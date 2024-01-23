J.J. Spaun Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.128 (he finished fifth in that tournament).

Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, as he put up a 4.805 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 27th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spaun's best performance last season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.439 (he finished 46th in that tournament).

At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, Spaun posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.416), which ranked 10th in the field.