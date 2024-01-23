Shane Lowry Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Lowry has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five tournaments.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.

Over his last five appearances, Lowry has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

He has carded an average score of -8 over his last five events.

Off the tee, Shane Lowry has averaged 305.2 yards in his past five tournaments.

Lowry is averaging 2.227 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.