Stephan Jaeger Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at The Honda Classic in February 2023, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.042.

Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, as he put up a 7.681 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Jaeger's best performance last season was at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, where his 4.257 mark ranked seventh in the field.

At the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, Jaeger recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.244, which ranked sixth in the field). In that tournament, he finished ninth.