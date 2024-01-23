PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Stephan Jaeger Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 14: Stephan Jaeger of Germany looks on from the fifth tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 14, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    Stephan Jaeger shot +4 and placed 53rd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) January 24-27 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open.

    Latest odds for Jaeger at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 24-27, 2024
    • Location: San Diego, California
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Max Homa

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • Jaeger's average finish has been 53rd, and his average score +4, over his last two appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open.
    • In Jaeger's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2023, he finished 53rd after posting a score of +4.
    • Max Homa finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 8.383 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Homa posted an average driving distance of 293.8 (55th in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28.75 putts per round (17th).

    Jaeger's Recent Performances

    • Jaeger has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
    • Jaeger has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score of -13 across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Stephan Jaeger has averaged 305.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Jaeger is averaging 1.123 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Jaeger is averaging 4.262 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Jaeger .

    Jaeger's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Jaeger posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.332 (39th) last season, while his average driving distance of 306.1 yards ranked 50th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Jaeger had a 0.213 mark that ranked 62nd on TOUR. He ranked 16th with a 70.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Jaeger registered a -0.090 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 110th on TOUR, while he ranked 109th with a putts-per-round average of 29.09. He broke par 23.09% of the time (50th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance50306.1305.0
    Greens in Regulation %1670.49%61.94%
    Putts Per Round10929.0929.4
    Par Breakers5023.09%28.61%
    Bogey Avoidance1211.84%8.89%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Jaeger's Best Finishes

    • Jaeger participated in 32 tournaments last season, collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 32 events, he made the cut 29 times (90.6%).
    • Last season Jaeger's best performance came when he shot -18 and finished ninth at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
    • Jaeger collected 692 points last season, ranking 61st in the FedExCup standings.

    Jaeger's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at The Honda Classic in February 2023, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.042.
    • Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, as he put up a 7.681 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Jaeger's best performance last season was at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, where his 4.257 mark ranked seventh in the field.
    • At the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, Jaeger recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.244, which ranked sixth in the field). In that tournament, he finished ninth.
    • Jaeger recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.418) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (which ranked him ninth in the field). In that tournament, he finished ninth.

    Jaeger's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee390.3322.408
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green620.213-0.214
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green70.3870.945
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110-0.0901.123
    Average Strokes Gained: Total280.8344.262

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Jaeger's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open5369-72-76-75+46
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational4068-71-71-72-216
    February 23-26The Honda Classic1471-69-67-67-651
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship4474-72-69-70-311
    March 16-19Valspar Championship2766-72-72-74E27
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC70-74+2--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1865-71-70-67-1144
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2770-70-70-70-427
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson1167-71-65-63-1865
    May 18-21PGA Championship5072-70-69-76+79
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge6872-69-70-76+73
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2472-70-71-76+138
    June 22-25Travelers Championship6466-68-69-74-34
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic969-68-70-63-1870
    July 6-9John Deere Classic1368-69-66-66-1556
    July 27-303M Open3071-66-71-66-1024
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1467-66-64-73-1051
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2069-65-69-69-8168
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4572-69-70-71-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2571-68-72-66-11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4566-65-75-68-14--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2869-66-68-65-14--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1865-67-69-68-1144
    January 18-21The American Express5269-65-67-72-157

    All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

