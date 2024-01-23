Taiga Semikawa Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Taiga Semikawa looks to improve upon his 67th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) January 24-27.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Semikawa has played the Farmers Insurance Open once recently (in 2023), posting a score of +7 and finishing 67th.
- When Max Homa won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 8.383 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 SG: Putting (ninth).
- Homa's average driving distance was 293.8 (55th in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), with 28.75 putts per round (17th) en route to his win last year.
Semikawa's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Semikawa has an average finish of 57th.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
- Semikawa has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of +3 over his last five appearances.
- Taiga Semikawa has averaged 311.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Semikawa is averaging 0.141 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Semikawa is averaging -1.338 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Semikawa's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|316.2
|311.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|64.71%
|51.63%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.24
|30.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|19.93%
|21.57%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|20.92%
|19.93%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Semikawa's Best Finishes
- Semikawa, who played five tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those five events, he made the cut three times (60%).
- Last season Semikawa had his best performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club. He shot -9 and finished 30th (seven shots back of the winner).
Semikawa's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Semikawa produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking eighth in the field at 3.109. In that tournament, he finished 67th.
- Semikawa's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in January 2023 at The American Express, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.908. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Semikawa's best effort last season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his -1.922 mark ranked 65th in the field.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, Semikawa delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (1.091), which ranked 37th in the field.
- Semikawa delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (-2.367) at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which was held in January 2023. That performance ranked 67th in the field (he finished 67th in that event).
Semikawa's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|3.467
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-3.811
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.141
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.338
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Semikawa's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|67
|74-70-72-79
|+7
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-75
|+10
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|73
|71-75-76-68
|+10
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|68-65-66-72
|-9
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-68
|-9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Semikawa as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.