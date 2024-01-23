PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Shane Lowry Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - NOVEMBER 16: Shane Lowry of Ireland looks on after teeing off on the second hole during Day One of the DP World Tour Championship on the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates on November 16, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

    Shane Lowry placed 33rd in the Farmers Insurance Open in 2017, shooting a -4 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher January 24-27 at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in San Diego, California.

    Latest odds for Lowry at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 24-27, 2024
    • Location: San Diego, California
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Max Homa

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • Lowry has entered the Farmers Insurance Open once of late, in 2017. He finished 33rd, posting a score of -4.
    • With numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth), Max Homa won this tournament in 2023.
    • Homa averaged 293.8 yards off the tee (55th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 73.61% (third), and attempted 28.75 putts per round (17th) in that victory a year ago.

    Lowry's Recent Performances

    • Lowry has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Lowry has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of -8 over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Shane Lowry has averaged 305.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Lowry is averaging 2.227 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lowry is averaging 4.490 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Lowry .

    Lowry's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance71303.8305.2
    Greens in Regulation %12666.31%57.84%
    Putts Per Round12929.1829.4
    Par Breakers11121.59%22.55%
    Bogey Avoidance17415.95%12.09%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Lowry's Best Finishes

    • Lowry took part in 18 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut 15 times.
    • Last season Lowry's best performance came at The Honda Classic, where he shot -9 and finished fifth.
    • Lowry's 563 points last season placed him 78th in the FedExCup standings.

    Lowry's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee300.4080.352
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green280.461-0.211
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green820.0671.325
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting116-0.1142.227
    Average Strokes Gained: Total290.8224.490

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Lowry's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC75-76+9--
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational1469-69-71-68-758
    February 23-26The Honda Classic568-68-65-70-993
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard6772-70-80-71+54
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship3577-69-68-70-419
    April 6-9Masters Tournament1668-72-73-73-253
    April 13-16RBC Heritage6770-69-74-72+13
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    May 18-21PGA Championship1273-67-71-69E68
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1669-76-70-73E51
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open4372-69-70-73-411
    June 15-18U.S. Open2072-70-68-71+144
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1964-69-69-64-1443
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1271-64-65-73-756
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC72-77+7--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5168-69-70-70-37
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC67-67-70-12--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lowry as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

