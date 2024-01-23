Taiga Semikawa Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Semikawa produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking eighth in the field at 3.109. In that tournament, he finished 67th.

Semikawa's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in January 2023 at The American Express, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.908. He missed the cut in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Semikawa's best effort last season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his -1.922 mark ranked 65th in the field.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, Semikawa delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (1.091), which ranked 37th in the field.