Samuel Stevens Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023, as he posted a 4.606 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 29th in that event.

Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 8.547 (he finished second in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens produced his best performance last season at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking third in the field at 5.313. In that event, he finished 46th.

At the Valero Texas Open in March 2023, Stevens posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.914, which ranked fourth in the field). In that event, he finished second.