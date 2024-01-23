PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Taylor Montgomery Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Taylor Montgomery (R) of the United States smiles as he walks to the 17th tee with Adam Long (L) during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship on THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 09, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    In his most recent tournament at The American Express in La Quinta, California, Taylor Montgomery finished the weekend at -13, good for a 61st-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open January 24-27 looking for an improved score.

    Latest odds for Montgomery at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 24-27, 2024
    • Location: San Diego, California
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Max Homa

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • Over his last two trips to the Farmers Insurance Open, Montgomery has an average score of -6, with an average finish of 21st.
    • Montgomery finished 31st (with a score of E) in his most recent go-round at the Farmers Insurance Open (in 2023).
    • Max Homa finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 8.383 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Homa averaged 293.8 yards off the tee (55th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 73.61% (third), and attempted 28.75 putts per round (17th) in that victory a year ago.

    Montgomery's Recent Performances

    • Montgomery has posted one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five appearances, Montgomery has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -12 in his last five events.
    • Taylor Montgomery has averaged 300.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Montgomery is averaging 3.971 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Montgomery is averaging 6.527 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Montgomery .

    Montgomery's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Montgomery delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.206 last season (148th on TOUR). His average driving distance (303.8 yards) ranked 71st, while his 54.4% driving accuracy average ranked 160th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Montgomery ranked 181st on TOUR with a mark of -0.515.
    • On the greens, Montgomery's 0.919 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked second last season, while he averaged 27.38 putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance71303.8300.7
    Greens in Regulation %18562.96%59.17%
    Putts Per Round127.3828.3
    Par Breakers1325.33%28.61%
    Bogey Avoidance9213.89%8.61%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Montgomery's Best Finishes

    • Last season Montgomery participated in 30 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 30 events, he made the cut 21 times (70%).
    • Last season Montgomery's best performance came at The RSM Classic. He shot -18 and finished eighth in that event.
    • With 823 points last season, Montgomery ranked 53rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Montgomery's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Montgomery put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, ranking 13th in the field at 3.712. In that tournament, he finished 13th.
    • Montgomery's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The RSM Classic in November 2023, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.387.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Montgomery's best effort last season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.833 (he finished 22nd in that tournament).
    • At the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, Montgomery recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (11.175). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Montgomery delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.806) in September 2022 at the Fortinet Championship, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.

    Montgomery's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee148-0.206-0.537
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green181-0.5154.752
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green180.278-1.660
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting20.9193.971
    Average Strokes Gained: Total590.4776.527

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Montgomery's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open3167-71-75-75E23
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC73-71+2--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3975-67-73-74+113
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship4470-73-66-76-311
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2268-74-69-71-637
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC73-71+2--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC76-72+6--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson5071-66-66-70-116
    May 18-21PGA Championship6575-70-76-71+124
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4171-73-76-72+414
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC71-75+6--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC75-72+5--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-72+2--
    July 27-303M OpenMC68-73-1--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3774-66-68-67-566
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open3570-69-66-68-11--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1669-74-67-68-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3169-66-69-68-16--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic869-65-67-63-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1364-68-69-67-1255
    January 18-21The American Express6168-69-65-73-135

    All stats in this article are accurate for Montgomery as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

