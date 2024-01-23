Sungjae Im Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Im's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.985 (he finished sixth in that tournament).

Im put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking second in the field at 7.034. In that tournament, he finished fourth.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Im put up his best effort last season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2023), ranking second in the field with a mark of 4.607.

At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, Im delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.636). That ranked eighth in the field.