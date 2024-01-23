Sam Ryder Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
Sam Ryder enters play in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open from January 24-27 after a 62nd-place finish in La Quinta, California at The American Express.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In his last four appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open, Ryder has an average finish of seventh, and an average score of -8.
- Ryder finished fourth (with a score of -9) in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open (in 2023).
- Max Homa finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 8.383 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Homa posted an average driving distance of 293.8 (55th in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Ryder's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Ryder has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
- Ryder has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of -11 in his last five appearances.
- Sam Ryder has averaged 296.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Ryder is averaging 1.447 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Ryder has an average of 3.402 in his past five tournaments.
Ryder's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|148
|294.3
|296.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|108
|66.77%
|61.67%
|Putts Per Round
|19
|28.30
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|34
|23.87%
|26.94%
|Bogey Avoidance
|39
|12.91%
|11.11%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Ryder's Best Finishes
- Ryder last season played 34 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 34 tournaments, he made the cut on 21 occasions.
- Last season Ryder's best performance came when he shot -13 and finished third at the Valero Texas Open.
- Ryder ranked 63rd in the FedExCup standings with 675 points last season.
Ryder's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|172
|-0.385
|-0.529
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|24
|0.484
|2.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|127
|-0.036
|0.461
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|14
|0.493
|1.447
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|54
|0.556
|3.402
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Ryder's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|4
|64-68-72-75
|-9
|115
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|20
|69-68-69-71
|-7
|43
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|20
|71-70-70-68
|-5
|43
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|44
|73-72-69-71
|-3
|11
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|19
|72-71-69-71
|-1
|40
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|3
|71-70-68-66
|-13
|163
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+8
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-74
|+12
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|56
|71-72-77-76
|+8
|6
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|40
|65-71-70-71
|-11
|13
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|7
|70-66-65-68
|-15
|85
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|67-71-67-70
|-5
|15
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|68-70-68-68
|-6
|92
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|14
|68-68-72-69
|-11
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|51
|67-69-72-73
|-7
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|67-66-71-68
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|64
|72-72-67-76
|+7
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|69-69-64-67
|-19
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|67-65-65-68
|-17
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|62
|69-66-67-74
|-12
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.