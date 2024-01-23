Stephan Jaeger Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 14: Stephan Jaeger of Germany looks on from the fifth tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 14, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Stephan Jaeger shot +4 and placed 53rd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) January 24-27 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Jaeger's average finish has been 53rd, and his average score +4, over his last two appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- In Jaeger's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2023, he finished 53rd after posting a score of +4.
- Max Homa finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 8.383 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Homa posted an average driving distance of 293.8 (55th in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Jaeger's Recent Performances
- Jaeger has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- Jaeger has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of -13 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Stephan Jaeger has averaged 305.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Jaeger is averaging 1.123 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Jaeger is averaging 4.262 Strokes Gained: Total.
Jaeger's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Jaeger posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.332 (39th) last season, while his average driving distance of 306.1 yards ranked 50th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Jaeger had a 0.213 mark that ranked 62nd on TOUR. He ranked 16th with a 70.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Jaeger registered a -0.090 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 110th on TOUR, while he ranked 109th with a putts-per-round average of 29.09. He broke par 23.09% of the time (50th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|50
|306.1
|305.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|16
|70.49%
|61.94%
|Putts Per Round
|109
|29.09
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|50
|23.09%
|28.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|12
|11.84%
|8.89%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Jaeger's Best Finishes
- Jaeger participated in 32 tournaments last season, collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 32 events, he made the cut 29 times (90.6%).
- Last season Jaeger's best performance came when he shot -18 and finished ninth at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
- Jaeger collected 692 points last season, ranking 61st in the FedExCup standings.
Jaeger's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at The Honda Classic in February 2023, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.042.
- Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, as he put up a 7.681 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Jaeger's best performance last season was at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, where his 4.257 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- At the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, Jaeger recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.244, which ranked sixth in the field). In that tournament, he finished ninth.
- Jaeger recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.418) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (which ranked him ninth in the field). In that tournament, he finished ninth.
Jaeger's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|39
|0.332
|2.408
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|62
|0.213
|-0.214
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|7
|0.387
|0.945
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|110
|-0.090
|1.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|28
|0.834
|4.262
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Jaeger's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|53
|69-72-76-75
|+4
|6
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|40
|68-71-71-72
|-2
|16
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|14
|71-69-67-67
|-6
|51
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|44
|74-72-69-70
|-3
|11
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|27
|66-72-72-74
|E
|27
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|18
|65-71-70-67
|-11
|44
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|27
|70-70-70-70
|-4
|27
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|11
|67-71-65-63
|-18
|65
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|50
|72-70-69-76
|+7
|9
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|68
|72-69-70-76
|+7
|3
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|24
|72-70-71-76
|+1
|38
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|64
|66-68-69-74
|-3
|4
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|9
|69-68-70-63
|-18
|70
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|13
|68-69-66-66
|-15
|56
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|30
|71-66-71-66
|-10
|24
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|67-66-64-73
|-10
|51
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|20
|69-65-69-69
|-8
|168
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|72-69-70-71
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|25
|71-68-72-66
|-11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|66-65-75-68
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|69-66-68-65
|-14
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|65-67-69-68
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|52
|69-65-67-72
|-15
|7
All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.