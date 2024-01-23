J.J. Spaun Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
J.J. Spaun didn't fare well the last time he donned the spikes in the Farmers Insurance Open in 2023, missing the cut. He looks for better results this time around at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course).
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Over his last five trips to the Farmers Insurance Open, Spaun has an average score of -7, with an average finish of 24th.
- In Spaun's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of +4.
- Max Homa won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Homa also posted numbers of 293.8 in average driving distance (55th in field), 73.61% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Spaun's Recent Performances
- Spaun has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Spaun has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of -11 over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, J.J. Spaun has averaged 301.7 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Spaun is averaging -1.747 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Spaun is averaging 2.043 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Spaun's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Spaun posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.293 (43rd) last season, while his average driving distance of 298.8 yards ranked 115th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Spaun sported a 0.268 mark that ranked 51st on TOUR. He ranked 12th with a 70.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Spaun's -0.212 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 149th on TOUR last season, and his 29.24 putts-per-round average ranked 137th. He broke par 21.73% of the time (104th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|115
|298.8
|301.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|12
|70.53%
|79.01%
|Putts Per Round
|137
|29.24
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|104
|21.73%
|25.62%
|Bogey Avoidance
|5
|11.49%
|8.95%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Spaun's Best Finishes
- Spaun last season took part in 30 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 30 events, he made the cut 23 times (76.7%).
- Last season Spaun's best performance came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he shot -6 and finished sixth.
- Spaun's 634 points last season ranked him 69th in the FedExCup standings.
Spaun's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.128 (he finished fifth in that tournament).
- Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, as he put up a 4.805 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 27th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spaun's best performance last season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.439 (he finished 46th in that tournament).
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, Spaun posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.416), which ranked 10th in the field.
- Spaun recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.226) at the Fortinet Championship (which ranked him 11th in the field). In that event, he finished 11th.
Spaun's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|43
|0.293
|-0.414
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|51
|0.268
|1.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|32
|0.237
|3.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|149
|-0.212
|-1.747
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|52
|0.587
|2.043
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Spaun's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-78
|+4
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|78-69
|+5
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|33
|68-72-67-74
|-3
|23
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|22
|70-73-70-69
|-6
|37
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|27
|68-67-72-73
|-4
|27
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|63
|70-69-70-77
|+6
|4
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|72-71-70-77
|+2
|26
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|70-69-67-70
|-12
|20
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|66-68-71-70
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|68-70-69-68
|-5
|15
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|70-68-68-67
|-7
|130
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|11
|71-69-69-67
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|66-73-69-67
|-9
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|69-68-69-68
|-6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|67
|69-70-73-66
|-10
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|68-70-64-63
|-17
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.