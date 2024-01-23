Taylor Montgomery Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Montgomery put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, ranking 13th in the field at 3.712. In that tournament, he finished 13th.

Montgomery's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The RSM Classic in November 2023, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.387.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Montgomery's best effort last season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.833 (he finished 22nd in that tournament).

At the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, Montgomery recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (11.175). That ranked No. 1 in the field.