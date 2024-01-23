Samuel Stevens Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Samuel Stevens finished 13th in the Farmers Insurance Open in 2023, shooting a -4 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher January 24-27 at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in San Diego, California.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Stevens has entered the Farmers Insurance Open once recently (in 2023), posting a score of -4 and finishing 13th.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Max Homa posted numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Homa also posted numbers of 293.8 in average driving distance (55th in field), 73.61% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Stevens' Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Stevens has an average finish of 49th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Stevens has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -6 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Samuel Stevens has averaged 314.0 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Stevens is averaging -1.796 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Stevens has an average of 1.255 in his past five tournaments.
Stevens' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Stevens posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.400 last season (31st on TOUR). His average driving distance (310.6 yards) ranked 28th, while his 55.8% driving accuracy average ranked 146th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Stevens ranked 115th on TOUR with a mark of -0.049.
- On the greens, Stevens registered a -0.314 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 166th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 124th with a putts-per-round average of 29.16, and he ranked 133rd by breaking par 21.12% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|28
|310.6
|314.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|91
|67.45%
|51.54%
|Putts Per Round
|124
|29.16
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|133
|21.12%
|25.62%
|Bogey Avoidance
|102
|14.10%
|14.81%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Stevens' Best Finishes
- Stevens last season participated in 33 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 33 tournaments, he made the cut on 20 occasions.
- Last season Stevens had his best performance at the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course). He shot -14 and finished second (one shot back of the winner).
- Stevens' 670 points last season placed him 64th in the FedExCup standings.
Stevens' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023, as he posted a 4.606 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 29th in that event.
- Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 8.547 (he finished second in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens produced his best performance last season at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking third in the field at 5.313. In that event, he finished 46th.
- At the Valero Texas Open in March 2023, Stevens posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.914, which ranked fourth in the field). In that event, he finished second.
- Stevens delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.029) in March 2023 at the Valero Texas Open, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
Stevens' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|31
|0.400
|0.299
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|115
|-0.049
|-0.215
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|66
|0.116
|2.968
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|166
|-0.314
|-1.796
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|93
|0.154
|1.255
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Stevens' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|66-72-73-73
|-4
|55
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|34
|68-75-68-70
|-6
|21
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|15
|68-70-65-74
|-11
|29
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|3
|69-65-68-69
|-17
|93
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|2
|72-68-68-66
|-14
|300
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|70-70-72-72
|E
|8
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|34
|65-68-69-69
|-13
|18
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|72
|71-72-73-79
|+15
|3
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|71-66-72-71
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|72-72-72-76
|+4
|14
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|43
|75-67-70-73
|+5
|12
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-66
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|74
|70-70-73-70
|-5
|2
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|10
|69-69-66-66
|-14
|70
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|69-67-73-66
|-5
|66
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|72-66-72-72
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|67-68-75-65
|-9
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|72-76-71-67
|+6
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|67-67-63-73
|-10
|33
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|65
|70-65-68-74
|-11
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.