Billy Horschel Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Horschel's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the 3M Open in July 2023, as he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.048.

Horschel posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, ranking third in the field at 6.621. In that event, he finished seventh.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Horschel's best performance last season was at The Honda Classic in February 2023, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.190.

At the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, Horschel recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.771, his best mark last season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished fourth in that event).