Seamus Power Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 12: Seamus Power of Ireland follows his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 12, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Seamus Power will compete in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open from January 24-27 after a 74th-place finish in Honolulu, Hawaii at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Over Power's last two trips to the the Farmers Insurance Open, he has missed the cut each time.
- Power last participated in the Farmers Insurance Open in 2021, missing the cut with a score of +9.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Max Homa posted numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Homa also posted numbers of 293.8 in average driving distance (55th in field), 73.61% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Power's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Power has an average finish of 60th.
- Power has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of +1 in his last five appearances.
- Seamus Power has averaged 295.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Power is averaging -4.017 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Power has an average of -9.198 in his past five tournaments.
Power's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Power posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.034 (110th) last season, while his average driving distance of 300.0 yards ranked 98th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Power had a -0.354 mark (169th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Power's 0.202 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 63rd on TOUR last season, and his 28.50 putts-per-round average ranked 38th. He broke par 21.95% of the time (94th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|98
|300.0
|295.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|148
|65.45%
|67.59%
|Putts Per Round
|38
|28.50
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|94
|21.95%
|16.98%
|Bogey Avoidance
|96
|13.96%
|13.89%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Power's Best Finishes
- Power, who played 24 tournaments last season, secured one win with three top-five finishes.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 17 times.
- Last season Power's best performance came at the John Deere Classic. He shot -15 and won the title (his only win last season).
- Power earned 1133 points last season, which placed him 29th in the FedExCup standings.
Power's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Power produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sanderson Farms Championship, ranking 10th in the field at 3.080. In that event, he finished 30th.
- Power's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in November 2022 at The RSM Classic, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.578. He finished fifth in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Power put up his best effort last season at the Sanderson Farms Championship, ranking 13th in the field at 2.601. In that event, he finished 30th.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, Power posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.677, which was his best last season. That ranked in the field.
- Power recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.166) at the John Deere Classic, which was held in July 2023. That performance ranked 13th in the field (he finished 13th in that tournament).
Power's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|110
|-0.034
|-1.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|169
|-0.354
|-2.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|60
|0.139
|-0.680
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|63
|0.202
|-4.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|108
|-0.046
|-9.198
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Power's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|15
|72-64-73-69
|-9
|51
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|20
|71-71-66-69
|-7
|43
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|14
|71-70-67-69
|-7
|58
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|72
|72-74-76-78
|+12
|3
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|46
|73-72-73-77
|+7
|12
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|77-72
|+7
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|18
|69-70-67-71
|-7
|47
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|19
|69-66-69-64
|-16
|44
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+9
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|70-73-75-74
|+4
|14
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-68
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|13
|66-69-70-64
|-15
|56
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|71-73-71-69
|+4
|14
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|48
|76-72-74-72
|+14
|38
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|50
|71-71-71-67
|-12
|13
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|72-66-69-72
|-1
|2
All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
