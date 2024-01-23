S.H. Kim Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Shriners Children's Open, where his 4.417 mark ranked second in the field.

Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Fortinet Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.049 (he finished second in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort last season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 5.676 mark ranked second in the field.

At the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 7.568, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 36th in that tournament.