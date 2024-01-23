S.H. Kim Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 14: S.H. Kim of South Korea walks off the fifth tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 14, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
After he placed 20th in this tournament in 2023, S.H. Kim has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California January 24-27.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Kim finished 20th (with a score of -2) in his only appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open in recent years (in 2023).
- Max Homa won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Homa also posted numbers of 293.8 in average driving distance (55th in field), 73.61% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Kim's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Kim has an average finish of 41st.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Kim has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -2 those two times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, S.H. Kim has averaged 316.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has an average of 0.971 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of -0.018 in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Kim's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.412 last season ranked 29th on TOUR, and his 56.5% driving accuracy average ranked 139th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kim ranked 174th on TOUR with an average of -0.435 per round. Additionally, he ranked 182nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.36%.
- On the greens, Kim registered a 0.278 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 49th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked ninth with a putts-per-round average of 28.14, and he ranked 98th by breaking par 21.82% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|36
|308.7
|316.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|182
|63.36%
|51.85%
|Putts Per Round
|9
|28.14
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|98
|21.82%
|23.33%
|Bogey Avoidance
|75
|13.66%
|14.07%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Kim's Best Finishes
- Kim participated in 34 tournaments last season, earning two top-five finishes.
- In those 34 events, he made the cut 21 times.
- Last season Kim had his best performance at the Fortinet Championship, where he finished second with a score of -19 (two shots back of the winner).
- Kim's 546 points last season placed him 83rd in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Shriners Children's Open, where his 4.417 mark ranked second in the field.
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Fortinet Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.049 (he finished second in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort last season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 5.676 mark ranked second in the field.
- At the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 7.568, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 36th in that tournament.
- Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.226) in September 2023 at the Fortinet Championship. That ranked second in the field.
Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|29
|0.412
|0.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|174
|-0.435
|-1.910
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|38
|0.210
|0.898
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|49
|0.278
|0.971
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|61
|0.466
|-0.018
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Kim's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|67-74-69-76
|-2
|41
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|41
|73-70-70-70
|-4
|12
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|33
|69-73-71-68
|-3
|23
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|63
|68-73-70-71
|+2
|4
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|39
|72-74-73-70
|+1
|13
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-76
|+9
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|45
|71-70-73-72
|+2
|8
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|15
|72-68-70-71
|-7
|49
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|69-69-68-68
|-10
|33
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|66-68-74-65
|-11
|6
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-72
|+7
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|75-71-70-76
|+4
|14
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|68-70-72-71
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|66-73
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|74
|73-67-69-74
|-5
|2
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|27
|71-64-70-68
|-11
|31
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|2
|65-67-69-68
|-19
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-67
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|69-71-73-72
|+5
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|71-64-66-70
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-69
|-8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.