Sam Ryder Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Sam Ryder enters play in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open from January 24-27 after a 62nd-place finish in La Quinta, California at The American Express.

    Latest odds for Ryder at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 24-27, 2024
    • Location: San Diego, California
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Max Homa

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In his last four appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open, Ryder has an average finish of seventh, and an average score of -8.
    • Ryder finished fourth (with a score of -9) in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open (in 2023).
    • Max Homa finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 8.383 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Homa posted an average driving distance of 293.8 (55th in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28.75 putts per round (17th).

    Ryder's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five events, Ryder has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
    • Ryder has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -11 in his last five appearances.
    • Sam Ryder has averaged 296.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Ryder is averaging 1.447 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Ryder has an average of 3.402 in his past five tournaments.
    Ryder's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance148294.3296.5
    Greens in Regulation %10866.77%61.67%
    Putts Per Round1928.3029.6
    Par Breakers3423.87%26.94%
    Bogey Avoidance3912.91%11.11%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Ryder's Best Finishes

    • Ryder last season played 34 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 34 tournaments, he made the cut on 21 occasions.
    • Last season Ryder's best performance came when he shot -13 and finished third at the Valero Texas Open.
    • Ryder ranked 63rd in the FedExCup standings with 675 points last season.

    Ryder's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee172-0.385-0.529
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green240.4842.023
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green127-0.0360.461
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140.4931.447
    Average Strokes Gained: Total540.5563.402

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Ryder's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open464-68-72-75-9115
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open2069-68-69-71-743
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational2071-70-70-68-543
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-74+4--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship4473-72-69-71-311
    March 16-19Valspar Championship1972-71-69-71-140
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open371-70-68-66-13163
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC71-71E--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC77-73+8--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC78-74+12--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-70+4--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5671-72-77-76+86
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC70-69-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4065-71-70-71-1113
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-72+2--
    July 27-303M Open770-66-65-68-1585
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3867-71-67-70-515
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3168-70-68-68-692
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1468-68-72-69-11--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5167-69-72-73-7--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2867-66-71-68-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6472-72-67-76+7--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1069-69-64-67-19--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1367-65-65-68-17--
    January 18-21The American Express6269-66-67-74-124

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
