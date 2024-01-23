Chesson Hadley Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Chesson Hadley hits the links in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open January 24-27 coming off a 56th-place finish in The American Express in his last tournament.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Over the last three times Hadley has played the Farmers Insurance Open, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of .
- In Hadley's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2022, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of +4.
- With numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth), Max Homa won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Homa's average driving distance was 293.8 (55th in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Hadley's Recent Performances
- Hadley has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events.
- Hadley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of -15 across his last five events.
- Chesson Hadley has averaged 304.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hadley is averaging 0.803 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hadley has an average of 3.845 in his past five tournaments.
Hadley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|110
|299.3
|304.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|37
|69.27%
|64.17%
|Putts Per Round
|93
|28.99
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|48
|23.17%
|31.11%
|Bogey Avoidance
|13
|12.00%
|7.50%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Hadley's Best Finishes
- Hadley last season took part in 30 tournaments, collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 30 events, he made the cut 16 times (53.3%).
- Last season Hadley's best performance came at the Shriners Children's Open. He shot -17 and finished seventh in that event.
- Hadley accumulated 304 points last season, which ranked him 124th in the FedExCup standings.
Hadley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|139
|-0.168
|0.373
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|42
|0.343
|3.288
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|181
|-0.388
|-0.620
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|30
|0.389
|0.803
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|88
|0.177
|3.845
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Hadley's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|76-68-75
|+4
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|23
|70-71-68-69
|-6
|35
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|29
|69-66-69-73
|-3
|22
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|44
|71-73-72-69
|-3
|11
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+2
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|60
|70-74-75-72
|+3
|5
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-75
|E
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|43
|67-70-72-75
|-4
|11
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|24
|66-65-70-66
|-13
|34
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|68-70-69-69
|-12
|20
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|27
|71-66-66-70
|-11
|31
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|67-67-68-72
|-6
|21
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|62
|71-69-75-70
|-3
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|35
|64-69-73-73
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|70-64-67-66
|-17
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|7
|66-66-72-63
|-21
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|38
|71-67-68-64
|-12
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|56
|65-66-71-72
|-14
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadley as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.