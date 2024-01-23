Seamus Power Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Power produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sanderson Farms Championship, ranking 10th in the field at 3.080. In that event, he finished 30th.

Power's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in November 2022 at The RSM Classic, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.578. He finished fifth in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Power put up his best effort last season at the Sanderson Farms Championship, ranking 13th in the field at 2.601. In that event, he finished 30th.

At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, Power posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.677, which was his best last season. That ranked in the field.