Shane Lowry Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - NOVEMBER 16: Shane Lowry of Ireland looks on after teeing off on the second hole during Day One of the DP World Tour Championship on the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates on November 16, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Shane Lowry placed 33rd in the Farmers Insurance Open in 2017, shooting a -4 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher January 24-27 at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in San Diego, California.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Lowry has entered the Farmers Insurance Open once of late, in 2017. He finished 33rd, posting a score of -4.
- With numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth), Max Homa won this tournament in 2023.
- Homa averaged 293.8 yards off the tee (55th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 73.61% (third), and attempted 28.75 putts per round (17th) in that victory a year ago.
Lowry's Recent Performances
- Lowry has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Lowry has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of -8 over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Shane Lowry has averaged 305.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Lowry is averaging 2.227 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lowry is averaging 4.490 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lowry's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|71
|303.8
|305.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|126
|66.31%
|57.84%
|Putts Per Round
|129
|29.18
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|111
|21.59%
|22.55%
|Bogey Avoidance
|174
|15.95%
|12.09%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Lowry's Best Finishes
- Lowry took part in 18 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut 15 times.
- Last season Lowry's best performance came at The Honda Classic, where he shot -9 and finished fifth.
- Lowry's 563 points last season placed him 78th in the FedExCup standings.
Lowry's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|30
|0.408
|0.352
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|28
|0.461
|-0.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|82
|0.067
|1.325
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|116
|-0.114
|2.227
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|29
|0.822
|4.490
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Lowry's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|14
|69-69-71-68
|-7
|58
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|5
|68-68-65-70
|-9
|93
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|67
|72-70-80-71
|+5
|4
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|77-69-68-70
|-4
|19
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|16
|68-72-73-73
|-2
|53
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|67
|70-69-74-72
|+1
|3
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|12
|73-67-71-69
|E
|68
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16
|69-76-70-73
|E
|51
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|43
|72-69-70-73
|-4
|11
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|20
|72-70-68-71
|+1
|44
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|19
|64-69-69-64
|-14
|43
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|12
|71-64-65-73
|-7
|56
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-77
|+7
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|68-69-70-70
|-3
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|67-67-70
|-12
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lowry as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.