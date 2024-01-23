Sungjae Im Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
KAPALUA, HAWAII - JANUARY 07: Sungjae Im of Korea reacts to his putt on the 18th green during the final round of The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 07, 2024 in Kapalua, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Sungjae Im will compete January 24-27 in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California. In his last tournament he took 25th in The American Express, shooting -19 at La Quinta Country Club.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In his last four appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open, Im has an average finish of 20th, and an average score of -7.
- Im last participated in the Farmers Insurance Open in 2023, finishing fourth with a score of -9.
- Max Homa finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 8.383 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Homa's average driving distance was 293.8 (55th in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), with 28.75 putts per round (17th) en route to his win last year.
Im's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Im has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- Im has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of -12 in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Sungjae Im has averaged 301.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Im is averaging 1.200 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Im has an average of 3.316 in his past five tournaments.
Im's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Im posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.467 last season (24th on TOUR). His average driving distance (299.3 yards) ranked 110th, while his 63% driving accuracy average ranked 51st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Im had a 0.095 mark (87th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Im delivered a 0.207 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 62nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 39th with a putts-per-round average of 28.51, and he ranked 23rd by breaking par 24.47% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|110
|299.3
|301.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|118
|66.45%
|57.78%
|Putts Per Round
|39
|28.51
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|23
|24.47%
|29.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|66
|13.57%
|10.83%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Im's Best Finishes
- Im teed off in 30 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting nine top-10 finishes.
- In those 30 tournaments, he had a 80% success rate in terms of making the cut (24 cuts made).
- Last season Im's best performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he shot -9 and finished fourth.
- With 1098 points last season, Im finished 32nd in the FedExCup standings.
Im's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Im's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.985 (he finished sixth in that tournament).
- Im put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking second in the field at 7.034. In that tournament, he finished fourth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Im put up his best effort last season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2023), ranking second in the field with a mark of 4.607.
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, Im delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.636). That ranked eighth in the field.
- Im posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.574) at the Farmers Insurance Open (which ranked him third in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.
Im's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|24
|0.467
|0.364
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|87
|0.095
|0.624
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|17
|0.279
|1.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|62
|0.207
|1.200
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|17
|1.049
|3.316
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Im's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|4
|68-74-67-70
|-9
|115
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|6
|70-67-67-69
|-11
|89
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|56
|69-69-74-73
|+1
|6
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|42
|67-71-70-70
|-2
|11
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|71-71-72-71
|-3
|46
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|6
|75-69-64-72
|-8
|89
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|16
|71-76-67-72
|-2
|53
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|7
|66-72-66-67
|-13
|83
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|69-66-68-72
|-9
|73
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|80-73
|+13
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|70-76-67-79
|+4
|14
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|29
|65-67-67-69
|-12
|27
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|24
|68-70-66-70
|-14
|34
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|20
|70-74-67-72
|-1
|49
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|69-66-67-68
|-10
|51
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|67-65-69-68
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|7
|68-68-68-66
|-10
|360
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|24
|71-71-68-69
|-1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|12
|67-71-70-68
|-4
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|65-66-73-63
|-25
|250
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|66-67-65-71
|-19
|30
All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.