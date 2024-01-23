Sam Ryder Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Over his last five events, Ryder has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.

Ryder has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score relative to par of -11 in his last five appearances.

Sam Ryder has averaged 296.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Ryder is averaging 1.447 Strokes Gained: Putting.