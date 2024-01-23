PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Billy Horschel Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 11: Billy Horschel of the United States plays his shot on the fifth tee during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 11, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    After he finished 11th in this tournament in 2022, Billy Horschel has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California January 24-27.

    Latest odds for Horschel at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 24-27, 2024
    • Location: San Diego, California
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Max Homa

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In his last four appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open, Horschel has an average finish of 48th, and an average score of -3.
    • In 2022, Horschel finished 11th (with a score of -12) in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open.
    • Max Homa won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth).
    • In addition, Homa's average driving distance was 293.8 (55th in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28.75 putts per round (17th).

    Horschel's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Horschel has finished in the top five once.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
    • Horschel has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -13.
    • Billy Horschel has averaged 302.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Horschel is averaging 3.173 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Horschel is averaging 6.482 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Horschel's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Horschel had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.224 last season, which ranked 152nd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (298.5 yards) ranked 117th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Horschel ranked 133rd on TOUR with an average of -0.122 per round. Additionally, he ranked 173rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.06%.
    • On the greens, Horschel's 0.326 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 41st last season, and his 29.03 putts-per-round average ranked 103rd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance117298.5302.6
    Greens in Regulation %17364.06%65.03%
    Putts Per Round10329.0330.4
    Par Breakers11321.53%26.47%
    Bogey Avoidance19017.19%7.84%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Horschel's Best Finishes

    • Horschel participated in 24 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut 14 times (58.3%).
    • Last season Horschel's best performance came when he shot -16 and finished fourth at the Wyndham Championship.
    • Horschel placed 90th in the FedExCup standings with 485 points last season.

    Horschel's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Horschel's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the 3M Open in July 2023, as he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.048.
    • Horschel posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, ranking third in the field at 6.621. In that event, he finished seventh.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Horschel's best performance last season was at The Honda Classic in February 2023, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.190.
    • At the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, Horschel recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.771, his best mark last season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished fourth in that event).
    • Horschel recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.561) at the Wyndham Championship in August 2023. That ranked fourth in the field.

    Horschel's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee152-0.2241.223
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green133-0.1220.397
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green950.0480.622
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting410.3263.173
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1020.0286.482

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Horschel's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open3272-69-69-70-421
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC74-73+5--
    February 23-26The Honda Classic4265-73-68-72-211
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC73-75+4--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-79+8--
    April 6-9Masters Tournament5273-74-74-79+129
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC69-74+1--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC71-75+6--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4067-74-70-70+113
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC84-72+12--
    June 15-18U.S. Open4373-67-71-74+512
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-71+3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6569-69-69-73E4
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    July 27-303M Open1366-67-68-70-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship467-62-63-72-16135
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-72E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1868-68-68-65-1144
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-68-65-11--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

