3H AGO

Chesson Hadley Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Chesson Hadley hits the links in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open January 24-27 coming off a 56th-place finish in The American Express in his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Hadley at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 24-27, 2024
    • Location: San Diego, California
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Max Homa

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • Over the last three times Hadley has played the Farmers Insurance Open, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of .
    • In Hadley's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2022, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of +4.
    • With numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth), Max Homa won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Homa's average driving distance was 293.8 (55th in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28.75 putts per round (17th).

    Hadley's Recent Performances

    • Hadley has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events.
    • Hadley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score of -15 across his last five events.
    • Chesson Hadley has averaged 304.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hadley is averaging 0.803 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hadley has an average of 3.845 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hadley .

    Hadley's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance110299.3304.9
    Greens in Regulation %3769.27%64.17%
    Putts Per Round9328.9929.4
    Par Breakers4823.17%31.11%
    Bogey Avoidance1312.00%7.50%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Hadley's Best Finishes

    • Hadley last season took part in 30 tournaments, collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 30 events, he made the cut 16 times (53.3%).
    • Last season Hadley's best performance came at the Shriners Children's Open. He shot -17 and finished seventh in that event.
    • Hadley accumulated 304 points last season, which ranked him 124th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hadley's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee139-0.1680.373
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green420.3433.288
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green181-0.388-0.620
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting300.3890.803
    Average Strokes Gained: Total880.1773.845

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Hadley's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmMC76-68-75+4--
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open2370-71-68-69-635
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC73-75+6--
    February 23-26The Honda Classic2969-66-69-73-322
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship4471-73-72-69-311
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC76-69+3--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC77-69+2--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open6070-74-75-72+35
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC71-71E--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC69-74+1--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC67-75E--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open4367-70-72-75-411
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2466-65-70-66-1334
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic3368-70-69-69-1220
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-76+4--
    July 27-303M Open2771-66-66-70-1131
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3367-67-68-72-621
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship6271-69-75-70-3--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship3564-69-73-73-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open770-64-67-66-17--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship766-66-72-63-21--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic3871-67-68-64-12--
    January 18-21The American Express5665-66-71-72-145

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hadley as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

