomery has posted one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.
- Over his last five appearances, Montgomery has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has an average score relative to par of -12 in his last five events.
- Taylor Montgomery has averaged 300.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Montgomery is averaging 3.971 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Montgomery is averaging 6.527 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Montgomery's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Montgomery delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.206 last season (148th on TOUR). His average driving distance (303.8 yards) ranked 71st, while his 54.4% driving accuracy average ranked 160th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Montgomery ranked 181st on TOUR with a mark of -0.515.
- On the greens, Montgomery's 0.919 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked second last season, while he averaged 27.38 putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|71
|303.8
|300.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|185
|62.96%
|59.17%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.38
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|13
|25.33%
|28.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|92
|13.89%
|8.61%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Montgomery's Best Finishes
- Last season Montgomery participated in 30 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 30 events, he made the cut 21 times (70%).
- Last season Montgomery's best performance came at The RSM Classic. He shot -18 and finished eighth in that event.
- With 823 points last season, Montgomery ranked 53rd in the FedExCup standings.
Montgomery's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Montgomery put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, ranking 13th in the field at 3.712. In that tournament, he finished 13th.
- Montgomery's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The RSM Classic in November 2023, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.387.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Montgomery's best effort last season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.833 (he finished 22nd in that tournament).
- At the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, Montgomery recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (11.175). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Montgomery delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.806) in September 2022 at the Fortinet Championship, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
Montgomery's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|148
|-0.206
|-0.537
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|181
|-0.515
|4.752
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|18
|0.278
|-1.660
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|2
|0.919
|3.971
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|59
|0.477
|6.527
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Montgomery's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|31
|67-71-75-75
|E
|23
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|39
|75-67-73-74
|+1
|13
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|44
|70-73-66-76
|-3
|11
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|22
|68-74-69-71
|-6
|37
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+6
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|71-66-66-70
|-11
|6
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|65
|75-70-76-71
|+12
|4
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|71-73-76-72
|+4
|14
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|74-66-68-67
|-5
|66
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|70-69-66-68
|-11
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|69-74-67-68
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|31
|69-66-69-68
|-16
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|69-65-67-63
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|64-68-69-67
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|61
|68-69-65-73
|-13
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Montgomery as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
